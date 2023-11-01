Is Hyundai’s Bold EV Plan Going To Become a Cautionary Tale for Automakers?

Cautionary tales have been told around the campfire for about as long as humans have been doing classic human things, such as putting all your eggs in one basket or crying wolf (I'm going to throw “the canary in the coal mine” in here as well, even if it isn't a cautionary tale per se as much as an expression that illustrates the need for taking caution.)

“Caution,” indeed, is the one-word theme running through the automotive industry's electric vehicle (EV) revolution at the moment.

And That Caution Is Not Without Reason.

GM recently delayed what was supposed to be one of their flagship EVs. Ford lost $1.3 billion on their EVs in this most recent financial quarter, and another EV startup went belly up. Even Elon Musk is lamenting the difficulties of producing Tesla's Cybertruck.

Did the automotive industry rush full speed into electrification before they were ready? Statistics of EV adoption rates across the US indicate that demand (outside of California) isn't there.

But no one seems to have told that to Korean Automaker Hyundai.

Whereas Ford is holding off on developing one of their new EV battery plants in Kentucky, Hyundai is charging ahead, undeterred with their Metaplant in Savannah, Georgia.

The plan is for this nearly 3,000-acre facility to be their stateside EV headquarters that produces both EVs and their batteries.

Like other significant EV investments made by industry titans and legacy manufacturers alike, Hyundai is investing billions of dollars in this facility, which is reportedly bound to a contractual obligation to employ more than 8,000 workers.

Through phase one, this plant must also produce no less than 300,000 vehicles, with the goal of annual production exceeding half a million vehicles.

But, as the song goes, “It's a long way to the top if you want to rock and roll.” And Hyundai, which still hasn't even finished implementing all of its facilities' steel framework, has a long way to go to reach the profitability of those production numbers.

What's Hyundai's Game Plan?

Hyundai didn't spend over $5 billion acquiring all those acres just to put its tail between its legs and raise a white flag just because everyone is backing down, though.

While companies like Ford and GM are taking a wait-and-see approach, Hyundai is hoping that moving full speed ahead with their plant will allow them to get into production sooner and lure buyers with the lower prices that will come with selling the US-produced EVs that will benefit from federal tax credit incentives.

The idea is that if Hyundai can sell their EVs for cheaper than the competition, people will buy them, allowing their sales to take off, their production to ramp up, and economies of scale to make their EV operation profitable.

It's a bold gamble, for sure. But will it pay off?

It all depends on what people take away from this current EV sales slump – does a downturn in sales numbers mean the bird stopped singing, or those of little faith just crying wolf in a moment of uncertainty?