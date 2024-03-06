Dollywood’s I Will Always Love You Music Festival Starts This Week

Everyone seems to love Dolly, and there is nobody else in the world quite like her, just as there is no theme park quite like Dollywood. Magnificent mountain views surround the middle Tennessee theme park, located in Pigeon Forge. There's always a reason to visit Dollywood, but their newest festival is worth planning a visit to.

Dollywood's I Will Always Love You Music Festival begins March 9. New Dolly-inspired shows, art installations, and specialty foods will debut. The festival runs from March 9 to April 14, and you don't have to be a music fan to enjoy its offerings. Festival perks are included with the admission price of your park ticket. It's the perfect excuse to plan a spring trip to the Smoky Mountains!

Three New Dolly-Inspired Shows Debut

Clap your hands and stomp your feet to the vibrant sounds of live music pouring from every outdoor theatre. As you stroll the streets, vibrant performances from live musicians and artists will wrap the park in glorious sounds. Three new must-see performances will make their stage debut:

A spectacular sing-a-long featuring Dolly's biggest hits.

The much-loved “Paradise Road” show will see an exciting reimagining with updated performances.

The magic of Dolly, Emmylou Harris, and Linda Ronstadt's joint album “Trio” will also receive a loving tribute, treating you with a medley of the album's best melodies.

Sparkling Art and Installations

Get your camera ready because the dazzling new art installations at Dollywood's new I Will Always Love You Music Festival are Instagram-worthy. Celebration Sky will wow with a vibrant display of pink sequins while the larger-than-life I Will Always Love You sign pops against the Smokies sky. Take the perfect spring selfies between riding coasters all day.

Festival Food & Drink Offerings Menu

The festival food and drink are separate from park admission, but Dollywood offers easy ways to munch your way through all the delicious treats. Try up to five festival foods for one low price with the I Will Always Love You Music Festival Tasting Pass. A regular Tasting Pass lets you sample five foods for $39.99. Dollywood Gold & Diamond Season Pass holders receive a $3 discount when purchasing a Tasting Pass.

New Festival Drinks

Hot Cranberry Tea: Tasty cranberries provide the perfect tang to this hot tea, a perfect drink for any Dollywood day.

Savory Small Bites

Appalachian Fried Potato Chips: Snacking has never been more delicious than this combination of BBQ spiced potato chips loaded with bacon, cheese sauce, ranch dressing, and scallions.

Sweet Festival Desserts

Pink Velvet Rose Cupcake: This delectable festival treat found in the Spotlight Bakery is very berry delicious this spring. Sample sweetness in abundance with this cupcake.

Navigate the festival with ease by downloading the Dollywood Parks & Resorts app. The app offers showtimes, festival food & drink locations, and ride wait times. Turn your festival visit into a long weekend and book a stay at Dollywood's Heartsong Lodge and Resort, which opened earlier this year. You're sure to leave the festival with a song in your heart and a full belly.