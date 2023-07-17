The Luxury Travel Revolution Embraces a New Era of One-of-a-Kind Experiences and Collaborations

In a world where indulgence and relaxation are highly sought-after, luxury resort experiences have become a pinnacle of opulence and escape. According to Virtuoso, a worldwide group of luxury travel advisors, hotel bookings for 2023 have increased by 91% compared to 2019.

Bookings for some hotels have increased by 193% from 2019, and they forecast their target market, consisting of people with high and ultra-high net worth, will grow by 34%.

Exclusivity has been the luxury trend we have seen this year, and hotels are dreaming up remarkable collaborations and experiences that are luring travelers to their properties. Some of these experiences include partnering with famed chefs to create a luxurious culinary experience and bridging the gap between wellness and luxury through specialized treatments to provide guests with personalized services.

From stunning destinations to the unique partnerships being explored, luxury travel is entering a new era. As travelers continue looking for one-of-a-kind experiences, hotels are ready to embrace the luxury travel revolution and provide their guests with a remarkable journey.

Paris Meets French Polynesia

The St. Regis Bora Bora Resort, home of Lagoon by Jean-Georges restaurant, has long been known as a top culinary destination in French Polynesia. The resort is launching a new Culinary Experiences Series this summer featuring a one-of-a-kind collaboration with award-winning talents from the Hôtel de Crillon in Paris.

From August 7-11, 2023, Michelin Star Executive Chef Boris Campanella, and France’s leading Chef Sommelier Xavier Thuizat, both of the Hôtel de Crillon, will join The St. Regis’ Chef Nicolas Nguyen in Bora Bora for Paris-Meets-French Polynesia Culinary Experience Week.

Foodies and wine enthusiasts can indulge in unique food and beverage delights, signature St. Regis Champagne sabering, intimate wine tastings, and cooking classes, customized menus, and a selection of fine wines chosen personally by Xavier Thuizat, who was named in 2022 Best French Sommelier, and 2023 Meilleur Ouvrier de France.

“We are excited to build upon The St. Regis Bora Bora Resort’s culinary reputation with this new Culinary Experiences Series and its launch collaboration with Hôtel de Crillon’s talented Executive Chef Campanella and Chef Sommelier Xavier Thuizat,” said General Manager Emmanuel Richardet.

“This series is being developed for our culinarily-curious guests who enjoy unique experiences involving some of the food & beverage industry’s most talented professionals.”

Collector Cars and Private Cruises in Connecticut

Delamar Hotels, the premiere boutique hotel group renowned for its exquisite offerings, is showcasing the distinctive character of Connecticut by offering exclusive seasonal luxe packages at its three Connecticut locations: Delamar Greenwich Harbor, Delamar Southport, and Delamar West Hartford.

Handpicked from the private car collection of the Delamar founder, Charles Mallory, guests will have the privilege of arriving in style in extraordinary vehicles such as the legendary 1937 Packard 12 Limousine Berline, the iconic 1957 Mercedes Benz 300SL, and the elegant Bentley Continental Flying Spur, among others.

On rare, custom yachts like Angelique, Whisper, Delphine, and Sorrento, guests can savor private-label champagne or wine from acclaimed restaurants, L’escale and Artisan.

Private Jet Experience in Hawaii

Four Seasons Resorts’ Hawaiian properties are pulling out all the stops this year with an eight-night adventure exploring the breathtaking beauty of four iconic Hawaiian islands: Oahu, Maui, Lanai, and Hawaii Island. Guests will be whisked away to each island by private jet.

The experience begins at Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, with guests learning the ancient Hawaiian craft of wood surfboard shaping from renowned surfer and Hawaii native Bonga Perkins. Next, the private jet will whisk guests away to Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, where Hawaii’s distinguished female celestial navigator, Kala Baybayan Tanaka, hosts a private star-guided sailing excursion aboard a luxury Trilogy catamaran.

On the southeastern coast of the pristine island of Lanai, Four Seasons Resort Lanai, guests take to the waves and set sail on a private charter from the Resort’s fleet as the Lanai-based captain and crew tailors a personal ocean excursion on the pristine waters surrounding Hawaii’s smallest inhabited island.

The journey continues to the final destination, Four Seasons Resort Oahu, where La’akea Perry, a respected kumu hula of the revered and award-winning halau Ke Kai O Kahiki, leads guests on the guided five-mile roundtrip hike to Kaena Point, a remote and scenic nature reserve at the westernmost point of Oahu, to the sacred area of Leaping Rock.

“At Four Seasons Resorts Hawaii, we continuously strive to create extraordinary experiences for our guests,” says Charlie Parker, Regional Vice President and General Manager. “With the launch of this collective four-island experience, we are thrilled to offer our guests an exclusive journey through Hawaii they can only experience with Four Seasons. We created experiences at each destination to showcase the best of Hawaii’s culture, history, and natural beauty while providing unparalleled luxury and convenience.”

Custom 10 Carat Diamond Bracelet in DC

The Jefferson DC is spending 2023 celebrating the 100th anniversary of the building that the hotel has called home since 1955, captivating those who have walked its signature black and white checkered marble floors for the past century.

To mark the centennial anniversary, the luxury hotel has collaborated with DC’s most historic destination for fine jewelry and luxury timepieces: The Tiny Jewel Box. The beloved Washington mainstay for 93 years has created a custom bracelet that is a nod to the design found in the ornate gates that greet guests as they enter The Jefferson DC lobby.

Guests who book the Heirloom Package will receive the custom-made Tiny Jewel Box bracelet featuring 10 carats of diamonds as the customary centennial gift.

Yosemite Featuring Ansel Adams

The Yosemite National Park Photography Weekend Package is a fantastic and unique collaboration between the Château du Sureau and the Ansel Adams Gallery, occurring November 4th to 6th.

The package includes elegant accommodations at the Château du Sureau, a Relais & Châteaux Resort, meals, transportation to and from Yosemite National Park, and a full-day guided experience in the park to gain insight into the creative and artistic eye of Ansel Adams. Guests will have the opportunity to visit Yosemite’s most picturesque locations and learn photography techniques using their own equipment.

Space Talk and Astronomy in the Maldives

One of the UK’s most famous astronauts, Tim Peake, is visiting Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas Resort this November to host a special evening of conversation with guests and a separate talk about space dedicated to teens.

Situated in the Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Anantara Kihavah is home to the first overwater observatory in the Maldives and the most powerful telescope in the region. The private island resort’s location just above the equator means that both hemispheres’ stars are visible from the resort.

A relaxed and intimate talk on Tim’s “Journey Beyond Earth” will take place early evening on Thursday, November 2nd, 2023, on Anantara Kihavah’s Sky Deck, an overwater observatory combined with a luxury cocktail bar. Tim will also host a talk on exploring space for teens aged between 10 and 18 on Friday, November 3rd, 2023.

Horse Therapy in Bali

NIHI Sumba is launching Retreat and Conquer from November 25th to 29th this year. This is a horse therapy retreat unlike any other in the world. Located on a remote island 50 mins off the coast of Bali, the retreat works with a herd of the finest wild horses, which have been rescued and retrained by the onsite team headed by horse whisperer Carol Sharpe.

Combine these with the incredible knowledge of Prof Dr. Andreas Liefooghe – a psychotherapist with over 20 years of experience in equine therapy that has worked all over the world, and you have a very powerful setting from which to work through everything and anything.

Catch and Cook in Dominica

Secret Bay, Dominica’s exclusive six-star, all-villa rainforest resort experience and a member of Relais & Châteaux, offers a “Catch & Cook” experience. With this excursion, guests enjoy a fishing expedition to spear lionfish, followed by a step-by-step guided preparation of creating a gourmet dish with their “catch” alongside Secret Bay’s Executive Chef.

A sustainable practice, this unique activity helps the local ecosystem by stabilizing the number of lionfish, an invasive and predatory species. It connects couples to marine life in a unique way on this incredible island in the Caribbean.

Master Storytellers in Switzerland

The iconic Burgenstock Resort is celebrating its 150th anniversary, and the hotel is marking this milestone through a particularly exciting collaboration. The resort has launched a Biographer in Residence experience for guests, whereby guests may have their biography written through several in-person interviews during their stay with leading biography writing company Master Storytellers.

Twenty paperback editions plus one digital e-book of the memoir will be printed, ready for guests to share with their loved ones and protect their treasured memories.

