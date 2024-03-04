Hyundai Motor Group Tops IIHS 2024 Safety Picks

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) may have made their testing criteria more stringent than they applied to previous years when judging which vehicles will earn their coveted Top Safety Pick and Top Pick + awards. Still, it didn't stop 71 vehicles from qualifying. The Hyundai Motor Group, which makes up the Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis brands, ultimately came out on top, with six Top Safety Pick + and 10 Top Safety Pick honors.

The IIHS Raised the Bar This Year

According to a report from Autoweek, IIHS president David Harkey said in a press release, “Big changes this year include a new kind of crash test and a higher bar for pedestrian crash avoidance technology.

We followed the tougher requirements we introduced last year with another major update to the award criteria in 2024. This year's winners are true standouts, offering the highest level of protection for both vehicle occupants and other vulnerable road users.”

In pushing rollover and side-limits standards, the IIHS has effectively pressured automakers to increase the weight and size of modern vehicles, much to the frustration of the auto industry due to their crash-test standards surpassing the federal government's.

According to Autoweek's report, insurance companies also use these standards to increase rates on any vehicles that do not achieve the IIHS's minimal “acceptable” safety requirements.

While the Hyundai Motor Group topped the IIHS's safety awards, Toyota (the world's most successful automaker) and Lexus were next, with one Top Safety Pick+ award and 12 Top Safety Pick awards. Fellow Japanese automaker Mazda took home the most awards for any single manufacturer, with five Top Safety Pick+ awards and one Top Safety Pick award.

SUVs Made an Impressive Showing

Small, midsize, and midsize luxury SUVs earned five TOP Safety Pick+ awards, with the midsize luxury segment also earning 12 Top Safety Pick awards. It's the size and weight of those midsize luxury vehicles that Autoweek's report attributes to their stellar safety scores.

On the other hand, Harkey had a different perspective on why the SUV segment won so many IIHS safety awards, “The high number of SUVs that earn awards probably reflects the dominance of those vehicles in the US market,” while also sharing his disappointment in the segments that did not perform as well, “But it's disappointing that only four pickups and four midsize cars earn awards, considering the popularity of those vehicles.”

IIHS Standards

According to a report from Road & Track, the IIHS introduced a more challenging front crash test this year after upping the toughness of their side crash test last year. Their most recent updates emphasize the safety of the rear seat occupants. The IIHS also increased its requirements for a vehicle's nighttime pedestrian front crash prevention systems.

According to the report from Road & Track, vehicles need to score good ratings in the IIHS's small and moderate overlap front and side crash tests to earn a Top Safety Pick award. These vehicles must also earn good or acceptable vehicle-to-pedestrian front-crash prevention test ratings. Furthermore, each trim level for the car must come with good or acceptable headlights.

For a Top Safety Pick+ award, vehicles must score good or acceptable ratings in the updated moderate overlap front collision test, which includes the IIHS evaluating the level to which the car protects the driver and rear passengers.