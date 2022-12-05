Hunter Biden Confronted About Twitter Files Reveal at White House Event

Joe Biden and his family, including Hunter Biden, were attending a dinner at the White House to celebrate Kennedy Center honorees on Sunday evening. While at the event, Hunter Biden was approached by the press about the Twitter Files scandal centering around the story of his laptop and the bombshell story that was suppressed by the social media platform.

The Censorship Is Real

On Friday night, the first installment of The Twitter Files was published by Journalist Matt Taibbi. The posts contained correspondence between various Twitter officials discussing how best to suppress the story of the Hunter Biden laptop.

An email exchange between Twitter staff and the Biden team revealed that the Biden team was demanding for posts or stories related to the laptop story as well as anything related to the Biden family was to be removed.

The team included examples of posts that they wanted removed, and the Twitter official simply responded, “Handled.”

The Twitter Files also revealed the mental gymnastics that the higher-ups at Twitter were doing to justify using the anti-hacked information policy to suppress the laptop story. Correspondence between Twitter officials shows a fair amount of questioning over the legitimacy of the label, as content blocked under that violation would have needed to be identified as hacked material by law enforcement.

The questioning was shut down, though, and the platform continued to take down all mentions of the story under the guise of the post violating Twitter's hacked materials policy.

Radio Silence

Hunter Biden was reportedly seated towards the back of the room when he was approached by reporters for a statement. One of the reporters asked for his opinion on Musk publishing the Twitter Files, and the incriminating evidence of censorship that was revealed as a result.

The other reporter wanted to know what his opinion was on the House Republicans' intention to probe into his business dealings. The first reporter stated that Biden simply smiled politely at them and walked away without comment.

His reaction is to be expected, as Hunter has done his best to remain away from the public eye since his father's election in 2020. And with the information exposed in the Twitter Files, it may be in the younger Biden's best interest to remain quiet on the matter.

Republicans have been chomping at the bit to investigate Hunter's business dealings. He has been under scrutiny for quite some time over millions of dollars worth of money transfers to and dealings with Ukraine, China, and Russia.

Republicans also want to investigate whether or not any of Hunter's dealings are linked to the President. There are claims that Joe Biden lied to Americans about his knowledge of Hunter's business dealings and accuse him of being a participant in Hunter's “international business schemes.”

Hunter has maintained that he will be cleared of wrongdoing after the investigation is complete.

More Articles From the Wealth of Geeks Network:

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.