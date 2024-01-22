22 Iconic Father-Son Sports Duos

Archie Manning and Peyton Manning speaking at an event in Phoenix, Arizona.
Sons often look up to their fathers for guidance and a path to success in life. When it comes to the sports world, fathers and sons become even more ingrained in one another’s lives. Professional athletes raise their sons to go to the big leagues like them, and genetics and environmental factors contribute to many father-and-son duos in sports. The most iconic ones delivered great memories for fans and endure today!

1. Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr.

(L) Ken Griffey Sr.; (R) Ken Griffey Jr.
Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr. created an indelible image in baseball fans' minds when they took the field together for the Seattle Mariners in the early 1990s. Griffey Sr. didn’t make the Hall of Fame like his transcendent son, but he set a standard for Griffey Jr. to follow on his way to the upper echelon of baseball lore.

2. Archie Manning and Peyton and Eli Manning

(L to R): Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning.
Archie Manning played for the New Orleans Saints during their lean years, but his fame exploded once his son Peyton took the NFL by storm in the 2000s. Eli Manning would follow with two Super Bowls, and Archie was able to take great pride in parenting two of the best quarterbacks in football history!

3. Dell Curry and Stephen and Seth Curry

Dell Curry and Stephen Curry at NBA All-Star Weekend Center Court 2016.
Dell Curry shot three-pointers during a time when many players were forbidden from doing so. He must have encouraged his son, Stephen, to really launch with reckless abandon. Steph is now the record holder for three-pointers, and his younger brother, Seth, shoots the ball extremely well, too.

4. Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

(L) Dale Earnhardt outside his car before a NASCAR race; (R) Dale Earnhardt Jr. at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in 2017.
Dale Earnhardt Sr. raced with fire and fury before tragically perishing on the tracks. His son, Dale Jr., carried on his legacy with admirable honesty and solid racing skills. Both men represent NASCAR’s history with integrity, and racing fans view the Earnhardts the way football fans think of the Mannings.

5. Bobby Hull and Brett Hull

(L) Bobby Hull, hockey player for the Chicago Blackhawks, originally from Point Anne, Ontario; (R) Brett Hull of the St. Louis Blues in 2014.
It’s not often both a father and son are legendary and enter the Hall of Fame. Typically one person ends up being better than the other, but this wasn’t the case with the Hulls. Bobby Hull and Brett Hull both scored the puck with incredible precision and set an impossible standard to match in ice hockey.

6. Calvin Hill and Grant Hill

Calvin and Grant Hill at Capital One Arena in February 2022.
Calvin Hill and Grant Hill create a unique pairing on the list due to their decision to play different sports. Calvin Hill’s claim to fame came as a running back in the NFL. Calvin’s son, Grant, went to the NBA and revolutionized the way small forwards played in the 1990s. Grant Hill’s ankle injuries put a stop to what was a superstar trajectory.

7. Cecil Fielder and Prince Fielder

(L) Cecil Fielder at bat for the Detroit Tigers during a game in 1996. (During this at bat, he hit a grand slam); (R) Prince Fielder throwing a ball on May 24, 2015.
Cecil and Prince Fielder stand as one of the best home run-hitting father-son duos in baseball. Both men thought about one thing and one thing only at the plate: blast the ball out of the park. While neither one will go to the Hall of Fame, they both led their respective leagues in home runs at least once in their careers.

8. Mike Shanahan and Kyle Shanahan

(L) Coach Shanahan at Redskins Training Camp 2012; (R) Kyle Shanahan with his hand over his heart at a game on the field.
Mike and Kyle Shanahan might be the best father-and-son coaching duo in sports history. Mike won two Super Bowls with the Denver Broncos. Kyle orchestrated the Atlanta Falcons offense that went to the Super Bowl in 2017 and now draws up brilliant plays for the San Francisco 49ers as the NFC contender tries to bring a trophy back to the Bay Area.

9. Howie Long and Chris Long

(L) Howie Long, Fox NFL Sunday, broadcasts from Al Udeid Air Base following Fox NFL Sunday’s Salute to Veterans show, Nov. 13, 2022 at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar; (R) Chris Long at the Gator Bowl 2008 Jacksonville, Fl.
Howie and Chris Long both knew how to win Super Bowls. The defensive ends were leaders for the Raiders and the Eagles, respectively, when the franchises took home a trophy in the 1980s and 2010s. Howie has another son, Kyle, making the Long family one of the most populous in football.

10. LeBron James and Bronny James

(L) Los Angeles Lakers @ Cleveland Cavaliers, March 21, 2022; (R) Bronny James playing with his father (LeBron James) AAU team Strive For Greatness.
LeBron James takes great pride in setting a good example for his son, Bronny, and has made it clear he hopes to play with him in the NBA. Bronny currently plays for the USC Trojans but is projected to be taken in the NBA Draft within the next two seasons. It would be a poetic moment for the James family and NBA fans to see them on the same roster.

11. Mario Andretti and Michael Andretti

(L) Mario Andretti Goodwood Festival of Speed 2021; (R) Michael Andretti just before the start of the race that he would win, earning him the PPG Cup championship for the 1991 season.
Another great racing family, Mario and Michael Andretti both enjoyed extremely long careers in the racing industry. Their appearances on TV shows such as Home Improvement helped to propel them to another level of popularity outside of racing.

12. Bob Boone and Aaron and Bret Boone

(L to R): Bob Boone at Phillies Alumni Weekend introducing Mike Lieberthal for Wall of Fame induction; Yankees Mgr Aaron Boone (June 18, 2018); Cincinnati Reds second baseman Todd Walker slides to the base as Seattle Mariners second baseman Bret Boone turns a double play at Cinergy Field in Cincinnati on June 19, 2002.
Bob Boone had the tough task of following in his father Ray’s footsteps and setting an example for his sons, Aaron and Bret. All of the Boones were solid players, and they have become one of the most prolific families in baseball. Not many lineages possess three generations of professional athletes!

13. Doc Rivers and Austin Rivers

(L) Rivers with Philadelphia 76ers in 2022; (R) Austin Rivers during warmup in 2011.
Doc Rivers and Austin Rivers are a unique basketball duo. Both were serviceable point guards in the NBA, and Doc went on to coach championship-level teams to the playoffs. Doc got to coach Austin on the LA Clippers, and the duo’s combative nature with each other led to some fun viewing for fans.

14. Mychal Thompson and Klay Thompson

(L) Mychal Thompson at the 2012 Sidney Poitier Recognition Dinner in The Bahamas; (R) Klay Thompson of Golden State Warriors shooting against Jared Dudley of Washington Wizard.
Mychal Thompson served as a security blanket and utility man on the Los Angeles Lakers teams with Magic Johnson, who took over the NBA in the 1980s. Klay Thompson took over his dad’s championship legacy by forming half of the Splash Brothers next to Steph Curry. The talented father and son duo played much differently than one another, with Mychal scoring in the post and Klay shooting from the outside.

15. Gary Payton and Gary Payton II

(L) Gary Payton, NBA player of Miami Heat; (R) Gary Payton II of the Washington Wizards, on the court.
Gary Payton and his son both attack offensive players with aggression and defensive intellect. GP never closed his mouth, often talking trash and irritating opponents. GPII lets his game do the talking, and his leaping ability and instincts served a vital purpose for the 2022 Golden State Warriors title team.

16. Press Maravich and Pete Maravich

(L) Press Maravich (1959); (R) Professional basketball player Pete Maravich.
Press Maravich coached his effervescent son Pete at Louisiana State University. Press used Pete as a basketball sponge, inserting his own hopes and dreams into Pete, who in turn lived up to everything his father ever dreamed about. Pete Maravich broke basketball open and showed future players how creativity and dedication to the art of the game matter the most.

17. Clay Matthews Jr. and Clay Matthews III

(L) Bruce Matthews with his brother Clay Matthews in 1984. Photo taken at a game between the Cleveland Browns and the Houston Oilers; (R) Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews III riding a fan’s bicycle at pre-season training camp, Green Bay, Wisconsin, August 1, 2011.
The Matthews family holds many records in NFL lore, but Clay Matthews Jr. and his son are perhaps the best of their kin. Both men played linebacker and went to several Pro Bowls, with the younger Matthews helping Aaron Rodgers to a Super Bowl win in Green Bay.

18. Dolph Schayes and Danny Schayes

(L) Professional basketball player Dolph Schayes; (R) Professional basketball player Danny Schayes.
Dolph Schayes started the trend of teams valuing big men in basketball. Often compared to Bob Pettit, Schayes ferociously rebounded the basketball in the 1950s. His son, Danny, never accumulated the same stats but had a very long career in the NBA.

19. Bill Walton and Luke Walton

(L) Professional basketball player Bill Walton; (R) Luke Walton playing with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Bill Walton patrolled the paint with an outsized personality and a keen understanding of basketball. It often felt like Walton was playing chess while everyone else was playing checkers. His son, Luke, often struggled in the NBA as a player, but he coached the Golden State Warriors for half of their 73-win season in 2016.

20. Bobby Bonds and Barry Bonds

(L) Bobby Bonds in 1975; (R) Barry Bonds on deck in 1993.
Bobby Bonds often gets forgotten due to Barry’s home run records and MVP awards. Bobby helped show his son the importance of a versatile baseball skillset, often running the bases with speed and hitting the ball out of the park. Barry would become possibly the greatest hitter ever.

21. Joe Bryant and Kobe Bryant

(L) Joe Bryant; (R) Kobe Bryant.
Some people don’t even realize Kobe Bryant’s father played basketball. Joe competed in the NBA and in Europe, the latter decision helping Kobe to learn Italian and become familiar with the international game. Kobe obviously went on to dwarf his father’s legacy by winning five titles with the Los Angeles Lakers.

22. Rick and Brent Barry

(L) Golden State Warriors 1972 publicity photo of basketball player Rick Barry; (R) Brent Barry, San Antonio Spurs.
Rick Barry set a high standard for small forwards in the NBA during the 1970s. His all-around game helped demonstrate the importance of wing players in winning championships. Rick fathered a lot of NBA-caliber sons, but Brent became the best player of the bunch for the Seattle SuperSonics and San Antonio Spurs.

