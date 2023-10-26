10 Reasons Hybrids Are Even Worse Than All-Electric Cars

If you’re not all in on electric cars, you may think hybrids are a better way to go. For some, keeping the option of the ICE gives peace of mind. While more options may seem better, the reality is that hybrid vehicles have more opportunities for problems. Here are ten reasons why hybrid cars are not any better than all-electric vehicles (EVs)

Battery Replacement Costs

Hybrid electric vehicles come along with the same battery issues that EVs have. They wear out after ten years or 150,000 miles and are very expensive to replace. Hybrid electric batteries could cost upwards of $20,000 to replace, which is a lot of money to sink into a car after driving it for only 150,000 miles.

Limited All-Electric Range

Since hybrids are not all-electric, their electric range is extremely short, sometimes only 25-35 miles. If your commute is short, you may be able to get back and forth from work. But if not, you won’t be able to make it on the electric range. So why have a hybrid at all? You may as well stick with fully gas or fully electric.

Complex Maintenance

Hybrid cars have both an internal combustion engine and an electric drivetrain. This means that every hybrid car has two motors. And two motors mean more things are going to need repair and maintenance. This leads to more complex servicing and potentially more of your money spent at an auto mechanic.

Reduced Cargo Space

Speaking of two motors, those things have to be stored somewhere within the car. And usually, that means sacrificing some cargo space. If you are like me and need ample cargo space for kids, frequent Costco runs, and road trips, a hybrid may not be the best car for you.

Few Hybrid-Electric Models

According to a report by Car and Driver earlier this year, only about 33 hybrid models are available in the U.S., and some of these are expensive sports cars that normal consumers aren’t interested in. If you are looking for an everyday hybrid driver, your options are going to be slim.

Fuel Dependency

The biggest reason to switch to all-electric transportation is to be kind to the environment and limit the amount of greenhouse emissions you’re contributing to the planet. But hybrid cars still require gasoline, and their all-electric range is typically really short. So you have to wonder: what is the point of a hybrid?

Less Range in Extreme Cold or Hot Weather

Electric car batteries experience a loss of range when exposed to extreme temperatures, whether hot or cold. Typically, their range can be reduced by around 20%. When your electric range is 400 miles, 20% is doable. But when your electric range is only 25-35 miles, like that of a hybrid, 20% is a lot and makes the electric part of your hybrid almost useless.

Higher Repair Costs

So not only are maintenance and repairs more complex, but because of the complexity, they are also more expensive to repair, and mechanics are harder to find. You may save money on fuel, but you may want to research the cost of hybrid car repair and maintenance before you spend big bucks on a new hybrid-electric car.

Environmental Impact

While a hybrid may be better for the environment than a fully gas car, they aren’t as good as an all-electric model. This is because hybrids still rely on gasoline for daily driving, which means they are still emitting greenhouse gasses into the environment. If you’re making the switch to help the planet, just remember that a hybrid car still produces tailpipe emissions.

Battery Disposal Issues

In addition to tailpipe emissions, hybrids still have the issue of electric battery disposal. We still don’t know the impact that EV battery disposal will have on the environment, and we haven’t quite figured out a good way to recycle electric batteries. This means that hybrids have all of the negative environmental effects and none of the benefits.