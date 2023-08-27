Ice-T & Public Enemy to Headline Free National Celebration of Hip-Hop Concert

Rap royalty Public Enemy and Ice-T will headline The National Celebration of Hip Hop. It is a free concert and cultural event set to take place in Washington, D.C., from October 6-7.

Artist Line Up

Among the highlights of the two-day festival at West Poromac Park, celebrating 50 years of Hip-Hop, are a Beastie Boys tribute set with special guests by the Beastie's former DJ, DJ Hurricane. There will also be performances from Kurtis Blow, Kid' n Play, Soulsonic Force, Roxanne Shante, CL Smooth, Melle Mel and Scorpio, The Sugarhill Gang, Peter Gunz, DJ Kevie Kev Rockwell, Mad Skillz, MC Sha-Rock, Busy Bee, Joe Ski Love, Positive K, Boogie Black, Mick Benzo, Gumbo, and Donald D.

More Artists To Be Confirmed

If that wasn't enough, more acts are yet to be confirmed. As well as music, the celebrations will feature guest speakers, comedians, appearances by public figures, and interactive events and exhibits.

Performers Are Hyped

“We are honored to continue to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop against the backdrop of America's capitol with a free event for everyone,” said Public Enemy's Flavor Flav in a statement. “I can't wait to get on stage and do our thing.”

Fellow Public Enemy member Chuck D adds, “Hip-hop is beyond, not just a musical genre. It's a cultural movement that has dominated art, fashion, politics, poetry, academia, film, and every corner of the world for the past 50 years. This National Celebration brings it all together in one place for the people, by the people.”

Ice-T exclaimed, “We are coming to the National Mall itself to bring you authentic hip-hop for the 50th celebration!”

Where To Get Tickets

Paid VIP and travel packages will also be available for the event. Sign-up for free general admission to the celebration began Wednesday. August 23.

For more information and to sign up to attend the event, visit the National Celebration of Hip-Hop.

The National Celebration of Hip-Hop has been spearheaded by executive producers Nathan Parienti and Lauren Bissell of Chasing Live in collaboration with Mickey Bentson’s The Art of Rap, which features Ice-T.