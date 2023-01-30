Experience Hyatt Regency Bellevue, One of Washington’s Finest Hotels Catering To Luxury Shoppers

More than an ordinary urban hotel, Hyatt Regency Bellevue crafts the perfect blend of luxury accommodations with high-end shopping, endless entertainment options, and world-class eateries. This four-star, award-winning property is at the heart of one of America's best mid-sized cities and serves as an upscale respite for guests enjoying the local amenities.

Located less than ten miles from downtown Seattle, the Hyatt Regency is part of the 6-million-square-foot, state-of-the-art hospitality, dining, and shopping district known as The Bellevue Collection.

High-End Shopping with Luxury Accommodations

Hyatt Regency Bellevue is one of three luxury hotels anchoring The Bellevue Collection, along with The Westin Bellevue and the W Bellevue. The Hyatt alone offers more than 700 rooms, four restaurants, an indoor lap pool, and a 7,000-square-foot fitness facility. Three pedestrian sky bridges provide seamless connections between the hotels and The Bellevue Collection, offering a first-class shopping experience in the immediate vicinity.

“Our contemporary hotel caters to discerning guests who value a clean, safe and sophisticated environment with immediate connections to what matters most,” says Kristi Kosmata, Director of Sales & Marketing. “The Hyatt Regency Bellevue is a ‘One Stop Experience' providing a variety of restaurants, nightlife, entertainment, galleries, and personal services within The Bellevue Collection.”

People Come From Afar to Shop and Stay

Locals aren't the only ones enjoying the amenities available in Bellevue.

Kemper Freeman, owner and developer of The Bellevue Collection explains, “Research shows Bellevue has become a shopping destination for people of the same demographic who live in other states but don't have access to the shopping options Bellevue offers. For instance, visitors fly in from Alaska on average three times a year to shop and stay at The Bellevue Collection.

“Bellevue is right up there with Chicago and San Francisco as one of three shopping destinations high-end clientele regularly fly to.”

Freeman continues, “I go out to meet people shopping and staying here and find they come from Canada, Wyoming, Montana, Alaska, Oregon, and Idaho. Twenty percent of the visitors who come here travel from those areas.”

Hyatt Regency Bellevue Offers Upscale Amenities

The Hyatt Regency Bellevue hosts 731 rooms, including 38 suites. You'll find Hyatt's signature luxury pillowtop mattress and a 60″ smart flat-screen TV in each room, along with all the amenities guests have come to expect from this high-end brand. Turn-down service is available upon request.

For a view of the Olympic and Cascade mountain ranges, the Seattle skyline, and Lake Washington, be sure to reserve a high-floor room.

“I've traveled many places around the world, and the Hyatt Regency Bellevue was a delight to stay in,” says Palle Bo with The Radio Vagabond. “My room was spacious with a beautiful view, and the hotel had all the comforts needed for a very pleasant stay. The best part, though, is the location. You simply can't beat it!”

Fitness and Recreational Facilities

Guests are invited to use the 25-meter indoor heated swimming pool, best used for laps with its five lanes. There's no need to skip your workout with free access to the Hyatt StayFit gym. It offers 3 Pelotons, free weights, and a variety of cardio and strength training equipment. Cooled towels are provided complimentary, adding a posh touch to your training.

Three golf courses are nearby, and close access to many outdoor adventures, such as biking, kayaking, and skiing. Guests will find miles of hiking trails in and around Bellevue.

First Class Dining Options

When it comes to dining, guests have many options to contemplate. While breakfast isn't included in the stay, the hotel's award-winning breakfast restaurant is an excellent choice. Eques offers diners an extravagant Pacific Northwest-themed buffet, as well as mouthwatering, a-la-cart dishes made with locally sourced ingredients.

Margarita Ibbott of Downshifting Pro shares this about a recent visit to Eques, “One of the most luxurious breakfast buffets I've ever had in my life. I'm not sure what l loved more, the copious Pacific salmon (baked or smoked) or the raw honey. Every part of the honeycomb – from the honey to the beeswax – is edible. Nothing compared to this delectable treat.”

Other nearby options include Daniel's Broiler, Seattle's only major steakhouse that's open all three meals a day. It features a piano bar, an extravagant list of wines, and the option of heated outdoor dining. 13 Coins is perfect for ordering room service, while Suite serves up a club-like atmosphere for those wanting some nightlife.

Arts and Entertainment

While shopping is undoubtedly a major draw for guests of the Hyatt Regency, the city of Bellevue offers plenty of entertainment options. Guests can walk to nearby venues such as the very popular Forum Social House, Lucky Strike Lanes, Power Play Arcade, and an IMAX theater.

Other local choices include Bellevue Arts Museum, Bellevue Botanical Gardens, and the Bellevue Downtown Park, a 21-acre setting with a half-mile promenade perfect for spending time outdoors.

Major Events Near Hyatt Regency Bellevue

For some, staying at the Hyatt Regency Bellevue at Christmas time is an annual tradition. Each year, The Bellevue Collection hosts Snowflake Lane, a high-energy 20-minute parade that runs for 30 days leading up to Christmas Day.

Base Camp To Explore Washington

Bellevue is uniquely situated in the center of western Washington, making it the perfect location to stay while making day trips to explore nearby attractions. Mt. Rainer is less than two hours south, while the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival is just over an hour north, with many exciting points of interest in between.

Washington has plenty of beautiful locations for visitors to explore, and Hyatt Regency Bellevue stands ready to welcome all who do.

This article was produced by Our Woven Journey and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.