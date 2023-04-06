The Ultimate Beauty Champion: Huda Beauty Named the Most Popular Makeup Brand

Huda Beauty is the most popular makeup brand, a new study reveals. The survey by the booking app Hey Goldie analyzed over sixty different makeup brands. For each brand, Hey Goldie counted average Google searches for the United States and Instagram posts containing the brand's name, then divided the sum by the years the brand has been around to even out the results and discover which is the most popular today.

Huda Beauty

Huda Beauty is ranked the most popular brand, with 77,000 U.S. average monthly searches and 30,3 million Instagram posts containing the brand's name, for a combined Internet interest of 30,398,554.

The brand was created in 2013 by Huda Katta, an Iranian American businesswoman who decided to make false eyelashes after being disappointed with the ones in the American market. Since, the brand has gained a major reputation among beauty influencers, with the total number of searches and posts for the brand coming in at 3,039,855.

One of my favorite Huda Beauty products is the Rose Quartz palette, which features fun pastels and shimmer shadows for endless eye looks. Find Huda Beauty on its website and Sephora.

Anastasia Beverly Hills

Coming in second is Anastasia Beverly Hills, founded in 1997 by Romanian-born Anastasia Soare and based in Beverly Hills, California.

The brand registered 63,000 average monthly searches in the U.S., which, combined with the 25,6 million Instagram posts containing the brand's name, a total of 25,740,666. This number, divided by the 26 years of Anastasia Beverly Hills, has given a final score of 990,026, almost a third of Huda's result.

Anastasia Beverly Hills is famous for its fun brow products and colorful eyeshadow palettes. Shoppers can browse Anastasia Beverly Hills on its brand website, Sephora, and Ulta Beauty.

Fenty Beauty

Unsurprisingly, Rihanna's brand Fenty Beauty makes the top three, with 194,000 average monthly searches in America and 5,598,525 Instagram posts, for a total of 5,792,525.

The beauty brand launched during New York Fashion Week in 2017 and was among the first of a series of celebrity-led beauty companies. The total searches and posts divided by the years the brand has been around results in a final score of 965,421, closely following Huda Beauty.

Fenty Beauty went viral in February when Rihanna used the products during her Super Bowl performance. Fenty Beauty is sold directly from their website, Sephora, and ULTA.

MAC Cosmetics

Coming in fourth is the legacy brand MAC Cosmetics. The Canadian brand was founded 39 years ago in 1984 by Frank Toskan and Frank Angelo, with headquarters in New York since it was incorporated as a subsidiary of Estée Lauder Companies.

MAC registered 474,000 U.S. average monthly searches, the second highest on the list, and was mentioned in 29,190,380 Instagram posts for 29,664,380. Then divided by 39, the final score is 760,625.

You can't talk about MAC Cosmetics without mentioning the iconic Ruby Woo lipstick, a universal red for all (and on record as a staple red lipstick for Taylor Swift.) MAC Cosmetics sells on the brand's website, Macy's, and Ulta Beauty.

Morphe Cosmetics

The top five ends with Morphe Cosmetics, founded by Chris and Linda Tawli in 2008. It is most famous worldwide for its eyeshadow palettes and brushes. The total between average monthly searches and Instagram posts is 8,478,528, divided by the 15 years since its creation results in 565,235, trailing behind MAC Cosmetics.

Morphe Cosmetics makeup brushes are high-rated without breaking the bank and offer what every makeup artist and user needs in their collection. You can find Morphe Cosmetics on the brand's website and Ulta Beauty.

Urban Decay

Coming in at number six is Urban Decay, founded in 1996 by Pat Holmes and Sandy Lerner. Now a subsidiary of L'Oreal, Urban Decay is headquartered in Newport Beach, California. The total between average monthly searches and Instagram posts is 11,712,983 divided by the 27 years since its creation results in 433,814.

Urban Decay rose to fame with its infamous trio of makeup palettes, releasing colors for endless looks. Urban Decay's eyeshadow single Space Cowboy went viral on TikTok and sold out within hours. Shoppers can find Urban Decay on the brand's website, Sephora and Ulta.

NYX

NYX is an American cosmetics company founded in Los Angeles by Toni Ko in 1999 and is now a subsidiary of L'Oréal. NYX is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and is known for various lip products and eye shadows. Between monthly searches and Instagram posts is 8,908,169 divided by the 24 years since its creation. NYX has a strong showing in 7th place.

Those new to the brand should check out Fat Oil, a lip oil that has been taking the internet by storm, coming in various shades. Shoppers can find NYX on its brand website, Ulta Beauty and Target.

Sephora

You're right if you feel like Sephora's been around and owned the makeup game for a while. Sephora was founded in 1970 by Dominique Mandonnaud and headquartered in Paris. France.

Sephora is a multinational personal care and beauty retailer with nearly 340 brands and its private label, Sephora Collection. The total between average monthly searches and Instagram posts is 15,217,631 divided by the 5 years since its creation results in 287,125.

Many of the brands listed above are sold in-store and online through Sephora.

Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury is a name that keeps popping up with new viral makeup, it seems, almost every week – from its perfect mauve shade lipstick to its contour stick. Charlotte Tilbury was founded in 2016 by the makeup artist with the same name.

The company is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and continues to grow in popularity in the Americas. The total between average monthly searches and Instagram posts is 1,828,408 divided by the 7 years since its creation results in 261,201, trailing right behind Sephora.

You can find Charlotte Tilbury on its brand website, at Sephora and Bloomingdales.

Too Faced

Rounding out the list is Too Faced, which was founded in 1998 by Jerrod Blandino and Jeremy Johnson. Too Faced is known for high-pigmented products and fun colors, bringing a fresh face to the makeup industry, and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Too Faced is the 10th most popular makeup brand. The total between average monthly searches and Instagram posts is 6,498,803 divided by the 25 years since its creation results in 239,952.

Too Faced can be found on its brand website, Sephora, Ulta, and Macy's. If you check out Too Faced, be sure to take a look at its new Italian Spritz palette, which will be perfect for spring and summer.

These insights show that the brand's popularity has changed, and we're seeing more engagement with makeup brands across social media.

