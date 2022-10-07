Do Prosecutors Have Enough Evidence To Charge Hunter Biden With Tax Crimes?

Federal prosecutors believe they have enough evidence to charge Joe Biden's son, Hunter, with false statements and financial crimes.

Where It All Began

Hunter Biden revealed in December 2020 that prosecutors were looking into his taxes. “I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney's Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs,” the statement said. “I take this matter very seriously, but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors.”

Investigators also think they have enough to charge Biden with making false statements regarding a gun purchase. The US attorney in Delaware, David Weiss, will now decide whether or not they will move forward with a criminal case.

Prosecutors first started digging into Biden's taxes in 2018, but they halted the probe because of Justice Department rules that barred prosecutors from taking actions that could have potential influence on an election and its outcome.

The investigation began with just digging into his taxes, but it later expanded into focusing on whether he failed to report all of his income and if he lied on documentation from a gun purchase in 2018.

Biden did allegedly pay off a significant portion of his tax liability in 2020.

Although wiping out this liability will not preclude any criminal charges against him, it could make things difficult for prosecutors who are trying to win a conviction or long-term sentence for any tax-related offenses since juries tend to be more sympathetic to defendants who paid their bills.

Winning the Public

An indictment against Hunter would mark the biggest test of the president's promise to restore independence and trust in the Justice Department. Chris Clark is a lawyer who is representing Hunter Biden in his case. Clark claims that investigators leaked information about the Grand Jury investigation.

“It is a federal felony for a federal agent to leak information about a Grand Jury investigation such as this one,” Clark said in a statement to the paper. “Any agent you cite as a source in your article apparently has committed such a felony. We expect the Department of Justice will diligently investigate and prosecute such bad actors. As is proper and legally required, we believe the prosecutors in this case are diligently and thoroughly weighing not just evidence provided by agents but also all the other witnesses in this case, including witnesses for the defense. That is the job of the prosecutors. They should not be pressured, rushed, or criticized for doing their job.”

Hunter or Pinocchio?

The investigation showed that the gun-related charges originated when Hunter purchased a handgun in 2018. The purchase required him to fill out a federal form that asked if he was or ever had been a user of narcotics. Investigators say that Hunter answered “no,” despite being an avid user of crack cocaine at the time.

