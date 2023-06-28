Flashback Frenzy: 12 Iconic Movies that Take You Back to the 80s and 90s

A recent online discussion asks, “What's a movie you watched religiously in the 80s and 90s that no one discusses? We all feel that our childhood was a Golden Age of movies from Ghostbusters and The Goonies in the 80s to Jurassic Park and Home Alone in the 90s.”

They concluded, “We could fill a list of these well-known classics. So what's a movie you watched religiously in the 80s and 90s that no one discusses today?” Movie fans responded with several oldies but goodies. So here are some lesser-discussed classics from the 80s and 90s.

1. Toy Soldiers (1991)

One user nominated “Toy Soldiers! No one ever talks about this one! Die Hard at a boarding school.” Several people upvoted the film, and seven others posted it as their response. Toy Soldiers is about terrorists attempting to seize a boarding school, and a group of troublemaking boys decides to take a stand.

2. Flight of the Navigator (1986)

Another moviegoer exclaimed, “I loved Flight of The Navigator! I still watch it sometimes when I'm feeling down.” Flight of the Navigator follows a boy from 1978 traveling eight years into the future and returns home without memory or aging. His family is grateful, but everyone is perplexed by the situation.

3. Little Monsters! (1989)

A fan exclaimed, “Little Monsters! I watched that all the time! “Who put that in my apple juice!” However, another user admitted, “That movie scared me as a kid. I don't know why. I was a big baby.”

The story follows a boy (Fred Savage) who befriends a monster under his bed (Howie Mandel). He discovers a world of monsters that live under beds and comes out to prank children at night.

4. Lean On Me (1989)

One filmaholic says, “Lean on Me! I watched that way too young, probably. Great movie.” Several agreed with it being a lesser talked about but a phenomenal film from the decade.

5. What About Bob (1991)

What About Bob follows Bob (Bill Murray) following his psychotherapist (Richard Dreyfuss) on his family vacation. He inserts himself into the family, driving Dreyfuss mad.

Man responses began to quote the film. “I'm sailing!”

“Keep sailing, Bob.”

“Baby steps.”

6. The Policy Academy Franchise (1984 – 1994)

One person nominated “The Police Academy movies (all of them).” Although, others admit, “I'm loyal to the first six. Never saw anything after.”

“The seventh Police Academy movie made in the 90s with barely half of the original cast left. Even Gutenberg wasn't in it. So, understandably, very few have seen it.”

7. Adventures in Babysitting (1987)

Several movieholics agree with the nomination for 1987's Adventures in Babysitting, starring Elisabeth Shue as the babysitter. Several people agreed it was underrated and quoted the famous line, “Don't MESS with the babysitter!” Only, they didn't say mess.

“I LOVED this movie as a kid. And I still enjoy it as an adult.”

8. UHF (1989)

One fan began quoting the film, “Look what I got here, Bob! A twinkie wiener sandwich! Your favorite!” Next, another user replied, “Today, we're teaching poodles how to fly!”

“A lot of people don't know this, but the turtle is nature's suction cup!” UHF follows George (Weird Al Yankovic) as he creates a series of television shows based on social satire and hyperactive humor with his best friend, Bob (David Bowe).

9. Spies Like Us (1985)

One Cinephile stated, “I love Spies Like Us when they're taking that test, holy cow, that's funny.” Another agreed, “My husband just had me watch this movie, and I chuckled at the testing scene.”

Spies Like Us follows two idiotic government employees (Chevy Chase and Dan Aykroyd) who believe they are U.S. spies, who later discover that they are decoys for Nuclear War.

10. Weird Science (1985)

One moviegoer confessed, “Every time I see Weird Science referenced in pop culture, it's someone asking, ‘You've never seen weird science!?' So I guess I better see it!”

Weird Science follows two teens who design their ideal woman on a computer. She helps them be cool, supplies a Porsche, and helps them stand up to bullies Ian (Robert Downey Jr.) and Max (Robert Rusler).

11. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Introducing aliens to children and young adults on the bigscreen, this iconic 80s movie is a sci-fi favorite. It teaches about accepting others who are different and has a unique spin on interacting with our friends from outer space.

12. The Big Lebowsky (1998)

I can remember when everyone was calling each other “The Dude” in the late 90s and into the early 2000s solely because of this movie. Though for more mature audiences and young adults, The Big Lebowski is one memorable crime comedy from the 90s.