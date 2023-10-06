Hyundai Joins the List of Car Companies That Will Use Tesla’s NACS Connectors

One of the significant issues facing the auto industry as it continues its forward march toward electrification is the lack of a reliable charging network throughout North America.

These EV charging station failures have prompted two recent developments: the announcement of a massive joint venture between several major automakers to create a vast charging network across North America, and a growing number of car manufacturers have announced that their future EV offerings will come equipped with Tesla’s NACS connectors.

Tesla’s Supercharger network and NACS connectors have recently become the industry standard. Hyundai has just become the latest company to announce all its future EVs will be equipped with Tesla’s NACS connector.

This move gives Hyundai EVs access to Tesla’s roughly 12,000 Superchargers spread across North America, effectively doubling the number of EV chargers available to their customers.

How This Move Amplifies Hyundai’s Ambitious EV Plans.

The Korean automaker reports that Tesla’s Superchargers will fully support their Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6, and Ioniq 7 models, which have ultra-fast charging abilities thanks to their Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP.)

Regarding Hyundai owners with CCS ports on their EVs, the automaker announced that it will make adapters available to those customers in early 2025. It’s also been reported that Hyundai will make adapters available to EV owners who wish to charge their NACS-equipped car at a CCS charging port.

It’s worth noting that Tesla’s NACS charging ports use much slimmer, lighter plugs than their bulky CCS counterparts. Perhaps that’s part of why the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) International officially made Tesla’s NACS charging connector the North American standard for charging connectors.

It’s safe to say that Tesla is currently dominating the EV charging scene in North America.

It's Good News for The Hyundai Motor Group.

In a statement released to the news media by the president and CEO of Hyundai’s North American operations, Jose Munoz displayed pride and confidence in his company's most recent move in the auto industry's evolving EV game.

“This new alliance will provide Hyundai EV owners confidence in their ability to conveniently charge their vehicles and compliments our joint venture company to create a new, high-powered charging network with at least 30,000 chargers across North America.”

This announcement sees Hyundai following in the footsteps of more than a dozen other car companies that have decided to adopt Tesla’s NACS charging connector for their vehicles.

While Genesis and Kia, which are both subsidies of the Hyundai Motor Group, have yet to make any announcement about adopting Tesla’s NACS charging connector for their EVs, it seems likely that announcement will be coming soon, given how the rest of the industry has been falling into line behind Tesla.

Hopefully, this will generate better publicity for the Hyundai Motor Group than last week’s announcement that over 3.3 million vehicles are recalled for potential fire risks. To give that number some context, the Detroit Three only have 2.21 million new cars available for sale in the United States.