I Need Money – 25+ Ways to Safely Get Money Fast

Do you need money today? Do you need money fast? Life happens. Maybe you've been crushed by an emergency expense or an unexpected payment. Just consider this – the best thing you can do in a stressful situation is take action.

The quicker you decide on what to do, the better you and your wallet will feel. So what can you do to earn money and escape this situation?

With creative thinking and hustle, you can get into a better, more stable financial situation and avoid feeling like this in the future.

Below are some legit, tried, and tested ideas to make money fast, from making money online to selling your stuff and saving more in the long term by tweaking your work.

Make Money Fast

Complete Online Surveys

Swagbucks survey and cashback app has been in business since the early 2000s and always has great offers. You can choose between cash and other stuff like gift cards.

You can opt for PayPal money, but I usually select my rewards in gift cards because they offer a range of good selections to the stores I shop at regularly.

You can start earning cash immediately, plus get a $5 welcome bonus, when you sign up for Swagbucks today for FREE.

Survey Junkie is another popular online survey site. You can sign up for this survey site if you live in the US, Canada, or Australia.

Pro Tip: Survey Junkie has one of the highest payouts for their surveys. Try them today to earn PayPal money instantly. You can earn up to $45 per survey. So sign up today and start making cash from Survey Junkie.

Use Cashback Apps

Ibotta is one of my top recommendations for money-saving apps!

This free app is similar to Checkout 51. However, you can also earn cashback on your online shopping, not just in-store purchases.

Whether you're shopping for groceries, pet food, clothing, or electronics, you'll get paid for buying things you were going to buy anyway.

You can transfer your earnings to your PayPal account and get paid through PayPal instantly. Their program has already spent over $600 million in cash rewards to its 35 million users.

Sign up with Ibotta to start earning cashback.

Ideas To Make More Money in Less Than a Week

Aside from borrowing money, which is never an option, if you want to get out of debt, the best two options you have are:

Trim your expenses

Make extra income

So let's find you some cash.

Trim Your Costs in a Week

Review Your Subscriptions

These are things you pay for on a monthly or yearly basis.

Examples of subscriptions include:

Car insurance

House insurance

Breakdown cover

Cable

All these subscriptions have a renewal date, but you can call these companies and discuss your subscriptions at any time.

Remember, you are the customer and always deserve a great deal.

Negotiate Your Bills

The next step is to try and consolidate all your expenses.

I recently called my cable and internet company. I said I was thinking of leaving because new customers could get better deals than me.

Don't be frightened if they insist you pay this price and give you reasons. Keep calm and request to be transferred to cancellations. At this point, most reputable companies will offer a reduction to your current deal.

Pro Tips:

It helps to write an ideal amount you would like to pay (be realistic)

Start with 2 or 3 companies you could save with

If you need more time or feel you aren't a negotiator, apps like Rocket Money could negotiate your bills for you and even identify any subscriptions you have that you're not using and cancel them on your behalf!

Create a Wishlist

This is a way of making yourself wait for purchases you ‘want' instead of purchases you need.

Write a list of things you want. Then you have to wait 30 days until you can buy it.

It's a tremendous financial mindset shift because it gets you used to waiting and considering what you buy. In most cases, you will probably not buy the item because waiting has made you realize it wasn't something you needed.

Reduce the Interest You're Paying

If you have a high-interest credit card and you are not on the interest-free period, it's worth seeing if you can balance transfer to a cheaper deal.

Contact your creditors to see if you can lower the interest rate for other debts and loans. Talking to people always helps – it brings possibilities you never thought of before.

It's essential to check what deals they have given you and whether they benefit you.

Switch Bank Accounts

One way of making some quick cash is to shop around for bank accounts.

Being short on cash means you risk getting hit with banking fees. I don't like banking fees primarily because they're aimed at customers who often can't afford to pay them. Two banking fees to watch out for are minimum deposit and overdraft fees.

Many banks are fee free and even offer you a bonus when you open a new account.

If you live in the US, I suggest trying Chime Bank. Chime has no overdraft fee, no maintenance fee, no minimum service fee, and over 38,000 fee-free ATMs.

Make Extra Cash Fast

Use the Gig economy to make extra cash fast.

This post details how you could earn up to $100 daily.

Become a Virtual Friend

It may sound a bit out there, but this is a way of making money now. A virtual friend can give companionship to someone who is:

introverted

lonely

new to an area or place

isolating

lacking social interaction in some way

Try Dog Sitting

Rover is always looking for new sitters in different areas. You can earn up to $100 per week (or more) as a rover sitter, and you don't need to worry about networking and marketing yourself – Rover does it for you.

They also offer protection of up to $1,000,000 on your services, an app to manage your dog-sitting business, and a support team if you need them.

You can even set your own schedule and prices.

Use Paribus

Paribus is a superb app that tracks whether online stores have dropped their prices and asks for a refund on your behalf.

It also tracks whether any deliveries have been late and refunds the delivery price.

Return windows are also tracked, and the app will remind you before it is too late to send unwanted items back.

Cash in Credit Card Points

Any loyalty points can be used in this situation. So save these points if you have no money, and you will have a small reserve you can draw on. It's a great way of giving yourself an extra bit of leeway.

Pro Tip: Download the free Cash Freely app to learn how to maximize your credit card points without having to spend more money.

Sell Plasma

In the U.S., you can sell your plasma for up to $400 a month in the US. In the UK, plasma is only donated.

Sell Breast Milk, Eggs, or Sperm

Moneymagpie has an in-depth article about natural things you can sell.

It is always worth checking out all the facts before you commit to any of these things – make sure you and others are safe.

Ask for a Pay Increase or Overtime

It could be when you can ask for a raise or even overtime if any is available.

Cut.com believes that to get a raise, preparation and face-to-face interaction is the key to this, they suggest ten tips to help you consider whether you have a great chance of getting a raise.

How Else Can I Make Money Right Now?

Here are some other ideas for further inspiration if you need money fast.

Sell your expensive mistake and buy a cheaper version

Return an unused purchase

Pawn something you don't want or use

Sell your DVDs and CDs

Scan receipts into Fetch Rewards

Have a garage sale

Sell your clothes

Pick up a serving job

Turn gift cards into cash

Redeem your recycling

Redeem your coins for cash

Help your neighbors

Babysit

Starting a blog is one of my top recommendations and favorite ways to earn extra income. I was looking for ways to improve my money situation. Starting this blog allowed me to share my budgeting journey while learning how to earn extra money online.

To learn more, you can visit my step-by-step tutorial on how to start a blog for beginners.

Things Not To Do When You Are Broke

As always, these are just suggestions, but all these things can cause potential issues and complicate your life.

Crowdfund

Take out a loan to fund it

Payday lenders

Borrowing from friends and family

Second mortgage

Dip into your retirement fund

Be aware of people offering you golden solutions. But unfortunately, payday lenders will cost you a small fortune in interest charges, and the loans can soon spiral out of control.

Thinking of taking a loan out to fund another loan is a sign that you already have too much debt. The issue is that you will soon have so many obligations that you can't afford the minimum payments.

Releasing your retirement fund might seem attractive, but you will need this for then – think of it as if it isn't there, and then you always have that cushion for your old age.

A second mortgage is also a costly way to get more funds and could land you in more debt for so long that you are chained to paying off debt when you should have been able to retire.

Sarah over at debt camel has some great articles to help with this. She has helped many people figure out a plan for the future and aims to inform you of all the information you need.

In Conclusion

I hope I have helped ease your mind. There will be times in all our lives when we need money fast. Life throws awful things at us, but hopefully, you have found some ideas to put into action.

Please remember always to share your situation with others – they might bring you comfort too and suggest an idea you hadn't thought of.

Suppose money is a little tight, and you are in a better place. In that case, making a budget and saving for an emergency fund using a sinking fund approach could produce peace of mind for you as time goes on.

This situation you find yourself in won't last forever, and you have so much power within yourself to change and improve it for the better.