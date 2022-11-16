From Film Noir to Romance: Ranking the 25 Most Essential Films of Humphrey Bogart

Humphrey Bogart is a legend and an icon in Hollywood history. His career, spanning three decades, with 84 screen credits, is impressively varied in ways the average film fan may not expect. Many think of Bogart as the “tough guy,” but there is much more to his performances than meets the eye.

He became known for playing gangsters or murderers, hard-boiled detectives, or cynical men who become reluctant heroes.

But something else is always simmering beneath the surface and behind his soulful eyes and weathered face. He can be genuinely frightening and unhinged or romantic or soft-hearted. There always is a certain edge he maintains, but whatever the role, there is no one else quite like “Bogie.”

As his son Stephen says in Bogie: A Celebration of the Life and Films of Humphrey Bogart, “Many people regard him as that icon. (But he's) A tremendous actor, a world-class sailor, a champion chess player, a six-handicap golfer, and a proud Navy man in World War 1.”

Many Genres

Today, Bogart's legacy in film remains indelible, with Stephen managing The Bogart Estate. He shares stories, photos, and more from his life and career on the Official Website HumphreyBogart.com, Twitter, and Instagram.

On and off screen, Bogart proves to be fascinating, so the abundance of quality is undeniable when exploring his filmography. There are definitive roles and underrated ones that deserve more praise. And there are frequent collaborators amongst his best such as writer/director John Huston (who gave the eulogy at his funeral) and directors Michael Curtiz and Howard Hawks.

His frequent co-stars include his wife, Lauren Bacall, as well as Sidney Greenstreet, Peter Lorre, Claude Rains, and Mary Astor. Ranking his films may be arbitrary, and some great films missed the top 25. But regardless, for the actor born on Christmas Day, exploring his 25 most essential films is a striking look at some of the finest films ever made.

25. Passage to Marseille (1944)

From a narrative standpoint, Passage to Marseille is a fascinating film. Featuring flashbacks within flashbacks, the story follows a reporter and former pilot for France's Lafayette Escadrille. He is told the story of five escaped convicts who soon join the Free French forces to battle the Nazis.

One of these men is a journalist (Bogart) who was wrongfully accused of murder and wants nothing more than to return home to his wife and child. It is a story filled with poignant moments, but the film's greatest attribute is its exceptional cast, including Claude Rains, Sidney Greenstreet, and Peter Lorre.

(Available on DVD and to rent on VOD)

24. Dead End (1937)

Directed by William Wyler, Dead End is about the contrast between the poor and the wealthy, the morally corrupt and the pure of heart, and everything in between. The first film to feature the “Dead End Kids,” a group of tough juveniles who are one step away from reform school, the film is a vignette of the various individuals of an impoverished neighborhood.

These include a lonely woman trying to keep her brother out of trouble, the kind man she loves (Joel McCrea), and the famous gangster (Bogart) who returns looking for his mother and former flame. The film is a serious one about the power of choice through hardship.

(Available on DVD, to stream on Amazon Prime Video, Retro Reels, Tubi, Kanopy, Pluto, Roku Channel, and to rent on VOD)

23. Across the Pacific (1942)

This film is a fun one for the biggest Bogart fan to watch. It not only pairs him with his Maltese Falcon co-stars Mary Astor and Sidney Greenstreet, but it features contrasting tones, which the viewer can find both engrossing and amusing. The story follows a seemingly disgraced soldier who boards a Japanese cargo ship the days before the attack on Pearl Harbor.

In truth, he is a counterspy sent to investigate a man with dubious loyalties (Greenstreet) and a woman who may or may not be an innocent bystander (Astor). The interesting part is that in some moments, the film is a serious wartime drama; in others, it is much like a romantic comedy.

While it is a film that attempts to recapture the magic of others, Across the Pacific is still very entertaining.

(Available on DVD)

22. Angels With Dirty Faces (1938)

One of Bogart's earliest roles also happens to be one of the most essential gangster films. The story follows the varying paths of two juvenile delinquents. Rocky (James Cagney) is caught and becomes a notorious criminal as an adult. Jerry (Pat O'Brien) straightens up his life and becomes a priest who takes it upon himself to help boys on a similar dark path.

In this cautionary tale, Bogart plays the ruthless lawyer and mob boss James Frazier, whom Rocky becomes entangled with. While this is more of a vehicle for Cagney, this film is still worthy for the Bogart enthusiast.

(Available on DVD)

21. All Through The Night (1942)

Although this would most likely be considered one of the “B movies” of Bogart's career, All Through The Night is not only entertaining but ahead of its time with its varied tone. Like today's comedic adventures and thrillers, this film blends comedy of both slapstick and witty variety with serious wartime drama and action.

The plot involves a group of cynical gamblers who show their courageous and patriotic sides when a murder investigation uncovers a sinister cell of Nazis with nefarious plans. The contrasting tones may sound odd, considering the subject matter.

Still, it somehow works thanks to Bogart and one of the most unique and unusual supporting casts, including Conrad Veidt, Peter Lorre, Judith Anderson, William Demarest, Jackie Gleason, and Phil Silvers.

(Available on DVD, to stream on Spectrum, and rent VOD)

20. The Barefoot Contessa (1954)

A thoughtful film about dreams, heartache, and finding yourself, The Barefoot Contessa is a much different film in Bogart's repertoire. Although he receives top billing and is a central character, the main focus is on the tragically short life of the alluring and wistful Maria Vargas (Ava Gardner).

Bogart plays Harry Dawes, a film writer/director who persuades dancer Maria to come to Hollywood and test for his next film. Traveling with a group of self-important producers and financiers, Harry is the one beacon of intelligence and compassion. And thus, he becomes an imperative figure for Maria as the film follows her career and life path of success and heartbreak.

A unique role for Bogart, it's refreshing to see that instead of Maria's romantic love interest, Harry represents a different kind of love- that of a friend and fatherly figure, and in the end, the only one who seems to honestly care and understand Maria. The film is slow-moving but profoundly affecting and gives Bogart a chance to shine in one of his most understated and sensitive career roles.

(Available on DVD, to stream on Spectrum, Tubi and Pluto TV, and rent VOD)

19. The Amazing Dr. Clitterhouse (1938)

Another gangster entry on the list, this film is anything but conventional of the genre. Written by John Wexley and John Huston, this is a unique and thought-provoking story about the dangers of obsession. The story follows Dr. Clitterhouse (Edward G. Robinson), who is researching the inner workings of the mind of a criminal by becoming one himself.

After partaking in four robberies, he infiltrates a gang where he bonds with their leader Jo (Claire Trevor) and clashes with the most brutal of the gang, “Rocks” Valentine” (Bogart). Together, they plan a string of robberies, but soon the line between research and ruthlessness is irrevocably blurred.

Bogart is fantastic in this supporting role as the ever-suspicious Valentine, and the scenes between him and Robinson showcase two actors at the top of their game. The film is also an enthralling look at how our fixations can lead to corruption and behavior only the darkest souls are capable of. Despite his supporting role, this film is an essential and criminally underrated Bogart film.

(Available on DVD, to stream on Retro Reels, and rent VOD)

18. High Sierra (1941)

Gangster and noir films are commonplace in Bogart's filmography, and this John Huston-directed film blends both genres seamlessly. Bogart plays Roy Earle, a morally gray man who showcases brutality and compassion. After being pardoned and released from prison, he decides to partake in one last heist that would set him up with life.

Guided by his former boss, he joins a gang that includes two hot-headed criminals and a provocative but cool-headed woman (Ida Lupino) whose eye is turned by Earle instantly. This is complicated by the fact that Earle's affections lie elsewhere.

Without a doubt, High Sierra's greatest attribute is the performance of Bogart, who displays the complexities of Earle's character brilliantly. He is neither evil nor heroic. He is brutal but exhibits signs of tenderness and love with Lupino's character and the young woman he meets by chance. Combining the classic gangster film and noir elements makes for a worthy film.

(Available on DVD, to stream on Retro Reels, and rent on VOD)

17. The Petrified Forest (1936)

This poignant film based on the stage play of the same name is not only a moving story but one that is significant in cinema history for truly bringing Bogart to the forefront of Hollywood.

Bette Davis is a lonely and dreamy waitress, and Leslie Howard is the poor wanderer who enters her diner and her heart in an immeasurable way. The two quickly bond, but their relationship intensifies when the infamous prison escapee Duke Mantee (Bogart) and his gang show up and hold them and other patrons hostage.

Davis and Howard shine as the almost lovers of the film, infusing a sweetness and profundity that is unexpected given the swiftness of the story. Bogart's role may be smaller, but it established him to be able to captivate and be a commanding, and in this case, menacing presence in a part loosely based on gangster John Dillinger.

The film that is considered to be Bogart's breakout role may only be a supporting one, but he leaves an indelible impression.

It is also worth mentioning that Howard, who'd been in the Broadway play with Bogart, insisted the actor be cast, despite producers wanting Edward G. Robinson in the role. Refusing to do the film without Bogart meant a great deal to him professionally and personally, so much so that later on, he honored their friendship by naming his daughter with Lauren Bacall, Leslie Howard Bogart.

(Available on DVD and to rent VOD)

16. The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948)

This fascinating yet slow-moving drama again pairs Bogart with writer/director John Huston, who also directs his father, Walter Huston, in this much-revered film. The story is set in Mexico, where two down-on-their-luck men team up with an old prospector to search for gold in the mountains of the Mexican desert.

On their journey, they deal with ruthless bandits, dust storms, another man who wishes to join in on their claim, and local villagers in need of life-or-death help.

In the end, they must contend with their morals, greed, and sanity during the arduous months in the hot desert heat where water, and the gold they seek, are extremely illusive. The story may move slowly, but the climax and conclusion are captivating, with Bogart giving another stellar performance as his character slowly descends into darkness.

(Available on DVD and to rent VOD)

15. Dead Reckoning (1947)

An underrated film noir, this film features the essential noir elements that make the film worthwhile. The film is filled with shadows, sharp dialogue and narration, a plot involving murder, revenge, and intrigue, and characters that may or may not be trustworthy. Bogart plays a man seeking revenge for a fellow soldier who was brutally murdered. But the story is far from that simple.

Soon he is entangled in a twisty plot involving a ruthless club owner and an alluring woman (Lizbeth Scott) who may be an innocent victim or a classic femme fatale. While this may not quite reach the heights of other similar films in Bogart's career, Dead Reckoning is still an engaging drama.

(Available on DVD and to rent VOD)

14. Sahara (1943)

Set and produced during the middle of WWII, one of Bogart's best wartime dramas is this film that follows American and British soldiers fleeing the Germans in the unforgiving African Sahara desert. As they trudge along, following orders and seeking water, they all must deal with the harshest realities of war and find out what they are truly made of.

Made with a purpose, the film is a product of its time, but the battle against tyrannical evil still rings true. Sahara is captivating, poignant, and one that should not be missed.

(Available on DVD, to stream on Retro Reels and Plex, and rent VOD)

13. To Have and Have Not (1944)

The first pairing of Bogart and his eventual wife, Lauren Bacall, is this absorbing drama set on the island of Martinique during WWII. Bogart plays Harry Morgan, a man who, along with his sweet but simple-minded alcoholic friend Eddie (Walter Brennan), engages in odd jobs such as taking wealthy tourists sailing and fishing.

When one such man reneges on the wages he owes, they reluctantly take a job transporting a French resistor and his wife, who are fleeing Nazi capture. Working to keep these passengers and the sharp, witty, yet vulnerable woman he meets safe from harm soon becomes a test of smarts and courage.

The story of To Have and Have Not pulls the audience in with moments of proper tension and understated comedy. Moreover, the performances from the cast shine, with the undeniable chemistry between Bogart and Bacall on display from their first moment together on screen.

There is a subtle sexiness between them, and Bacall's propensity for calling his character Steve for some inexplicable reason is a true delight. When making your own Bogart playlist, this one surely should be on the “have to watch” list.

(Available on DVD, to Stream on HBO Max, and to rent VOD)

12. We're No Angels (1955)

One of the many times Bogart teamed up with director Michael Curtiz is also one of the few comedic and lighthearted films of Bogart's career. In this story set during Christmas, three escaped convicts from Devil's Island (Bogart, Aldo Ray, Peter Ustinov) set their sights on robbing a store of goods and everyday wares.

But when they overhear the financial and personal troubles of the family that run the shop, they become thoroughly involved in their lives. And their cynical hearts are opened. The three criminals insist they are no angels, but for this family, they may be just that.

We're No Angels is truly one of the most poignant and heartwarming films of Bogart's career and a film that allowed him to showcase a dry comedic wit rarely seen in his other films. Together with Ray and Ustinov, the three make a delightful trio of crooks with hearts of gold. Though not particularly full of festive spirit, it would be another fantastic movie to add to your Holiday list.

(Available on DVD and to rent on VOD)

11. Conflict (1945)

A criminally underrated gem, Conflict is a captivating story of murder and intrigue. The plot involves a man who thinks he has committed the perfect crime: the murder of his wife while maintaining an alibi that he believes cannot be disproved. This act of malice is done because he is in love with his wife's younger sister and hopes she will return his affection.

But when things that belong to his wife keep inexplicably reappearing, and he receives mysterious phone calls with no one on the line, it makes him begin to question everything, including his sanity.

The tone, tight script, and genuine mystery, combined with the stellar performances from Bogart and his co-stars Sidney Greenstreet and Alexis Smith, make Conflict a rich, engaging, and engrossing dramatic ride from start to finish.

(Available on DVD, to stream on Spectrum, and rent VOD)

10. The Two Mrs. Carrolls (1947)

What begins as a romance quickly becomes an unsettling dramatic mystery and one of Bogart's most underrated films. The movie follows artist Geoffrey Carroll (Bogart), who meets the sweet and lovely Sally (Barbara Stanwyck) while vacationing in Scotland, and the two quickly fall in love.

When she finds out he's married, she says things can go no further. But when his wife suddenly dies, they rekindle their romance. Flash forward, and the Carrolls are living what seems to be a blissfully married life in the country with his young daughter. But this bliss soon turns to suspicion and fear.

Bogart is brilliant as a man teetering on the edge of madness, portraying an unhinged artist struggling with inspiration and threats of a blackmailer. As his wife, Stanwyck is also exceptional in this dark thriller where even the simplest things, such as a painting or a glass of milk, are rife with unnerving chills. The Two Mrs. Carrolls may be lesser-known, but it's enthralling and worthwhile viewing.

(Available on DVD, to stream on Spectrum, and rent VOD)

9. Dark Passage (1947)

The third pairing between Bogart and Bacall is one of the most unique not only of his career but in all of cinema. Bogart plays an escaped convict who is wrongfully convicted of murdering his wife. Bacall is the sympathetic woman who not only believes in his innocence but hides him out so he can find the real culprit.

But unsurprisingly, doing so proves to be one tense, precarious, and dangerous situation after another.

Dark Passage is unique in that Bogart plays a man who undergoes plastic surgery to alter his appearance so authorities won't recognize him. Because of this, his entire face is not seen on screen until 62 minutes into the film. This gives Bogart the unique opportunity to only rely on his voice and the other actors to look directly into the camera- something more difficult than one may think.

These unique elements, along with that excellent noir style, make Dark Passage a distinctively engaging tale.

(Available on DVD and to rent VOD)

8. In a Lonely Place (1951)

This fascinating and absorbing film is one of Bogart's greatest noir films that bolsters exceptional performances and a thought-provoking story. The plot follows a dejected screenwriter named Dixon Steele (Bogart), who is quick to anger and violence. One night he brings home a sweet and enthusiastic young woman who tells him about the latest book she has read with the intent of it becoming a potential screenplay.

After she departs his home and is later found murdered, Steele is a top suspect until his alluring neighbor Laurel (Gloria Grahame) provides him with an alibi. And the two soon begin a whirlwind romance.

What makes In A Lonely Place so riveting is how kernels of doubt and suspicion enter our minds as the story unfolds, and Laurel begins to doubt his innocence. Bogart is superb in how his contrasting personality traits of sweetness and frightening, uncontrolled violence leave a sense of foreboding and doubt.

The direction, shadowy cinematography, and performances from both Bogart and Grahame make this a rich, brilliant, and dramatic tale.

(Available on DVD and to rent VOD)

7. Sabrina (1954)

What happens when you reach for the moon, and the moon finally reaches back? That is what happens to shy Sabrina Fairchild (Audrey Hepburn). The daughter of the wealthy Larabee family's chauffeur, she hopelessly pines for handsome playboy David (William Holden), often watching their fancy parties from the safety of an inconspicuous tree. To get over her daydreams, she travels to Paris to attend a cooking school.

When she returns home, Sabrina is more mature and sophisticated and finally turns David's head.

But much to her surprise, David's older brother Linus (Bogart) also begins to show her romantic interest and attention. While Linus's reasons start as practical, love has other plans. While some may say the chemistry between Hepburn and Holden shines brighter, the understated chemistry between her and Bogart showcases a more subtle and mature look at love.

Bogart portrays a non-traditional romantic lead but one that many can relate to. Linus is a man of substance, but his emotions are buried deep beneath a hard exterior. And it's beautiful to witness as the luminous and effervescent Sabrina slowly softens his rough edges. Of all the romances from Bogart's filmography, Sabrina is undoubtedly the sweetest, most stylish, and loveliest.

(Available on DVD, to stream on Pluto TV and Retro Reels, and rent VOD)

6. The Caine Mutiny (1954)

Bogart gives one of his most exceptional performances (which earned him a Best Actor Oscar nomination) in this thoroughly engrossing and star-studded drama. Bogart plays the paranoid and short-tempered Captain Queeg aboard a battered, insignificant ship during WWII.

Queeg is particular about rules and is unrelenting about his orders. He soon begins to act alarmingly with his fixation on matters of unimportant things, and his unwillingness to listen is often to the detriment and danger of his crew.

Along with his tendency to take out some large ball bearings as a stress reliever leaves his head officers in a precarious situation where his sanity and ability to lead come into question. These concerns peak during a brutal storm when Queeg is relieved of his duties, causing an accusation of mutiny, which leads to a court marshal.

The Caine Mutiny is a master class in riveting drama and proves that films need not be filled with action to keep you on the edge of your seat, and quiet moments with actors do not equate to a slow-moving film. The film flies by and is a gripping look at complicated characters and situations.

The supporting cast is incredible and includes Van Johnson, Fred MacMurray, and José Ferrer, all of whom give commanding performances, along with Bogart. It would be worthy of a mutiny to overlook this film.

(Available on DVD and to rent on VOD)

5. Key Largo (1948)

This exceptional, rich, John Huston-directed drama again pairs Bogart with Lauren Bacall and reunites him with his co-stars from The Amazing Dr. Clitterhouse, Edward G. Robinson and Claire Trevor, for a very different type of “gangster” film.

In the second greatest of the Bogart and Bacall films, Key Largo follows Army veteran Frank McCloud (Bogart), who visits the father and widow Nora (Bacall) of his fellow soldier at a hotel in Key Largo, Florida. But tension rises when he discovers Nora and her father are essentially held hostage by the aging Johnny Rocco (Edward G. Robinson), a former mobster looking to relive his glory days.

As a hurricane approaches the hotel and the threat intensifies, we see what the characters are truly made of as the clash between intimidation and true courage shines through.

Moreover, the characters' isolation as the storm rages on brings impressive performances, especially from Bogart himself. More drama and noir than criminally charged, Key Largo film is an intense, nuanced, and captivating story from start to finish.

(Available on DVD, to stream on HBO Max, and to rent VOD)

4. The Maltese Falcon (1941)

The stuff that dreams are made of is also one of the most iconic and quintessential noir films of all time. The story is relatively simple as far as the genre goes, but The Maltese Falcon lacks nothing as far as intrigue, mystery, and captivating performances. Bogart plays detective Sam Spade who is investigating the murder of his partner.

Soon he becomes entangled with a woman of unscrupulous nature (Mary Astor) who attempts to appear as innocent as a lamb. Also involved are ruthless criminals (Sidney Greenstreet and Peter Lorre) who seek the coveted Maltese Falcon. The sought-after statue is worth millions, and those who seek it, are willing to do anything to obtain it, even kill.

As the story unfolds, we are treated to some of the sharpest dialogue, exemplary direction, and superb acting that is delightfully dramatic with shades of dark comedy. As Sam Spade, Bogart establishes himself in cinema history, donning his iconic trench coat and fedora, which would become synonymous with the genre and with Bogart and his legacy. The statue may be worth millions, but The Maltese Falcon, the film, is truly priceless.

(Available on DVD, to stream on HBO Max, and rent VOD)

3. The African Queen (1951)

This engaging drama not only features a profound story but beautiful performances from two of Hollywood's finest actors of all time. In the only pairing between legends Bogart and Katharine Hepburn, the two play unlikely companions during the most treacherous journey of their lives. In WWI, brother and sister Rose and Samuel Sayer are missionaries living in Africa.

After German soldiers attack the village and burn down their mission, Samuel is beaten and soon dies of fever, leaving his sister heartsick, scared, and on a quest. She enlists the help of the gruff captain of the small riverboat, The African Queen, Charlie Allnut. She asks him to help her flee, avenge her brother's death and help in the war effort by targeting a German gunboat on their journey down the river.

Surprisingly, this is the only film that pairs the two actors, which is just one reason that makes The African Queen so special. Their rapport is terrific, and the performances of Bogart (who was awarded his only Oscar for Best Actor) and Hepburn are superb.

Combined with fine direction by John Huston, every element creates a captivating film with numerous dangers, thrills, and themes of courage and love found in the most unexpected places. Fans of the Disney Parks attraction The Jungle Cruise will appreciate the connection as that famous ride is loosely based on this classic film.

(Available on DVD, to stream on Retro Reels, Kanopy, and Screen Pix, and rent VOD)

2. The Big Sleep (1946)

Bogart's finest film noir is also regarded as one of the best of the genre. Undoubtedly, The Big Sleep is the most complex, complicated, and intriguing film of its kind. Based on the novel by Raymond Chandler, director Howard Hawks brings the story of detective Philip Marlowe to rich and captivating life.

The convoluted plot involves Marlowe, hired by a wealthy family to assist the youngest daughter Carmen who is being blackmailed. And he soon becomes embroiled in a world of gambling, murder, romance, and even more seedy and illicit affairs.

The dialogue of The Big Sleep is sharp, taut, and brilliant, with some incredible one-liners, one of the best being “she tried to sit on my lap while I was standing up.”

Moreover, Bogart and his soon-to-be wife, Lauren Bacall, showcase fiery chemistry on screen, with Bogart conveying Marlowe's intelligence and sardonic wit perfectly and effortlessly. But what makes The Big Sleep stand the test of time is that despite the complexities and nonsensical nature of the story, with some plot points even unknown to author Chandler himself, the film remains a mesmerizing watch.

(Available on DVD and to rent VOD)

1. Casablanca (1942)

The most enduring, timeless, and brilliant film of Bogart's illustrious career is also regarded as one of the greatest films of all time. In truth, many consider Casablanca the finest film ever made, and it assuredly deserves that title and praise. The story follows cynical expatriate Rick Blaine, Rick's American Café owner in Casablanca, Morocco, during WWII.

Despite his claim that he “sticks his neck out for no one,” Rick has allowed his café to become a safe haven for refugees and those looking for ways to escape the country. His life becomes complicated when his former lover Ilsa (Ingrid Bergman), arrives with her freedom fighter husband, Victor Laszlo, seeking such assistance.

The everlasting brilliance of Casablanca is easily discernible. Deservingly so, the film was an Oscar winner for Best Picture, Direction by Michael Curtiz, and Screenplay by Julius and Philip Epstein and Howard Koch.

Its nominations included Cinematography, Score, Editing, Best Supporting Actor for Claude Rains, and Best Actor for Bogart. Each of these elements only adds to the richness of the film. Most significantly, it is the magnificent blend of drama and romance, themes of love, sacrifice and bravery, gorgeous direction, and superb performances from Rains, Bergman, and especially Bogart that contribute to Casablanca's timeless legacy.

The palpable chemistry between Bergman and Bogart evokes melancholy yearning, while Bogart's performance is one of cynicism and anger, masking the true strength, integrity, and passion within. In the end, we learn that the problems of two people don't amount to a hill of beans in this crazy, mixed-up world. But still, the fundamental things apply as time goes by.

(Available on DVD, to stream on HBO Max, and rent VOD)

