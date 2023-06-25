Icon of the Seas Completes First Sea Trial: The World’s Largest Cruise Ship is Ship Shape

The much-anticipated Icon of the Seas is one step closer to its January 2024 debut. The all-new ship successfully sailed the open ocean for the first time after completing its first, crucial sea trial in Turku, Finland, where it is under construction at the Meyer Turku shipyard. More than 450 specialists ran four days of preliminary tests on the ship’s technical areas, like the main engines, bow and propellers, and even noise and vibration levels – all in preparation for the second sea trials that will push Icon to its limits later this year.

World's Largest Cruise Ship Completes First Sea Trial – Icon of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International's CEO, Michael Bayley, has touted Icon of the Seas as the “World's best family vacation.” What will be the largest cruise ship on the water, a title which currently belongs to Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas, has completed the first round of seas trials and has sailed on the open ocean, and is determined to be in ship shape.

Four Days of Preliminary Tests on the Open Ocean

Icon returned to the Meyer Turku shipyard, where it is under construction, after four days of preliminary tests on a lineup of its latest technologies and equipment. From the main engines to the hull to the brake system, to steering as well as noise and vibration levels, the hundreds of workers on board covered an extensive checklist of key technical areas.

Between preparations and the trials, the important step in the journey to bring Icon to life involved more than 2,000 specialists, hundreds of miles traveled, four 37- to 67-ton tugboats, and more than 350 hours of work. Next up will be a second round of sea trials later this year, which will be when the first Icon Class ship is pushed to its limits ahead of its debut in Miami in January 2024.

Thrills, Chills, and More: Icon of the Seas Will Offer Next-Level Vacations

As the first-of-its-kind combination of the best of every vacation, Icon will introduce a new era of vacations for years to come. From the resort getaway to the beach escape and theme park adventure, every type of family and kind of adventurer can make memories together and on their own terms without compromise across record-breaking thrills, relaxing ways to chill, a neighborhood designed for young families, more than 40 ways to dine, drink and be entertained, and more.

Dining on Icon of the Seas: New Experiences + Familiar Favorites

Fans of the Royal Caribbean brand will be pleased to see a combination of favorite onboard eateries, such as the Windjammer buffet, Izumi Hibachi & Sushi, Sorrento's Pizza, and more. For foodies and anyone who expects this mega ship to have new and different options, Icon of the Seas will not disappoint. New options include the Empire Supper Club and Celebration Table, an intimate experience for 12 that offers guests a space to celebrate their most special occasions.

Lots of Firsts and Ocean Views Wherever You Look

Icon of the Seas will have lots of fun options on board, including Category 6, and a full waterpark at sea, Swim & Tonic, Royal Caribbean's first swim-up bar. There's also a brand new Surfside neighborhood, which is a space designed for young families. With a dedicated pool, splash pads, access to Adventure Ocean, Royal Caribbean's kid's club, and suites built with parents of kids under six in mind, the cruise line is making a strong push to attract young families by showing that their wants and needs have been considered when building this ship. Surfside neighborhood also has dedicated dining designed to entice millennial parents, such as an all-day brunch spot and a mommy and me mocktail/cocktail bar.

One of the overarching themes of Icon of the Seas is water, water, everywhere. The ship's unique design will allow passengers to see stunning ocean views in all directions.

Seven Night Sailings from the Port of Miami

Icon of the Seas will sail 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean vacations from Miami all year. Vacationers on board will island hop from destinations like Royal Caribbean’s award-winning private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay, The Bahamas; Cozumel, Mexico; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; and Roatan, Honduras.

What's Up Next for Royal Caribbean?

In addition to the much-anticipated first sailing of Icon of the Seas, the brand is also looking forward to introducing a new Oasis Class ship, Utopia of the Seas, next year. Royal Caribbean is also opening an adults-only space at their private island in the Bahamas, CocoCay, later this year and looks forward to announcing more information about a new beach club in Nassau. There will also be two additional ships in the Icon Class.

Michael Bayley, president, and CEO of Royal Caribbean International, firmly says Icon of the Seas will be the world’s best family vacation. “Now more than ever, families are prioritizing experiences where they can bond and enjoy their own adventures. We set out to create a vacation that makes that possible, all in one place.”