22 Iconic Father-Son Sports Duos

Sons often look up to their fathers for guidance and a path to success in life. When it comes to the sports world, fathers and sons become even more ingrained in one another’s lives. Professional athletes raise their sons to go to the big leagues like them, and genetics and environmental factors contribute to many father-and-son duos in sports. The most iconic ones delivered great memories for fans and endure today!

1. Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr.

Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr. created an indelible image in baseball fans' minds when they took the field together for the Seattle Mariners in the early 1990s. Griffey Sr. didn’t make the Hall of Fame like his transcendent son, but he set a standard for Griffey Jr. to follow on his way to the upper echelon of baseball lore.

2. Archie Manning and Peyton and Eli Manning

Archie Manning played for the New Orleans Saints during their lean years, but his fame exploded once his son Peyton took the NFL by storm in the 2000s. Eli Manning would follow with two Super Bowls, and Archie was able to take great pride in parenting two of the best quarterbacks in football history!

3. Dell Curry and Stephen and Seth Curry

Dell Curry shot three-pointers during a time when many players were forbidden from doing so. He must have encouraged his son, Stephen, to really launch with reckless abandon. Steph is now the record holder for three-pointers, and his younger brother, Seth, shoots the ball extremely well, too.

4. Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Dale Earnhardt Sr. raced with fire and fury before tragically perishing on the tracks. His son, Dale Jr., carried on his legacy with admirable honesty and solid racing skills. Both men represent NASCAR’s history with integrity, and racing fans view the Earnhardts the way football fans think of the Mannings.

5. Bobby Hull and Brett Hull

It’s not often both a father and son are legendary and enter the Hall of Fame. Typically one person ends up being better than the other, but this wasn’t the case with the Hulls. Bobby Hull and Brett Hull both scored the puck with incredible precision and set an impossible standard to match in ice hockey.

6. Calvin Hill and Grant Hill

Calvin Hill and Grant Hill create a unique pairing on the list due to their decision to play different sports. Calvin Hill’s claim to fame came as a running back in the NFL. Calvin’s son, Grant, went to the NBA and revolutionized the way small forwards played in the 1990s. Grant Hill’s ankle injuries put a stop to what was a superstar trajectory.

7. Cecil Fielder and Prince Fielder

Cecil and Prince Fielder stand as one of the best home run-hitting father-son duos in baseball. Both men thought about one thing and one thing only at the plate: blast the ball out of the park. While neither one will go to the Hall of Fame, they both led their respective leagues in home runs at least once in their careers.

8. Mike Shanahan and Kyle Shanahan

Mike and Kyle Shanahan might be the best father-and-son coaching duo in sports history. Mike won two Super Bowls with the Denver Broncos. Kyle orchestrated the Atlanta Falcons offense that went to the Super Bowl in 2017 and now draws up brilliant plays for the San Francisco 49ers as the NFC contender tries to bring a trophy back to the Bay Area.

9. Howie Long and Chris Long

Howie and Chris Long both knew how to win Super Bowls. The defensive ends were leaders for the Raiders and the Eagles, respectively, when the franchises took home a trophy in the 1980s and 2010s. Howie has another son, Kyle, making the Long family one of the most populous in football.

10. LeBron James and Bronny James

LeBron James takes great pride in setting a good example for his son, Bronny, and has made it clear he hopes to play with him in the NBA. Bronny currently plays for the USC Trojans but is projected to be taken in the NBA Draft within the next two seasons. It would be a poetic moment for the James family and NBA fans to see them on the same roster.

11. Mario Andretti and Michael Andretti

Another great racing family, Mario and Michael Andretti both enjoyed extremely long careers in the racing industry. Their appearances on TV shows such as Home Improvement helped to propel them to another level of popularity outside of racing.

12. Bob Boone and Aaron and Bret Boone

Bob Boone had the tough task of following in his father Ray’s footsteps and setting an example for his sons, Aaron and Bret. All of the Boones were solid players, and they have become one of the most prolific families in baseball. Not many lineages possess three generations of professional athletes!

13. Doc Rivers and Austin Rivers

Doc Rivers and Austin Rivers are a unique basketball duo. Both were serviceable point guards in the NBA, and Doc went on to coach championship-level teams to the playoffs. Doc got to coach Austin on the LA Clippers, and the duo’s combative nature with each other led to some fun viewing for fans.

14. Mychal Thompson and Klay Thompson

Mychal Thompson served as a security blanket and utility man on the Los Angeles Lakers teams with Magic Johnson, who took over the NBA in the 1980s. Klay Thompson took over his dad’s championship legacy by forming half of the Splash Brothers next to Steph Curry. The talented father and son duo played much differently than one another, with Mychal scoring in the post and Klay shooting from the outside.

15. Gary Payton and Gary Payton II

Gary Payton and his son both attack offensive players with aggression and defensive intellect. GP never closed his mouth, often talking trash and irritating opponents. GPII lets his game do the talking, and his leaping ability and instincts served a vital purpose for the 2022 Golden State Warriors title team.

16. Press Maravich and Pete Maravich

Press Maravich coached his effervescent son Pete at Louisiana State University. Press used Pete as a basketball sponge, inserting his own hopes and dreams into Pete, who in turn lived up to everything his father ever dreamed about. Pete Maravich broke basketball open and showed future players how creativity and dedication to the art of the game matter the most.

17. Clay Matthews Jr. and Clay Matthews III

The Matthews family holds many records in NFL lore, but Clay Matthews Jr. and his son are perhaps the best of their kin. Both men played linebacker and went to several Pro Bowls, with the younger Matthews helping Aaron Rodgers to a Super Bowl win in Green Bay.

18. Dolph Schayes and Danny Schayes

Dolph Schayes started the trend of teams valuing big men in basketball. Often compared to Bob Pettit, Schayes ferociously rebounded the basketball in the 1950s. His son, Danny, never accumulated the same stats but had a very long career in the NBA.

19. Bill Walton and Luke Walton

Bill Walton patrolled the paint with an outsized personality and a keen understanding of basketball. It often felt like Walton was playing chess while everyone else was playing checkers. His son, Luke, often struggled in the NBA as a player, but he coached the Golden State Warriors for half of their 73-win season in 2016.

20. Bobby Bonds and Barry Bonds

Bobby Bonds often gets forgotten due to Barry’s home run records and MVP awards. Bobby helped show his son the importance of a versatile baseball skillset, often running the bases with speed and hitting the ball out of the park. Barry would become possibly the greatest hitter ever.

21. Joe Bryant and Kobe Bryant

Some people don’t even realize Kobe Bryant’s father played basketball. Joe competed in the NBA and in Europe, the latter decision helping Kobe to learn Italian and become familiar with the international game. Kobe obviously went on to dwarf his father’s legacy by winning five titles with the Los Angeles Lakers.

22. Rick and Brent Barry

Rick Barry set a high standard for small forwards in the NBA during the 1970s. His all-around game helped demonstrate the importance of wing players in winning championships. Rick fathered a lot of NBA-caliber sons, but Brent became the best player of the bunch for the Seattle SuperSonics and San Antonio Spurs.