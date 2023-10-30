I Have Been to Pigeon Forge 200 Times, Here Are My Top 3 Favorite Restaurants

Did you know that there are over 100 restaurants in the tiny town of Pigeon Forge, Tennessee? Despite this city's seemingly tiny population of less than 7,000 residents, thanks to the likes of Dollywood – Dolly Parton's namesake theme park – and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, it is estimated that Pigeon Forge sees more than 14 million visitors pass through each year on their way to one of these major attractions.

And needless to say, these visitors tend to pack their appetites. This is why, over the course of the last three decades, restauranteurs from all over the United States have come to Pigeon Forge to test their culinary wares.

With so many dining options available, it can be difficult for first-time guests to sort through the noise and uncover the must-try foodie havens.

As a travel blogger who was born and raised in the foothills of the Smoky Mountains, I've made more trips to Pigeon Forge throughout my life than any other city in the world. And I can confidently say there are consistently a handful of restaurants that stand head and shoulders above the rest. In fact, if you only had a 24-hours to spend in the area, these are the three restaurants I'd recommend.

The Old Mill Restaurant

Located in a grist mill originally constructed in the 1780s, The Old Mill serves up true Appalachian flavors from time-tested recipes that have been handed down from generations. Stepping inside The Old Mill will make you feel like you just walked into your great-grandmother's country cabin. Their menu features everything from buttermilk biscuits and gravy to Southern fried chicken and comfort food classics like chicken and dumplings, BBQ, and country ham. I can personally tell you that their chicken and dumplings and melt-in-you-mouth biscuits are the best you'll find in a 60-mile radius of the Smoky Mountains.

But if you want to dine here, you have to plan ahead. There's an heir of exclusivity at The Old Mill. In the spirit of a true old-fashioned restaurant, they don't accept call-ahead seating or reservations. If you want to get in, you'll have to put your name down on site, stand in line, and wait for your name to be called. And wait times can be as high as an hour or more in the busy season. But in my opinion, it's worth it.

Mama's Farmhouse

Of any restaurant I've ever experienced in the Smokies, only Mama's makes me feel like I'm back in my grandmother's kitchen, eating at her old wooden table, especially when I'm diving into a bowl of Mama's award-winning banana pudding.

Owned by the local family-operated restaurateur group known as The Johnson Family, Mama's Farmhouse features dishes prepared in the style and spirit of the family's great-grandmother, whose portrait hangs above the fireplace in the foyer. They simply refer to her as “Mama”.

In that spirit, dining at Mama's is done “family-style”. Each meal kicks off with their award-winning biscuits and features a choice of two entrees for lunch, and three for dinner, along with a choice of four sides. The entrees, simply referred to as “Meats” on the menu, alternate seasonally but tend to feature a selection of all the classic dishes you'd expect any self-respecting Southern mammaw to make, including fried chicken, meatloaf, honey-glazed ham, turkey n' stuffing, country-fried steak, and Salisbury steak. Dessert selections feature banana pudding, peach cobbler, and apple crunch.

Pottery House Cafe

Finally, my last pick would have to be the Pottery House Cafe, located directly across from The Old Mill. It, too, is steeped in local history. The structure the restaurant now occupies was originally constructed as the home of a local craftsman who founded Pigeon Forge Pottery in 1954.

Today, The Pottery House Cafe serves made-from-scratch entrees with a contemporary Southern flare. It's become somewhat famous locally for its fresh baked bread made daily using grains from the on-site mill.

Their wide-ranging menu features a variety of plates, including everything from fried green tomatoes to seafood to pasta to sandwiches and burgers – each with a bit of Southern flair sprinkled in. But don't forget to sample a selection of their fresh baked goods and artisan breads before you go.

Like its sister restaurant, The Old Mill, the Pottery House Cafe does not accept reservation or call-ahead seating.

My Strategy

Here's my advice. If you only have 24 hours in Pigeon Forge for your culinary tour, start out at The Old Mill for breakfast. Check out the surrounding shops in The Old Mill District and put your name down for lunch at the nearby Pottery House. There are plenty of things to see and do in the area while you wait. After lunch, call ahead or make a reservation online for a dinner at Mama's Farmhouse and visit some of the museums along the Parkway to kill time before dinner. Trust me, your stomach will thank you.

