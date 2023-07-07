Keeping yourself safe while traveling has never been more critical, especially when traveling to places with a high probability of pickpocketing. It's also essential to ensure that your items and valuables stay safe at the place you're visiting, whether a hostel or a hotel. Here's how to conceal your valuables when you travel plus a list of products to help you.

1. Wrist Wallet

Be sure to keep your items close to you with this wrist wallet. It hides well under different shirts and sweatshirts, and keeping things out of your wallet will allow you to keep money and cards safe if a thief were to lift your wallet from your bag.

2. RFID Blockers

Making sure your items are safe isn't only about your physical belongings. Keeping your digital assets secure is just as important. Traveling with this RFID-blocking credit card holder can ensure that no one can lift your credit card numbers without you knowing.

3. Hidden Valuable Lint Roller

Items that best hide your cash when you're out of your hostel or hotel room are best because they're discreet. I like this lint roller where you can store money, primarily because it's in a place where no one would look.

4. Hidden Valuable Hairbrush

If you're looking for a place to hide your cash and a useable hair brush, look no further. This hairbrush is functional and doubles as the perfect hidden in-plane sight hiding place.

5. Phone Case

This is a good option when you're looking to hide your credit cards. This phone case attaches to the back of your phone and can hold your credit cards and ID in the case itself, so you always have them on you.

6. Money Belt

Keep your money close to you – literally. This money belt tightens underneath your clothes and is an excellent way to carry cash, cards, and even your passport.

7. Travel Security Belt

This travel security belt functions as an actual belt, and also doubles as a way to stash some extra cash on your person when you're traveling. It's both fashion-forward and functional, which is a must when traveling.

8. Zipper Scrunchie Safe

Stay safe and on-trend with this set of scrunchies that also double as a place to hide your valuables. You can put money, small jewelry pieces, and other small things inside.

9. Fake Deodorant Bottle

Another great way to hide items is in plain sight. This fake deodorant bottle is the perfect hiding spot for money, jewelry, and other valuables.

10. Hidden Safe Water Bottle

You should never travel anywhere without a water bottle. This stainless steel water bottle has a hidden compartment at the bottom to put your keys or whatever else you'd like on you without bringing attention to yourself. We love a product that is both functional and safe.

11. Hidden Valuable Shaving Cream

This hidden valuable shaving cream bottle keeps with the theme of hiding in plain sight. It looks exactly like the one you would get at the store, and you can unscrew the bottle to put whatever valuables you'd like inside.

12. Hidden Wallet

Keep your valuables close to you with this hidden wallet that connects to your undergarments. This is an excellent way to keep your wallet close while also not having to worry about someone going into your bag or backpack to snag your wallet.

13. Decoy Wallet

Another way to stay safe is to travel with a decoy wallet, which you can keep at the top of your bag and fill with expired gift cards. If a thief manages to get into your bag, they'll take a decoy wallet.

14. Travel Lock

We recommend traveling with a crossbody bag that zips closed, where you can keep the bag zipped and locked so no thieves can get in. This travel lock should work with various bags, and prevent thieves from getting in your bag while you're out and about.

15. Pickpocket Proof Pants

Staying safe has never been more in style. If you're one of those people who like to keep items in your pockets when you're walking around, we recommend these pickpocket-proof pants. The zippers and panels keep your items safe and go with various outfits.

Always stay on alert when traveling, and consider the top items you will be bringing when packing your bag. If you're bringing a carry-on, be sure also to pack these must-haves. Please stay safe and alert when traveling, and always remember where you've hidden your items so you can at least find them.