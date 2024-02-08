Is There Going To Be a Supernatural Season 16: Updates, Predictions, and the Story So Far

At the 2023 Creation Honolulu convention held in November last year, actors Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles hinted at a return for their hit CW show Supernatural. During an extended question and answer session with the fans, they spoke at length about how they had been actively discussing the series' return to screens.

In 2005, the story of two demon-hunting brothers in search of their lost father took the world by storm. Since then, fans have watched the brothers grow, befriend demons, fight angels, and take the battle to heaven and to hell.

Fifteen seasons later, after 327 episodes, the show concluded in 2020. Despite its long run, fans still crave updates about the story of the two Winchester brothers. And it looks like their prayers may yet bear fruit.

Carry On, My Wayward Son

Long-term fans know that if there is one thing the Winchester brothers are good at, it's coming back even after the curtains have seemingly fallen. And this time, it seems no different.

When asked, Padalecki shared that he has some ideas, and now that the writers and actors are back after the summer of Hollywood strikes, plans for the show's revival might soon unfold. Ackles agreed and expounded on the active discussions around the show's continuation.

After the series concluded its fifteenth and final season, fans were left satisfied yet hankering for more. It is evident now that both Ackles and Padalecki share in the fans' feelings.

In an interview with TV Insider from May of last year, Jared Padalecki commented, “I feel like if we had done 13 episodes of Supernatural, we'd probably still be doing Supernatural right now.” Ackles, on the other hand, also worked on the show's spinoff — The Winchesters. He envisions a mini-season-esque return to the show, one that explores a “True Detective meets Supernatural” angle.

The Journey Ahead

There are many theories about what a new, condensed season may mean for the show. Like The Winchesters, it could try to tap into the campy, gothic style that characterized the show's first few seasons. Padalecki has hinted that the show may go back to its dark horror roots. Whether that means the brothers will drive the Impala as they save people, hunt things, and take care of family business is yet to be seen, but it may be in the cards now.

The eeriness of the original seasons set the show apart, so fans would enjoy things coming full circle. The new mini-show or season could also dive deeper into the boys' personal and familial history, or revisit and address loose ends.

After all that has unfolded over the last fifteen seasons, returning to the start may be a hard ask. This is almost a déjà vu moment, especially considering how things were up in the air after the on-screen brothers defeated the Devil himself in season five.

The season finale — appropriately titled “Carry On” — was far from being a fan favorite. While bittersweet, the ending needed changing at the last minute due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Writers had to scrap the original idea of having a heavenly reunion of the brothers and their found family. Perhaps this presents a unique opportunity for the creators to revisit the original ending and push the tale even further.

After all, even heaven must have its divine problems, and who better than our beloved hunky brothers to solve them. Whatever the tale may be, and however it unfolds, one thing is for sure — it will focus on the essence of familial bonds and brotherly love — which has been the show's central theme throughout.

The Story So Far

While fans can't wait to hear the roar of the Impala again, the boys themselves have come far since their days of riding around and hunting demons. The story began when Dean Winchester, the elder of the two brothers, paid his younger brother, Sam, an unwelcome visit. This is when he uttered the now iconic dialogue, “Dad's on a hunting trip and hasn't been home in a few days.”

Thus, the two boys began their journey, whose original aim was to track their father down and save him from supernatural beings if need be. Since then, they hunted demons, dealt with mythical beings galore, fought Lucifer himself, and even took on treacherous angels from heaven.

And yes, they did track their father down during that time and somehow also met their once-dead mother. They have died some 500 times, taken short vacations to purgatory, and, in the final episode, finally put their guns and salt bottles down to catch up on some good old-fashioned rest in heaven.

At least, until the world needs the Winchesters again.

