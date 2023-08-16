Sharknado Swims to Theatres for 10th Anniversary

Sharknado hits theatres across America today, a decade after it became an unexpected smash hit on the SyFy Channel.

The two-day 10th-anniversary celebration features screenings in 5000 theatres of a brand new remastered version of the cult movie from The Asylum, featuring 100s of additional special effects, or as the trailer puts it, “More Shark, more Nado.”

Shark… What?

For those who haven't seen the campy comedy disaster movie, Sharknado follows the exploit of Fin Shepard, a former surfing champion and Santa Monica bar owner, who embarks on a perilous journey to Beverly Hills, fearing for the life of his estranged wife, April (Tara Reid), and his teenage daughter, Candice after a freak meteorological phenomena causes thousands of deadly sharks to rain down on California during a massive storm.

To help promote the brief theatrical run, Sharknado writer Thunder Levin revealed a new alternative poster for the B-Movie with a Barbie twist that sees Barbie and Ken drive towards a pink hurricane full of brightly colored sharks.

As of today, we can say that #Barbie, #Oppenheimer and #Sharknado are all in theaters at the same time! What a glorious time to be alive!#Barbenheimernado#Sharknado10th (A lot of people seem to miss that the ‘nado in this poster is in the shape of a mushroom cloud…) pic.twitter.com/nh201StplV — Thunder Levin (@ThunderLevin) August 15, 2023

In 2018's A Detailed Oral History of Sharknado, the film's director Anthony C. Ferrante explained how the movie began life as a throwaway line in another movie that ended up in a pitch session during the American Film Market.

The creators weren't expecting much from the $1million movie. However, after its first showing on the SyFy Channel on July 13, 2013, it became an overnight cultural phenomenon, spawning five sequels and even an off-Broadway musical.

Creators Celebrate 10 Years of Sharknado

Anthony C. Ferrante took to Twitter with the following message for fans.

Tonight's the night. The REMIXED and REMASTERED #Sharknado hits over 500 theaters across the U.S. Don't miss out. Buy tickets now at https://t.co/yaPh3QIcnh (And tomorrow, a special encore presentation on August 16, if you happen to miss tonight). Go Go Go! pic.twitter.com/qog3Tojab4 — Anthony C. Ferrante 🦈🌪️ (@acferrante) August 15, 2023

Meanwhile, Asylum CEO David Michael Latt announced a cosplay competition for those attending the screenings today and tomorrow.

WIN SHARKNADO SWAG!

Dress up at our 10th Anniversary Theatrical Screening on 8/15 & 8/16, and post your pic at #Sharknado10th (all platforms). Best Dressed will get swag (no weapons allowed). Get your tickets now at https://t.co/7VCEZMuRfl. REPOST!@theasylumcc #Sharknado pic.twitter.com/2g7KrXj2KY — David Michael Latt (@DavidMLatt) August 15, 2023

Tickets are available now at sharknado10th.com