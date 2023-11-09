24 Iconic Celebrity Apology Stories

We all know that celebrities are far from perfect, and they make mistakes, just like us! The difference is celebrities have to apologize to everyone public when they mess up, and these apologies are not always sincere. Below are 24 celebrity apologies that many people will never forget.

1. Kanye West’s Apology to Taylor Swift

Kanye’s apology to Taylor for interrupting her acceptance speech at the VMAs was lackluster, to say the least. He apologizes and says he actually likes her song, “You Belong With Me,” but then reiterates how much he loved Beyonce’s video. It was a pretty sad, unconvincing apology.

2. Lil Yachty’s Apology for Not Knowing What a Cello Is

In one of Lil Yachty’s songs, he has a line about a girl blowing on a cello, as he thought it was a woodwind instrument. In his half-hearted, playful apology, he blames the show Spongebob Squarepants for confusing his understanding of a cello.

3. Colleen Ballinger’s Apology for Being a Groomer

Colleen Ballinger might be the most annoying person on the face of the earth, and I’m not sorry. She had inappropriate communication with minors and delivered a strange and unconvincing apology. Of course, her ukulele is part of her weird apology.

4. Shane Dawson’s Apology About His Cat

Shane Dawson was accused of doing some unsavory things to his cat after he made a joke about explicit acts. Animal cruelty and similar acts are not funny, and his apology was serious, but I doubt he fully learned his lesson. I hope his cat is okay.

5. Shia Labeouf Apologizing for Plagiarism

Shia LaBeouf was caught plagiarizing Daniel Clowes’ work and using some of his concepts and words for a short film he debuted online. Funny enough, many online sleuths took a closer look at his apology and realized he also plagiarized his apology from another writer.

6. Kristen Stewart’s Apology for Cheating on Robert Pattinson

This list features many lazy non-apologies that were clearly done for PR. While Stewart’s apology to her fans and Pattinson was likely just for publicity, it came off as sincere and authentic. Maybe she meant it, or maybe she’s just a good actress.

7. Tiger Woods’s Apology for Cheating on His Wife

Tiger Woods apologized to his fans and his wife when he was caught cheating on her with multiple women. However, the apology is more like a list of excuses for his behavior. He claims an addiction is the reason for his actions and basically says he’s not responsible.

8. Donald Trump’s Non-Apology for Derogatory Comments

I can’t even call this one an apology because he never said the words “I apologize” or “sorry.” Trump has said and done many questionable things, but this apology was issued after comments he made bragging about assaulting a woman came out.

9. Jamie Foxx’s Apology for an Anti-Semitic Post

I’m a Jamie Foxx fan, so I like to think his apology was genuine and his intentions with the original post were not malicious or offensive. He made a very vague and cryptic post about feeling betrayed, which some interpreted as antisemitic, but he clarified it was about a friend and apologized for the confusion and unintended offense.

10. Taryn Manning’s Apology for Revealing Affair With a Married Man

To be clear, Manning did not apologize for having an affair with a married man; she only apologized for revealing her affair to his wife and the public. Manning is phenomenal in Orange Is the New Black, but lately, her behavior in real life has been troubling.

11. A$AP Rocky’s Apologizes To Trampled Fan

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna were being mobbed when leaving their hotel to head to the Met Gala. He leaped over a crowd to get to the car and accidentally trampled over a fan. The fan tweeted about it, and he responded with a sort of apology.

12. Meghan Trainor’s Apology for Bashing Teachers

Meghan Trainor bashed school teachers in an episode of the podcast she hosts with her husband. She later clarified that she was not referring to all teachers, but just the ones who she claims bullied her as a child. The apology is decent, but the fact she said is still shocking.

13. Irina Solomonova’s Apology for Being Mean on Love Is Blind

Okay, everyone might not know Irina, but I had to include this one. She was on the reality dating show Love Is Blind and was truly a menace, gossiping about girls behind their backs and being cruel to their faces. She gave a garbage apology full of excuses that no one on social media bought.

14. Honey Boo Boo’s Apology for Doing an Offensive Accent

Honey Boo Boo made a TikTok live during which she used an offensive accent that she referred to as “ghetto.” Many on social media took offense to this, so the child reality star released an apology soon after, saying she didn’t mean to offend and had learned her lesson.

15. Lil Nas X’s Apology for Mocking Transitioning

Lil Nas X, a gay man, posted a tweet mocking transition, featuring a photo of a woman who looked just like him. The post was insensitive and offensive, leaving a bad taste in fans’ mouths. He deleted the tweet and apologized, but many won’t forget his rude and indelicate actions.

16. Matthew Perry Apologizes to Keanu Reeves

In his recent book, Friends star Matthew Perry made a passing comment about how it is unfair that some comedic stars are dead while Keanu Reeves still gets to be alive. It was a wildly unnecessary drive-by at Reeves, for which Perry later apologized. But he wrote and edited that book and never thought to remove that line.

17. Bono Apologizes for Spamming Everyone’s Phone

Do you remember when the newest U2 album suddenly appeared on your phone? U2 thought it would be nice to give everyone their album for free, and apparently, it never occurred to them that not everyone wants their new album. Bono later apologized for this intrusion.

18. Jane Campion Apologizes for Dissing Serena and Venus Williams

As a Jane Campion fan, I was disheartened to hear her rude comments toward the Williams sisters. She compared herself to the two athletes in an acceptance speech, saying how she competes against men, but they don’t. It was uncalled for, and while she recanted, it was an absurd statement.

19. Brendan Fraser Apologizes for Causing a Scene on the San Francisco Bay Bridge

Of course, Brendan Fraser goes out of his way to apologize for something out of his control. One scene featuring a stunt in George of the Jungle took place on the Bay Bridge, causing traffic to halt on both sides. He apologized for inconveniencing the people of San Francisco.

20. Jimmy Kimmel’s Apology for Lying Down During the Emmys

Jimmy Kimmel is really weird, and no one talks about it enough. During Quinta Brunson’s Emmy acceptance speech, he laid down on the stage on pretended to be blackout drunk. It was strange and seemed like he was just doing it for attention and to be funny, which it wasn’t.

21. Kim Kardashian’s Apology for Telling People To Work

I will never forget Kim Kardashian’s aggressive tweet about how no one wants to work and people just need to get up and work for what they want. Coming from a woman who was born into money and fame, it was pretty tone-deaf and disgusting.

22. Bob Dylan’s Apology for Using Autopen to Sign Books

This one is self-explanatory. Bob Dylan wrote a book and was supposed to autograph copies for fans, but instead of doing it himself, he used an autopen machine to sign the books. This rightfully upset fans, and he later issued an apology for his thoughtlessness.

23. Adam Levine’s Apology for Flirting With an Instagram Model

Adam Levine, a married man, was caught boldly flirting with an Instagram model. Fans were disappointed with his actions, and he released a statement apologizing for his lapse in judgment and cleared the air, saying he never had an affair.

24. Tom Hanks’s Apology for Firing an Actor

Don’t worry; Tom Hanks is still lovable. Connor Ratliff was fired by Tom Hanks because he had dead eyes. This was when Hanks was directing Band of Brothers, and he says he has no recollection of the incident. Nevertheless, he apologized instantly to Ratliff and assured him it was nothing personal.

Source: (Reddit).