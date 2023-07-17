Hulu Invites Animation Fans in San Diego To Enter The Second Dimension

As the second week of the first double Hollywood strike in 63 years begins, studios and streamers alike are scrambling to find new ways to schedule and promote their upcoming years programming at North America's largest annual celebration of pop culture: San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC). The global gathering will focus more on the both the comics from which it derives its name as well as literature and animation.

Poised to be one of the biggest offsite installations this year in San Diego's Gaslamp District is Hulu Animayhem.

As the go-to destination for Adult Animation and Anime content – over 20,000 episodes across both genres – Hulu is thrilled to showcase their commitment to these dedicated fandoms. Drawing on the streamer's huge catalog of both traditional Western adult animation and their expanding Anime library, it promises to take animation fans somewhere they've never been before.

From July 20 to 23, Hulu will be taking over the Bayfront Parking Lot at SDCC with an immersive Hulu Animayhem experience celebrating Adult Animation. Hulu sets themselves apart from the SDCC crowd by using 2D drawing styles and optical illusions to create a 3D activation that feels comically flat and delightfully out-of-whack – just like the Hulu Animayhem shows fans know and love.

You Are Entering a Dimension…

The Hulu Animayhem activation allows attendees to explore and interact with elements of their favorite adult animated worlds, transported from the ‘real world' into an alluring 2D landscape. where they can interact their favorite Adult Animation hits including:

The incredible interactive adventures attendees can find themselves in include:

The Return of Futurama

The new season of Matt Groening's Futurama returns with a new season immediately following Comic Con, now as a Hulu Original, on Monday, July 24. After a brief ten-year hiatus, Futurama has crawled triumphantly from the cryogenic tube, its full original cast and satirical spirit intact.

New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries – including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler's litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy's tadpoles. Meanwhile, there's a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV. Wait, that sounds familiar…

To celebrate, Hulu Animayhem will showcase an incredible 55 ft replica of HQ, along with a crash-landed Planet Express ship. Inside HQ, fans will be able to immerse themselves in the beloved series with a variety of photo moments and immersive set builds.

Solar Opposites: Inside The Wall

ZAP! Yumyulack has done it again. As the first adventure fans experience as they enter the 2nd Dimension, they find themselves shrunken down and tossed into the beloved Wall, in this larger-than-life experience. The fourth season of the alien animated comedy premieres on August 14, 2023 with 10 episodes, followed by a Valentine’s Day Special coming in 2024.

The Great North: Alanis Borealis

Fans will step into the expansive Alaskian landscape to join Judy Tobin as she asks for life advice from her imaginary best friend and famed 90’s singer/songwriter Alanis Morrisette. A projected not-so-ironic Alanis constellation will appear in the sky and fans can witness the fun, playful interactions between the characters – and maybe even find the wisdom they seek in the process.

American Dad: Hall of Infinite Rogers

Everyone's favorite alien gets the spotlight in this activation. Fans know the CIA’s most wanted alien has endless disguises. But as they make the4ir way deeper into the world of American Dad, they get a look into just how infinite Roger’s collection of disguises really is!

Family Guy: 360 Time Travel & Living Room

Are you not entertained? Fans get to step on Stewie’s infamous Time Travel Pad and take a trip through the 2nd Dimension with this unique photo opp. Guests can also grab a photo on the iconic couch or just sit back and stay awhile as they enjoy the magnitude of Hulu Animayhem content Hulu has to offer.

Archer: Wall of Agency Heroes

Playing homage to Archer’s opening credits, fans can step in to join the cast in this iconic photo moment.

The Simpsons: Living Room

After 34 years and nearly 750 episodes of television, there is one living room that spans generations. Now fans can enter the iconic Simpsons' living room, right in front of a giant Hulu Animayhem TV. Guests can grab a photo or sit and stay awhile as they enjoy all the content Hulu has to offer.

Bob’s Burgers: Grand Re-Re-Re Opening

Fans of Bob’s Burgers won’t be able to resist bellying up to the counter and snapping a pic with their favorite animated family – The Belchers.

The best part about the Hulu Animayhem installation is that it is open to everyone in the San Diego area, whether they have a pass to Comic-Con or not. Hours of the activation are limited – you'll want to arrive early to ensure you don't miss the fun. Check it out, starting Thursday, July 20, from 11:30 am-7 pm, 9:30 am – 7 pm Friday and Saturday, and 9:30 am-5 pm on Sunday, July 23.

