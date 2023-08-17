Is Hollywood Learning The Right Lessons From Barbie?

Actor and comedian Randall Park has criticized Hollywood for taking the wrong lesson from the massive success of Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie, saying more movies about toys should not be the industry's takeaway.

The comedy starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling has earned more than $1 billion at the box office. Still, Park thinks more movies about toys are not the answer.

Hollywood Does Not Need More Toy Stories

“I feel like, just in general, this industry is taking the wrong lessons,” Park said, speaking to Rolling Stone. “For example, Barbie is this massive blockbuster, and the idea is: Make more movies about toys. No, make more movies by and about women.”

Mattel hopes to use Barbie's success to kickstart its movie ambitions. It has 14 movies in development based on Mattel toys, including Hot Wheels, Polly Pocket, American Girl, Rock' Em Sock' Em Robots, Magic 8 Ball, UNO, and Matchbox.

Speaking to Variety, Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz said: “Barbie, as a brand, has many different iterations. The product lines of Barbie is a very broad brand. In addition to the main Barbie figure, she has a family; she has a lot of elements around in her universe; it's a very rich universe.”

Is Hollywood Taking The Wrong Lesson From Barbie?

Hollywood, like most entertainment industries, never seems to learn its lessons.

As the Comic book boom finally goes bust, they're turning their attention to toys while ignoring what made comic book movies famous in the first place; they were character-driven stories made by people who respected the source material. That's what makes a good adaptation.

No one wants films about toys. We don't want cinematic universes. We want movies about people.

Members of a popular film forum discussed Park's comments and whether they thought Hollywood had taken the wrong lesson from Barbie's billion-dollar success.

Enable Talented Women

One commentator said: “I agree with the notion of putting women at the center of movies at all, but at the same time, Barbie is a triumph of the creative people behind it, namely Greta Gerwig. Enabling talented women writers and directors is the best way to attempt to replicate this success.”

Another member says: “The main lesson is just to make a good movie and not something that's only made to be a cash grab.”

Emotion Is Universal

One film buff living in Japan says that good films are universal, and being able to learn about the experiences of others is what makes cinema great.

“Ke Huy Quan said that Crazy Rich Asians made him realize that Asians could escape typecasting and take on leading roles, bringing him back into cinema. That's how we got him on Everything Everywhere All At Once,” the fan wrote. He added that “leaning in on the stories and experiences of others is what makes cinema so great.”

He explained how, as a white man living in Japan, he can empathize with the feeling of not belonging. “Did I relate to the theme of not belonging in Crazy Rich Asians, even if I wasn't the same race as the actors or the story? Yes, Because that emotion is universal.”

Source: Reddit