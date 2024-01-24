Top 50 Best Hunter X Hunter Characters

Hunter x Hunter is a critically acclaimed and popular anime. The show has amassed a large following over the years and remains one of the most well-loved anime.

This show has many hot and cute anime guys to drool over with some of the best female anime characters.

In this article, we will look at the Top 50 Hunter x Hunter characters. We will discuss what makes these characters so beloved and why they rank where they do on our list.

1. Killua

Killua was the most entertaining character in Hunter x Hunter. He was always able to make me laugh and was the most inspiring, captivating, and jaw-dropping character in the series. Gon and Killua tried their best to become elite hunters, and Killua is well worthy of this spot.

2. Gon

Gon is the main character of the show Hunter x Hunter, and the story is mostly seen from his perspective.

He is a kind-hearted person who always looks out for others and gives them opportunities, even if it means he might not be the one to benefit in the end.

It was evident when he gave Killua the first spot in the rankings. Despite being a very close competitor.

In many ways, Gon is likable because of his determination, drive, and ability to make friends easily. The competition's winner could have been either him or Killua, but Gon's impact on viewers will always make him memorable.

3. Meruem

Meruem is the strongest offspring of the queen of Chimera ants. He was born with superhuman strength and intelligence, which made him the leader of his colony.

He is also known by almost every anime fan out there. His appearance is not human but ant-like, which he is because he was born to a queen who gave birth to him and other siblings in a nest where she was their matriarch, making him the strongest sibling born due to his intelligence and strength.

4. Hisoka

Hisoka is one of the most interesting and complex characters in Hunter x Hunter. He can be seen as a villain in some parts of the story and a supporting character in others.

His character traits are also interchangeable, making him a very intriguing figure. I think it's best to wait for characters like Killua and Gon to flourish fully before ranking Himoka too high on this list.

5. Isaac Netero

Isaac Netero was the strongest nen user in the anime Hunter x Hunter and was second to none in his prime. Despite his power, he remained calm and levelheaded throughout everything he did.

6. Chrollo Lucilfer

One of Hunter x Hunter's most potent characters, Chrollo Lucilfer, is the Phantom Troupe's leader and the Phantom.

He is a master strategist, and his power is feared by many. He is also an incredibly skilled fighter and has proven to be a formidable opponent.

7. Kite

Kite is a side character in Hunter x Hunter who is often ignored by fans. However, he has a rich history in anime, making him special. He is Meruem's twin sibling and strongly connects with anyone he meets. His name is Kite.

8. Kurapika

Kurapika is one of the most popular and well-loved characters in the Hunter x Hunter series. He is a super soldier, blonde-haired and blue-attired, powerful and silent. He is respected for his character and creation by many.

9. Komugi

Komugi is a young girl who is the World Champion in the popular game Gungi. She first meets Gon and Killua when they visit her hometown to challenge her to a game.

Komugi is blind, but that does not stop her from being an incredibly skilled player. She is also very kind and friendly, always taking the time to talk with those around her.

10. Neferpitou

Neferpitou is one of the lead characters in the anime and stands as one of the Chimera Ants. Pitou is a koala and was born in captivity in a zoo.

They are characterized by their sadistic personality and their willingness to do whatever it takes to win.

11. Feitan Pohtoh

Feitan is a savage. He has no regard for human life and takes great pleasure in killing. It makes him very dangerous, especially when paired with his impressive skills as a fighter. However, he is not without his faults.

Additionally, he does not care for formalities or rules and often disregards them. It can make him difficult to work with at times. However, these traits also make him one of the most feared fighters in the series.

12. Alluka Zoldyck

Alluka is ranked number 12 on this list. She is the sister of Killua and is a very adorable character. It would be rare to see a sister request death from her brother, but that is exactly what Alluka does to save him.

Unfortunately, she gets possessed by the Dark Continent, which makes her story even more interesting.

13. Leorio Paladiknight

Leorio is ranked at #13 on this list. He is a fun character to watch, and his interactions with the other characters are always enjoyable.

The Zodiacs group assigns certain code names to its members; for our boy Leo, the name is Boar. Unfortunately, there are no plans for him to return to the show.

14. Ging Freecss

Ging Freecss is ranked at number 14 on this list. He is the father of the protagonist, Gon, and is one of the most powerful hunters in the world.

He left his family behind when Gon was very young and did not contact them again for many years.

When he finally does reappear, he reveals that he has been searching for a powerful creature known as an “Apprentice Hunter.” Ging is a complex character who is not simply defined by his role as a father.

He is a hunter of great power and knowledge, and his motivations are not always clear. However, he cares for his son and wants what is best for him.

15. Illumi Zoldyck

The oldest child of Silva and Kikyo Zoldyck is Illumi Zoldyck. She is known for her cool, calm, and collected demeanor. She often uses her looks to manipulate those around her. Illumi is a skilled assassin and one of the series' most powerful characters.

16. Zeno Zoldyck

Zeno Zoldyck is a character in the Hunter x Hunter manga and anime series. He is the grandfather of Killua Zoldyck and a master of Nen.

He is known for his quick wit and ability to roast people faster than Ray William Johnson. Zeno is an interesting character because he is trained in Nen, which gives him unique abilities compared to most other characters in the series.

17. Silva Zoldyck

Silva Zoldyck is a character from the manga and anime series Hunter x Hunter. He is head of the assassin clan known as the Zoldyck family and is widely recognized as one of the most powerful characters in the series.

He is a blonde-haired man with piercing green eyes and is often seen wearing a cold and emotionless expression. Silva is Killua's father, which is why he appears on our list.

18. Knuckle

Knuckle is a character who originates from the manga series Jojo's Bizarre Adventures. He was later adapted into the anime Hunter x Hunter.

He is a Beast Hunter and is Morel Mackernasey's apprentice. His design mirrors many of the characters in Jojo's Bizarre Adventure, and he is a popular character in the Hunter x Hunter anime.

19. Shaiapouf

Shaiapouf is the second Royal Guard and a very powerful one at that. He has a calm, cool look and is often mistaken as emotionless.

His appearance is based on both human and butterfly characteristics. Most people don't know that his appearance is a mix of both. It makes him a unique character in the show.

20. Biscuit Krueger

Biscuit Krueger is a character from the manga and anime series Hunter x Hunter. She is one of the Double-Star Stone Hunters and arrives later in the series. She is an adorable character but should not be called biscuit.

21. Pakunoda

Pakunoda is a female character in the anime and manga series Hunter x Hunter. She is part of the Phantom Troupe, a group of criminals with superhuman abilities.

Pakunoda's Nen ability is “Thoughtography,” which allows her to read minds. She has purple hair and wears glasses.

At first glance, she may seem like an unimportant character, but she plays a very important role in the story. Her ability to read minds is used for good or evil, and if she is not kept under control, she can cause major loss to those around her.

22. Morel

Morel Mackernasey is a Single-Star Sea Hunter and one of the most powerful Hunters in the world. He uses smoking pipes as a weapon and is known for his laid-back attitude and sense of humor.

He was also a member of the Chimera Ant Extermination Team. Don is an example of Morel's style and personality.

23. Knov

Knov is a skilled Hunter and a part of the Chimera Ant Extermination Mission. He can use his suit to fool people into thinking he is weak, but in reality, he is a beast.

24. Machi

Machi is a character from the anime and manga series Hunter x Hunter. She is part of the Phantom Troupe and is known for her beauty and deadly fighting skills.

Although she may seem unapproachable initially, she can be quite friendly if you get to know her.

25. Satotz

Satotz is a minor character in the Hunter x Hunter anime. He was one of the proctors during the first phase of the Hunter Exam. The Hunter Exam was a pivotal event in the series, and it would not have been as great without him. Thank you, Satotz!

26. Shoot

Shoot McMahon is a hunter who has yet to be identified as belonging to any specific hunter type. He could potentially be very strong, as it is speculated that he may be a disciple of Morel Mackernasey. However, this has not been confirmed.

27. Kalluto

Kalluto is a member of the Phantom Troupe and is recognized as one of their most powerful members. He took the place of Hisoka, who had left the group without any issues. Kalluto is also praised for his skills and abilities, which often go unnoticed.

28. Shalnark

Shalnark is a member of the Phantom Troupe and is a hunter. He is ranked number 28 on this list. He is interesting because he has some very unique abilities.

For example, he can control other people's minds which gives him an edge in combat. He is also quite strong and was able to hold his own against some of the other members of the troupe.

29. Phinks Magcub

The Phantom Troupe's fifth member, Phinks Magcub, is regarded as one of their most powerful individuals. He is ranked 29th in terms of sheer physical strength, behind only Chrollo Lucilfer. Phinks is a fearsome fighter known to murder his opponents brutally.

30. Ikalgo

Ikalgo is a Chimera Ant who was born as an octopus. He can transform his body and use ink to blind and confuse his opponents.

Ikalgo joins the extermination team after he realizes that the Chimera Ants are not fit to rule the world. He battles against his kind and eventually becomes close friends with Killua.

31. Melody

Melody is a Music Hunter and the guard of Prince Kacho Hui Guo. He may look like a scammer from the outside, but he is quite reliable. He is known for the beautiful music that he plays on his flute.

32. Shizuku

Shizuku is ranked 32nd on the list of all Hunter x Hunter characters. Her hair and glasses are falling off her head, representing the designs of other Hunter x Hunter characters. Additionally, she wears simple clothing and jewelry in a typical Japanese housewife style.

One of her strengths is that she can destroy all writing without changing her expression- this may be a reference to her calm and collected personality.

33. Ponzu

Ponzu is a character in the manga and anime series Hunter x Hunter. She was ranked 33rd in the character popularity poll conducted by Weekly Shōnen Jump.

Ponzu doesn't have that quirky design in her overall look, which may be why she's not as popular as some other characters.

However, she is still favorable: One of the 24 examinees managed the Hunter Exam and completed it.

She was even assigned the task of managing the fourth phase and did well, so she was assigned the same take in 2 other exams. All this goes to show that she is a capable and reliable character.

34. Pariston Hill

Pariston Hill is a triple-star Hunter and was considered the main antagonist of the Hunter Chairman Election Arc.

He has many impressive achievements, including becoming the Chairman of the Hunter Association and then the Vice Chairman. He is also a member of Zodiacs.

35. Nobunaga Hazama

Nobunaga Hazama is the first member of the Phantom Troupe and is considered the most powerful. He did not start the group but is at the top of it. He is a ruthless killer and has a reputation for being unbeatable.

36. Jed

Jed is the main villain of the Last Mission movie. He is the leader of the shadow, a group of criminals who use their special abilities to commit crimes.

Jed was once a member of the Hunter Association, but he was kicked out for his ruthless methods. He has some special abilities, including mind control and shape-shifting. He also looks like a vampire.

37. Alligator

Alligator is a character from the anime Hunter x Hunter. He is ranked at #37 on this list. He is a former Squadron Leader who was given the title of Glutton King after he ate an entire army.

He is also known as Chimera because he can transform his body into any other creature he has eaten.

38. Pokkle

Pokkle is a Hunter from the Hunter Exam. He is a young boy with pink hair and a fun tag, not suitable for his design, but who cares? This boy is here, and that's all that matters.

39. Beans

Beans is a character in the manga and anime series Hunter x Hunter. He is a personal secretary to the group, so he deserves to be on the list.

He makes the show as engaging as possible for us while staying on the side. He is called Beans because of his appearance, not his name.

40. Uvogin

Uvogin is the strongest character in the Phantom Troupe and is known for his brute force and unrivaled strength. He is feared by many and has skills that rival those of characters from the Baki anime.

41. Welfin

Welfin is a character in Hunter x Hunter introduced early in the series. He is a wolf-like creature loyal to Hisoka and follows his every order.

He was also responsible for hunting down Gyro in the Metro City. In his human form, he goes by the name of Zaiqahal, giving him more respect than other characters. Overall, Welfin is just as you would expect him to be – a fierce hunter and loyal follower.

42. Palm Siberia

Palm Siberia is a hunter captured by the Royal Guards and turned into a Chimera Ant. Her name is quite different from what you would imagine, given her looks.

She is a strong and determined character who has faced many challenges in her life. Despite being turned into a Chimera Ant, she has not lost sight of her goals or who she is as a person. It makes her an intriguing and compelling character.

43. Zushi

Zushi is a character from the anime and manga series Hunter x Hunter. He is a fighter and was the only student of Wing, one of the most powerful fighters in the world.

Zushi is a very dedicated student and does whatever it takes to improve his skills. Despite being quite weak initially, he eventually becomes one of the strongest fighters in the series.

44. Menchi

Menchi is a Single-Star Gourmet Hunter. It means that she is one of the best in the world in culinary arts. She has contributed to a culinary culture in amazing ways, and her spot on this list is well deserved.

45. Colt

Colt: He is a hunter and the son of Kurt. He was killed by Meruem and reborn as an insect inside his stomach. Daisuke Kishio voices him in the Japanese version of the anime and Micah Solusod in the English version.

46. Razor

Razor is one of the Game Masters in Hunter x Hunter. He is known for his role in making the games run smoothly and for being the final boss on Greed Island.

He also appears as a character in the plot of Beach, an event that occurs after the main story arc. To acquire Beach, you have to go against him in a fight.

47. Neon Nostrade

Neon Nostrade is a minor character in the Hunter x Hunter manga and anime series. She is the daughter of Light Nostrade and is summoned up by her father to take part in the Yorknew City arc.

She is a weeb, as noted by her obsession with collecting flesh, and has quite a notable skill. Her status and whereabouts are currently unknown, though it is speculated that she may have died during the Chimera Ant arc due to her absence from the record books.

48. Kortopi

Kortopi is a member of the Phantom Troupe and the 12th one, to be more specific. She is considered the weakest among them, though her special attack might be super strong. It is due to her using Pokemon logic vibes, where her physical attack isn't strong, but her special attack might be.

49. Bonolenov Ndongo

Bonolenov is a member of the Phantom Troupe and is ranked 49th out of the 50 characters in Hunter x Hunter. He is a mummy version of a boxer and WWE wrestler. Ndongo was born with an incredibly rare blood type that allows him to heal quickly.

50. Menthuthuyoupi

Menthuthuyoupi is a Royal Guard in the anime and is ranked at 50. He has a complex name, so his opponents don't waste time introducing him.

He looks quite muscular and should have a lot of physical strength in his favor. However, those guys aren't normal people and should not be underestimated.

Conclusion

This article has a compilation of the top 50 characters from the anime and manga series Hunter x Hunter.

The ranking is based on various factors, including character development, importance to the story, and overall popularity.

