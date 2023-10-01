What We Know About Hunter Biden’s $250K ‘Personal Investment’ From China

Some people are good at not letting the right hand know what the left hand is doing. When they get caught, however, things get tricky very quickly. Hunter Biden is very stuck in that tough phase.

President Biden's Pride

Despite Hunter Biden's recent litany of litigation issues, President Biden proudly speaks of his youngest son. The younger Biden, who has struggled with drug addiction, is facing a felony gun charge for possessing a firearm while he was addicted to drugs. He also faces more than one tax fraud charge, and with the implosion of his most recent plea deal, his future is exceptionally sketchy.

In June 2023, official charges came down on Hunter Biden for possessing a firearm and tax fraud. Expected to enter a plea deal, Hunter ran into trouble when Trump-appointed Judge Maryellen Noreika rejected it, saying, “These agreements are not straightforward, and they contain some atypical provisions.”

The provision she spoke of was a plea deal that included a diversion agreement. Noreika added, “You all are saying, ‘Just rubber stamp the agreement.' I'm not in a position to accept or reject it. I need to defer.”

Hunter Biden's Business Deals

Hunter Biden has been in the headlines since his first June hearing. When his plea deal fell apart, he pleaded not guilty to tax fraud and gun charges. Since then, his business dealings overseas have come under more complex scrutiny and are tying back to his influential father, putting President Biden in the spotlight as well.

Earlier this year, President Biden, when asked if he'd ever discussed Hunter's business deals with him, replied a firm “No.”

Republicans have long suspected Hunter of selling his father's influence for his benefit. Text messages between him and his partners in China suggest that he was not only selling his father's leverage but also President Biden lied about not knowing of Hunter's business dealings.

Emails on Hunter's laptop also showed he felt he had to give “half” of his income to his father when he founded BHR Partners with Chinese entities, including BHR CEO Jonathan Li. Interestingly, just 12 days before Hunter joined President Biden on a trip to Beijing, where the President reportedly met Li, he founded BHR Partners. President Biden would later write college recommendation letters for Li's children.

Added Complications

As 2023 progresses, so do the entanglements Hunter Biden finds himself in and the implications for his father's impeachment inquiry and reelection campaign.

Hunter Biden's team of lawyers have long held that he has not financially gained from his foreign investments. However, a wire for $250,000 Hunter received in 2019 from his Chinese business partners was recently labeled a “personal investment.”

His lawyers claim it was part of a loan package and continue to claim Biden has yet to receive any return on his investment. To complicate matters further, the wire Hunter received listed the Delaware home belonging to President Biden as the beneficiary of the funds.

Abbe Lowell, Biden's attorney, has said that the wires, which included a $10,000 initial payment, were “A documented loan (not a distribution or pay-out) that was wired from a private individual to his new bank account which listed the address on his driver's license, his parents' address because it was his only permanent address at the time.”

Bad Timing

Anyone looking at this story from the outside can admit that it looks and even sounds bad for Hunter Biden and his father, President Joe Biden. Implications will continue that the elder Biden isn't telling all he knows to shield his son from further legal entanglements and keep himself from liability.

Although implications remain, what evidence proves may differ entirely in a court of law. Only time will tell when it all shakes out how Hunter Biden's immediate future turns out.

As we head into 2024, President Biden may find himself in heated debates where Hunter's misdeeds will surely be fodder for Republicans to use to undermine Biden's bid for reelection.

Source: Fox News, Politico, New York Times, New York Post.