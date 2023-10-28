Icelandic Women Protest (Again) For Equal Pay, End to Gender Violence

Women by the thousands in Iceland went on strike this past Tuesday to push for equal pay and an end to gender-based violence.

Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdóttir, Iceland’s second female leader, stayed home to participate in the strike.

Her current cabinet is evenly split between male and female ministers, with one position vacant, and nearly half of the lawmakers in Iceland’s parliament are women.

“Looking at the whole world, it could take 300 years to achieve gender equality,” Jakobsdottir told Iceland's Ras 1 public radio station.

The irony here might be that the World Economic Forum has ranked the island nation of about 380,000 people as the world’s most gender-equal country for 14 years straight.

Those who attended gatherings on Tuesday, organized under the slogan “Do you call this equality?” were indeed not satisfied with that achievement.

“We have not yet reached our goals of full gender equality, and we are still tackling the gender-based wage gap, which is unacceptable in 2023,” Jakobsdóttir told the news website mbl. is. “We are still tackling gender-based violence, which has been a priority for my government to tackle.”

In some jobs, Icelandic women earn at least 20% less than Icelandic men, according to Statistics Iceland, and 40 percent of Icelandic women experience gender-based and sexual violence in their lifetime, a University of Iceland study found.

“My dream is that we will do that [achieve full gender equality] before 2030, but I know it will take a lot of effort,” Jakobsdóttir told the U.K.’s Guardian. “We have been making changes in legislation when it comes to both of these issues, and hopefully, we will see us continue to move forward.”

Billed as Women’s Day Off, when the movement started on Oct. 24, 1975, 90 percent of Iceland's female population participated in the strike that day.

“We're seeking to bring attention to the fact that we're called an equality paradise, but there are still gender disparities and urgent need for action,” Freyja Steingrimsdottir, a strike organizer this year and the communications director for the Icelandic Federation for Public Workers, told Reuters.

“Female-led professions such as health-care services and child care are still undervalued and much lower paid,” Steingrimsdottir said.