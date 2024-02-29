24 Most Iconic Power Couples of the 1970s

Love it or hate it, but the world is obsessed with Hollywood “It” couples dating back decades. Today, we see duos like Amal and George Clooney and Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, two powerhouse couples that set a great example of a loving marriage.

However, some iconic relationships should be remembered. Some stood the test of time, and many brightly popped and fizzled out just as quickly.

1. Farah Fawcett and Lee Majors

Farah was a dynamic up-and-coming actress making a name for herself in Hollywood when Lee Majors' agent introduced them. Lee had made a name for himself as the star of The Six Million Dollar Man. The couple married in 1973 while she was one of the stars of Charlie's Angels, but split in 1979, divorcing in 1982.

2. Jack Nicholson and Michelle Phillips

Although powerhouses unto themselves, Jack Nicholson, an acclaimed actor, and Michelle Phillips, the front lady for The Mamas and the Papas, dated off and on throughout the early 1970s. Phillips had been previously married to Nicholson's friend Dennis Hopper, resulting in a rocky start to their relationship.

3. Raquel Welch and Joe Namath

The exquisite Raquel Welch briefly dated the handsome Jet's Quarterback, Joe Namath, in 1972. He escorted her to the Academy Awards that year after her divorce from her second husband, but they parted ways shortly after that.

4. Warren Beatty and Julie Christie

Warren Beatty and Julie Christie were the “It” couple of Hollywood for several years. Although they never married, Beatty often referred to Christie as his wife throughout their relationship, which ended in 1973. The pair remained close friends, with Beatty telling People in 2016, “We're very close, and she's a remarkable person.”

5. Jane Fonda and Roger Vadim

Married in 1965, the acclaimed actress and French director had one child together before divorcing in 1973. Before marrying Fonda, Vadim was linked to Brigitte Bardot and Catherine Deneuve. Fonda remarried prominent California activist and politician Tom Hayden shortly after her split from Vadim.

6. Sally Fields and Burt Reynolds

The on-again, off-again relationship between Sally Fields and Burt Reynolds began when they met on the set of the smash hit Smokey and the Bandit, making them one of the most beloved power couples of the 70s.

7. Jane Birkin and Serge Gainsbourg

The French singer and English model and actress were often the topic of conversation during their 13-year relationship. This unconsciously cool couple created some of the most intriguing art and music together, in addition to having their talented daughter, Charlotte Gainsbourg.

8. Katharine Ross and Sam Elliott

While working on the set of The Legacy in 1978, Sam Elliott and Katharine Ross fell madly in love. The couple married in 1984 and are still going strong. As Elliott told AARP in 2015, “We have a common sensibility, but we also work at being together,” he said. “You work past the [expletive]; you don't walk away from it. That's how relationships last.”

9. Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson

Was there ever a time that Goldie Hawn was not with Kurt Russell? Yes, there was. It was from 1976-1982 when the effervescent actress was with actor Bill Hudson. The pair had two children, Kate and Oliver, before divorcing.

10. Dustin Hoffman and Anne Byrne

This 70s power couple met in 1969 while making a name for themselves in Hollywood, although they resided in New York during this time. Byrne had a daughter from a previous marriage when she wed the Luck alum, whom Hoffman later adopted. The couple had another daughter before divorcing in 1980.

11. Mick and Bianca Jagger

Possibly the 1970s most famous power couple, Mick and Bianca Jagger, were constantly photographed and reported on during their eight-year marriage that ended in 1978. Frequent partiers at Studio 54, the acclaimed singer of The Rolling Stones and his beautiful wife had one daughter together.

12. Elvis and Priscilla Presley

The love story of Elvis and Priscilla began well before the 1970s, but that doesn't mean they weren't a powerhouse couple until they split in 1973, when Elvis filed for divorce. The King courted the young Priscilla for at least a decade before they married and had their daughter, Lisa Marie.

13. Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward

This iconic couple married in 1958, but their marriage was still strong throughout the 1970s, making them a powerhouse duo. The two met while working on the Broadway show Picnic when Newman was still married, but it was love at first sight. In an interview with Vogue, Woodward once said that Newman first appeared to her “like an ice-cream soda ad; Newman was charmed by the blonde from Georgia.” The couple were married for 50 years.

14. Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and Aristotle Onassis

After the tragic death of her husband, President John F. Kennedy, Jacqueline Kennedy found love again with Greek-Argentinian magnate Aristotle Onassis. The powerful couple married in 1968 and were often seen at lavish galas in NYC or aboard one of Aristotle's yachts.

15. Paul and Linda McCartney

Paul and Linda McCartney were an iconic couple of the 70s and much longer. McCartney, a famed Beatle, married Linda Eastman, a talented photographer and musician, in 1969. The duo formed the band Wings and created music together for ten years. They were married until she passed away in 1998.

16. Natalie Wood and Robert Wagner

Reuniting for their second marriage in 1972, this power couple was the talk of Hollywood for years until Wood's mysterious death in 1981. At ten years old, Wood first encountered Wagner, 18 at the time, in the halls of Century 20 Fox. She turned to her mother and said, “I'm going to marry him,” reported by People in 2020.

17. Michael and Shakira Caine

This iconic power couple met in 1971 after Caine saw Shakira in a Maxwell House Coffee ad and were married in 1973. “I fell in love with her in about eight minutes,” Caine told the Radio Times in 2018. “It took her two hours to fall in love with me.” The pair have been married ever since and enjoy their lives filled with the laughter of their grandchildren.

18. Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash

The golden couple of country music, June and Johnny Cash, married in 1968 after Cash proposed to June while performing together on stage. The pair experienced heartache and pain throughout their marriage, but their bond was unshakable. “I never talked much about how I fell in love with John,” Carter Cash told Rolling Stone in 2000. “It was not a convenient time for me to fall in love with him, and it wasn't a convenient time for him to fall in love with me.” They remained married until their deaths four months apart in 2003.

19. Barbra Streisand and Elliott Gould

As the 1970s rounded the corner, Barbra Streisand and Elliott Gould were hitting their stride. Both professionally and personally. She had found fame with her appearances in Funny Girl and Hello Dolly! while he was riding the high of the smash TV show M*A*S*H. Unfortunately, their marriage didn't last past 1971.

20. Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton

Initially marrying in 1963 but calling it quits in 1974 and remarrying in 1975, this famous Hollywood couple knew how to make a splash and occupy the headlines. Starring in multiple films together, the dynamic duo were as fiery on set as they were at home. Burton once shared that he had written in his diary, “I will love her till I die.”

21. Carly Simon and James Taylor

A songwriter's match was made in heaven when this powerful couple said “I do” in 1972. However, the marriage wasn't meant to last, and the pair divorced in 1983. But don't be mistaken, Simon's big hit “You're So Vain” wasn't about her ex, as their split was amicable. The song is rumored to be about notable playboy Warren Beatty instead.

22. John Lennon and Yoko Ono

You can't get much more of an iconic couple than Yoko Ono and the former Beatles singer John Lennon. The couple married in 1969, had one son, Julian, and remained married until Lennon's assassination in 1981.

23. Diane von Furstenberg and Prince Egon von Furstenberg

A few years after becoming a princess due to her marriage to Prince Egon Von Furstenberg in 1972, Diane founded her iconic fashion line. This power couple was often spotted at Studio 54 and other notable NYC events.

24. John Derek and Linda Evans

The love story of John Derek and Linda Evans is unfortunately overshadowed by their tawdry breakup when the actor-turned-director, Derek, left Evans for a 17-year-old Bo Derek.