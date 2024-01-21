Old Hollywood Hotties: 25 Hunks From Before the ’90s

We could talk about Ryan Gosling, Brad Pitt, and Channing Tatum as the hottest men on the Hollywood A-list. However, we want to go back a bit and highlight the incredibly handsome men who defined Old Hollywood.

These vintage hotties started acting before the '90s, and while some of them are still making movies and shows and look great, they were genuinely drop-dead gorgeous in their heyday.

1. Tom Selleck

Tom Selleck and his glorious mustache have had us entranced for decades now. He's best known for his roles in Magnum, P.I., Blue Bloods, Three Men and a Baby, and Friends, among many other projects. Selleck has a confident swagger that makes him effortlessly alluring, and he's one of the few men who can pull off a mustache.

2. Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington began his acting career around 1977 and immediately radiated charm on-screen and on-stage. He's aged beautifully, but he was foxy in his early 20s and 30s and had us all doing a double take. Check him out in The Pelican Brief, and you'll see what we mean.

3. Robert Redford

How could we possibly talk about Old Hollywood hotties and not mention the gorgeous Robert Redford? At 87 years old, he's lost some of his boyish charm, but we'll never forget how exquisite he was in movies like The Way We Were, The Sting, and The Great Gatsby.

4. Marlon Brando

Marlon Brando had a bold and almost intimidating look when he was young. While most know him for The Godfather, we like to remember him as the rugged hunk in A Streetcar Named Desire. He was the master of a furrowed brow that made everyone swoon.

5. Paul Newman

What can we even say here? Have you seen his eyes? They were like a Siberian Husky's eyes. Paul Newman had a stunning magnetism about him that never faded. Watching him in The Sting beside Robert Redford is like staring into a glaring, manly sun.

6. Ricky Nelson

Ricky Nelson had a more youthful and innocent vibe that endeared him to everyone who laid eyes on him. He was in some random movies like Rio Bravo and Love and Kisses, but most of us know him from his music. He gave us romantic hits like “I Will Follow You” and “Hello Mary Lou,” making him more lovable.

7. James Dean

James Dean is one of Hollywood's tragic figures who died too soon. While many of us know him as a Hollywood hottie, we're still taken aback when we see photos and remember how attractive he was. James Dean was simultaneously cute and steamy, with a cut jaw and dreamy eyes.

8. Christian Slater

Christian Slater didn't get big until he was in movies like Heathers, but he's been acting since he was a little kid in the mid-70s, so he's allowed on this list! Slater has such a distinct look and vibe. He can go from charming and dapper to odd and dangerous in a heartbeat, making him more mystifying and interesting.

9. Sylvester Stallone

The Stallion still looks good, but he is positively magnetic in movies like Rocky and First Blood. Stallone was one of the most chiseled and macho men in Hollywood. He never had that pretty boy vibe — instead, he had a rugged and rough look that was appealing in a different way.

10. Carl Weathers

Speaking of Rocky, Carl Weathers was also a doll back in the '70s and '80s. He had a robust and smooth look back then that seemed relaxed and casual. Aside from his impressive muscles and physique, his whole demeanor said, “I'm a sweetheart until you cross me,” combining a tough vibe with a kind softness.

11. Bruce Willis

While he's stepped back from acting to focus on his health and is aging considerably, we still think Bruce Willis is a babe. But in the '80s, he was the babe. He always seems to have a cheeky and inviting little smirk, and his more serious moments were suave with a witty and smart aura.

12. Gregory Peck

Gregory Peck may be the most beautiful man who has ever graced this earth. He captured the stern and morally sound vibe in To Kill a Mockingbird but then was more playful and sensual in Roman Holiday. From his swept-aside hair to his rigid jaw, he was a knockout.

13. Calvin Lockhart

When it comes to cheekbones, it doesn't get better than Calvin Lockhart. This man was in movies like Uptown Saturday Night and Cotton Comes to Harlem, delivering performances that would captivate and excite. He had a divine and striking way about him that demanded your attention.

14. Cary Elwes

Cary Elwes is best known for playing Westley in The Princess Bride, easily one of the most romantic movies ever made. His younger looks were more endearing and fresh-faced, with glowing skin and delicate features. He's aged well, but we'll never forget his fluffy hair at the beginning of The Princess Bride.

15. Rob Lowe

Many people were first introduced to Rob Lowe as Sodapop in The Outsiders. While his role in the film is small, he makes an impact as one of the most handsome people on the screen. His look is effortlessly radiant, like an angel, and he's retained that sophisticated charm.

16. Matt Dillon

And since we mentioned The Outsiders, we have to mention Matt Dillon, too! It seems Matt Dillon loves to play a bad guy nowadays, but that doesn't make him any less hunky. As a young guy, Dillon had quirky and almost dorky hotness but could also flip a switch and be a bad boy with an alluring attractiveness.

17. Patrick Swayze

Okay, just one more hottie from The Outsiders! What can we say — the movie was filled with cuties. With his captivating stare and unusual features, Patrick Swayze was easily one of the most loved babes from before the '90s. He always had perfectly tanned skin and wavy locks, making him look like an Adonis.

18. Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford is still handsome, but Harrison Ford in Star Wars is at a different level of attractiveness. Beyond his thick hair and timeless features, Ford gave us a saucy and rebellious performance that cast a spell on many viewers. His boyish looks may have faded, but his magnetism is still there.

19. LeVar Burton

Shame on you if you weren't expecting to see LeVar Burton here. We think he is a criminally underrated hottie. When he was young, he had a megawatt smile and the same kind eyes he has today that make you feel cozy and safe. He was even hot with the silly headband over his eyes in Star Trek (no offense to Geordi La Forge).

20. Christopher Plummer

Christopher Plummer, who most of us know as Captain von Trapp from The Sound of Music, had a distinct and masculine look. His face seemed stern and harsh, but his warm eyes offered a sense of sweetness. His subtle charm was irresistible and always left you wanting more.

21. Dustin Hoffman

Dustin Hoffman had an awkward, nerdy vibe as a young guy, making him seem adorable and kind-hearted. He's hot in movies like Kramer vs. Kramer and Death of a Salesman, but nothing beats his attractive looks in earlier works like The Graduate and All the President's Men.

22. Rock Hudson

We've always felt that Rock Hudson had the perfect name for his robust and classic look. He was in movies like Giant and Pillow Talk, delivering a down-to-earth, inviting allure that never gets old. And when he wore snazzy suits, he was utterly gorgeous.

23. Philip Michael Thomas

You probably know the hunky Philip Michael Thomas from Miami Vice or Sparkle. His unique appearance made you want to examine his face, which would only prove his perfection. Something about his hair was so cool and fashionable, creating an illustrious look we still think about.

24. Warren Beatty

Warren Beatty is famous for his performance in Bonnie and Clyde, Heaven Can Wait, and Reds. His younger looks were captivatingly elegant, with soft eyes and notable features that made him stand out. Warren Beatty's infectious smile was enough to knock you over.

25. Sidney Poitier

Sidney Poitier had an iconic and compelling look that made him pop on-screen when he was young. His graceful features were dreamy but also dignified, radiating the energy of a brilliant academic or man of importance. His serious face was bewitching, while his smile was relaxing and warmhearted.