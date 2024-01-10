Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Restaurant ‘The Blind Butcher’ Opens in the Dominican Republic

Tucked behind a speakeasy door, the Dominican Republic's Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana opened its latest restaurant in the final days of 2023. The Blind Butcher is an experiential restaurant that marries gastronomy and entertainment, and it is the world’s first speakeasy located at an all-inclusive resort.

Hyatt Ziva Capa Can Restaurant ‘The Blind Butcher' Now Open

Both the Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana and Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana were built from the ground up and are located on a 5-acre parcel of Juanillo Beach. Both opened in the early 2020s and have become a go-to for luxury travelers. The Blind Butcher, the new restaurant open to guests of both resorts and the general public, officially opened on December 15, 2023.

This swanky space beckons diners through a Mid-Century Modern refrigerator door from a 1950s butcher shop, complete with a meat counter. Guests enter a world that blends exquisite dining and exhilarating entertainment in a modern take on a dinner and a show. Like its namesake who lost their sight but not their vision, diners use their senses to experience the culinary heritage of the Southern Cone of America.

A Unique Dining Experience in the Dominican Republic

During our visit, the Blind Butcher’s luxurious interiors entice and tantalize guests for the dining event to come. Taking design clues from vintage European eateries, diners embark on a journey where their palates find the way with the help of the four elements. Using air, fire, earth, and water, the Blind Butches prepares a four-course meal that blends favorite cuts and ingredients, like Wagyu Beef and Lobster.

With old-school, tableside preparation, mixologists entertain with mouth-blown, smoke-filled bubbles that dance over the table’s bespoke cocktails. Waiters work their artistic magic, like flambéing Lobster with Cachaca or preparing Beef Steak Tartar tableside. Dessert brings ice cream confections that are frozen to a diner’s delight in front of us. The menu draws its inspiration from the ingredients of the Caribbean.

The culinary staff aren’t the only artists known for their theatrical flair. In between the courses, the sultry notes of Bossa Nova float through the dining room as the entertainment takes center stage. A sequined trumpet soloist dances to the Dominican’s own Bachata as she moves through the space. Next, a vocalist fills the dining room with music from several mini-stages, each offering a spotlight to draw the diner into the performance. Rounding out the entertainment, a pair of acrobats define gravity as they twist and turn into human pretzels, feet from our table.

New Restaurant Open to Guests and Visitors

The Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana and the Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana are part of Playa Hotels and Resorts, a leading owner, operator, and developer of all-inclusive resorts in the Dominican Republic, Mexico, and Jamaica.

“The Blind Butcher is a testament to the relentless pursuit to consistently elevate the offerings and provide a unique and unparalleled experience to Playa’s guests,” Fernando Mule, Playa’s Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer.

“The all-inclusive traveler is a unique one: They come to the destination with only one objective, and that is to enjoy each moment to the fullest, no holds barred, and that includes whatever they eat, and whatever they drink,” Mule continued.

Located in the family-friendly Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, The Blind Butcher adjoins Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, an adults-only all-inclusive. It is an a la carte dining experience, outside of the all-inclusive hotel package of both the Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana and the Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana. It is open to the public and resort guests, and it is one of the best restaurants in Punta Cana. Open for dinner only, and reservations are required. This experience is open to guests 14 and older.