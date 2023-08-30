Hulu Cancels ‘The Great’ After Three Seasons

Hulu has canceled the series The Great after three seasons. The historical comedy-drama loosely based on the life of Catherine the Great stars Elle Fanning as Empress Catherine II and Nicholas Hoult as Emperor Peter III.

The final episode of season three, titled “Once Upon a Time,” aired on May 12. The Great proved popular with fans and critics, even though some criticized the historical accuracy of the satirical show created by Australian screenwriter Tony McNamara. Hoult and Fanning also executive-produced the show, which had a total of 30 episodes.

The Great also stars Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Bayo Gbadamosi, and Belinda Bromilow. It features a special guest appearance by Gillian Anderson as Catherine's mother, Joanna Elisabeth of Holstein-Gottorp.

Deadline reports that Hulu declined to comment on the Emmy-winning show's cancellation.

The Great‘s Historical Mistakes Were 100% Intentional

In an interview with The Guardian from 2021, McNamara said, “When we made The Great, there was someone who questioned some of the big mistakes that I was making with history. And I was like, ‘They have to be big.’ People have to know we’re making mistakes on purpose, rather than ‘we’ve made a few changes,’ [and] then it’s poor history professors tearing their hair out. At least with ours, the history professors can go: ‘They don’t know what they’re doing!’

“I like the stakes of the era, the life and death stakes of the court world. I also like that they’re dealing with stuff we’re still freakin’ dealing with … We’re still dealing with privilege, and how to give people equality, and all that kind of stuff. I’m interested in the parallels – and I’m also interested in the freedom I get. “In my head I’m kind of making a contemporary show that feeds off an era in history. But really, for me, I’m always like, ‘What’s the contemporary version of what we’re telling at the moment?’ Oh it’s a woman in Chicago and she married the wrong man and how does she get out of it? Or, she’s now running the business and all her advisers are these old men who are fools.”

Before season three premiered earlier this year, Fanning told Entertainment Weekly, “[Catherine is] very layered this year. And she is, I would say, by the end, she's not a little girl anymore, which is kind of meta as well. Because I do feel like as an actor, and a person in this world, and also being a child actor, through this part and this experience and playing Catherine, I've gotten to kind of shed that as well. Like I'm proud of it, but I'm 25 now. So, I've grown up, and I think people have kind of viewed me in a different way through watching me and playing this character. So I'm leaving that behind as well.”

All episodes of The Great stream on Hulu.