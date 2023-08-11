The Most Iconic Films From The Golden Age Of Hollywood

Star Wars A New Hope, Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, Chewbacca, Obi-Wan Kenobi
Are you looking for some classic movies to watch during your downtime? Perhaps you're in the mood to revisit some of the greatest films of all time, from the Golden Age of Hollywood? Look no further! In this article, we've put together a list of timeless Hollywood blockbusters that are worth watching again.

These iconic films are true gems that have stood the test of time and continue to captivate audiences even today. So, grab some popcorn, sit back, and enjoy these must-see movies from the past. Iconic Films from the Golden Age of Hollywood.

1 – Casablanca (1942)

Casablanca (1942) Top 50 Best Iconic Films from the Golden Age of Hollywood
Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures.

During World War II, a cynical American expatriate encounters a former lover, with unforeseen complications.

2 – Gone with the Wind (1939)

Gone With the Wind, Clark Gable and Vivien Leigh
Image Credit: Selznick International Pictures.

A manipulative woman and a roguish man conduct a turbulent romance during the American Civil War and Reconstruction periods.

3 – The Wizard of Oz (1939)

The Wizard of Oz (1939)
Image Credit: Loew's, Inc.

Dorothy Gale is swept away from a farm in Kansas to the magical land of Oz in a tornado and embarks on a quest with her new friends to see the Wizard who can help her return home.

4 – Citizen Kane (1941)

Citizen Kane (1941)
Image Credit: RKO Radio Pictures.

Following the death of a publishing tycoon, news reporters scramble to discover the meaning of his final utterance.

5 – Singin' in the Rain (1952)

Singin' in the Rain (1952)
Image Credit: Loew's Inc.

A silent film production company and cast make a difficult transition to sound.'A silent film production company and cast make a difficult transition to sound.

6 – The Maltese Falcon (1941)

The Maltese Falcon (1941)
Image Credit: Warner Bros.

A private detective takes on a case that involves him with three eccentric criminals, a gorgeous liar, and their quest for a priceless statuette.

7 – All About Eve (1950)

All About Eve (1950)
Image Credit: 20th Century Fox.

An ingenue insinuates herself into the company of an established but aging stage actress and her circle of theater friends.

8 – The Philadelphia Story (1940)

The Philadelphia Story (1940)
Image Credit: Loew's, Inc.

When a rich woman's ex-husband and a tabloid-type reporter turn up just before her planned remarriage, she begins to learn the truth about herself.

9 – Rebecca (1940)

Rebecca (1940)
Image Credit: United Artists.

A self-conscious bride is tormented by the memory of her husband's dead first wife.

10 – Sunset Boulevard (1950)

Sunset Boulevard (1950)
Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.

A hack screenwriter writes a screenplay for a former silent film star who has faded into Hollywood obscurity.

11 – It's a Wonderful Life (1946)

It's a Wonderful Life (1946)
Image Credit: RKO Radio Pictures.

An angel is sent from Heaven to help a desperately frustrated businessman by showing him what life would have been like if he had never existed.

12 – Double Indemnity (1944)

Double Indemnity (1944)
Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.

An insurance representative lets himself be talked by a seductive housewife into a murder/insurance fraud scheme that arouses an insurance investigator's suspicions.

13 – The African Queen (1951)

The African Queen (1951)
Image Credit: United Artists.

In Africa during World War I, a gin-swilling riverboat captain is persuaded by a strait-laced missionary to use his boat to attack an enemy warship.

14 – The Grapes of Wrath (1940)

The Grapes of Wrath (1940)
Image Credit: 20th Century Fox.

A poor Midwest family is forced off their land during the Great Depression and set out for California, seeking a better life.

15 – High Noon (1952)

High Noon (1952)
Image Credit: United Artists.

A marshal, personally compelled to face a returning deadly enemy, finds that his town refuses to help him.

16 – On the Waterfront (1954)

On the Waterfront (1954)
Image Credit: Columbia Pictures Corporation.

An ex-prizefighter turned longshoreman struggles to stand up to his corrupt union bosses.

17 – Some Like It Hot (1959)

Some Like It Hot (1959)
Image Credit: United Artists.

When two musicians witness a mob hit, they flee the state in an all-female band disguised as women, but further complications set in.

18 – A Streetcar Named Desire (1951)

A Streetcar Named Desire (1951)
Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures.

Disturbed Blanche DuBois moves in with her sister in New Orleans and is tormented by her brutish brother-in-law while her reality crumbles around her.

19 – Roman Holiday (1953)

Roman Holiday (1953)
Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.

A bored and sheltered princess escapes her guardians and falls in love with an American newsman in Rome.

20 – Notorious (1946)

Notorious (1946)
Image Credit: RKO Radio Pictures.

A woman is asked to spy on a group of Nazi friends in South America during World War II.

21 – The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948)

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948)
Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures.

Two Americans searching for work in Mexico convince an old prospector to help them mine for gold in the Sierra Madre Mountains.

22 – Ben-Hur (1959)

Ben-Hur (1959)
Image Credit: Loew's, Inc.

After a Jewish prince is betrayed and sent into slavery by a Roman friend, he regains his freedom and comes back for revenge.

23 – West Side Story (1961)

West Side Story (1961)
Image Credit: United Artists.

Two youngsters from rival New York City gangs fall in love, but tensions between their respective friends build toward tragedy.

24 – Giant (1956)

Giant (1956)
Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Sprawling epic covers the life of a Texas cattle rancher and his family over decades.

25 – An American in Paris (1951)

An American in Paris Gene Kelly, Leslie Caron
Image Credit: Loew's Inc.

Three friends struggle to find work in Paris. Things become more complicated when two of them fall in love with the same woman.

26 – Lawrence of Arabia (1962)

Lawrence of Arabia (1962)
Image Credit: Columbia Pictures.

The story of T.E. Lawrence, a British officer who successfully united and led Arab tribes during World War I to fight the Turks.

27 – From Here to Eternity (1953)

From Here to Eternity (1953)
Image Credit: Columbia Pictures.

In Hawaii in 1941, a private is cruelly punished for not boxing on his unit's team, while his captain's wife and second-in-command are falling in love.

28 – North by Northwest (1959)

North by Northwest (1959)
Image Credit: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer.

A New York City advertising executive is mistaken for a government agent by a group of foreign spies and is pursued across the country while he looks for a way to survive.

29 – The Searchers (1956)

The Searchers (1956)
Image Credit: Warner Bros.

An ex-Confederate soldier embarks on a quest to rescue his niece from the Comanches, who have kidnapped her and murdered her family.

30 – To Kill a Mockingbird (1962)

To Kill a Mockingbird (1962)
Image Credit: Universal Pictures.

Atticus Finch, a lawyer in the Depression-era South, defends a black man against an undeserved rape charge and his children against prejudice.

31 – Shane (1953)

Shane (1953)
Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.

A weary gunfighter attempts to settle down with a homestead family but finds trouble and follows him faster than he can outrun it.

32 – The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957)

The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957)
Image Credit: Columbia Pictures.

British POWs are forced to build a railway bridge across the river Kwai for their Japanese captors, unaware of an Allied mission to blow it up.

33 – My Fair Lady (1964)

My Fair Lady (1964)
Image Credit: Warner Bros.

A snobbish phonetics professor agrees to take a lowly flower girl and make her presentable in high society.

34 – The Wild Bunch (1969)

The Wild Bunch (1969)
Image Credit: Warner Bros.-Seven Arts.

Aging outlaws plan one last grand heist before retirement, as the traditional American West is disappearing around them.

35 – Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
Image Credit: Warner Bros.-Seven Arts.

A bored small-town girl and a small-time bank robber become notorious partners in crime.

36 – Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)
Image Credit: 20th Century-Fox.

Two Western bank/train robbers flee to Bolivia when the law gets too close.

37 – Cool Hand Luke (1967)

Cool Hand Luke (1967)
Image Credit: Warner Bros.-Seven Arts.

A laid-back Southern man is sentenced to two years in a rural prison but refuses to conform, leading to conflicts with the prison authorities.

38 – Midnight Cowboy (1969)

Midnight Cowboy (1969)
Image Credit: United Artists.

A naive male prostitute and his sickly friend struggle to survive on the streets of New York City.

39 – Easy Rider (1969)

Easy Rider (1969)
Image Credit: Columbia Pictures.

Two bikers travel from Los Angeles to New Orleans in search of freedom and encounter various individuals and cultures along the way.

40 – The Godfather (1972)

The Godfather (1972)
Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.

The aging patriarch of an organized crime dynasty transfers control of his clandestine empire to his reluctant son.

41 – The Godfather: Part II (1974)

The Godfather: Part II (1974)
Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.

The early life and career of Vito Corleone in 1920s New York City are portrayed while his son, Michael, expands and tightens his grip on the family crime syndicate.

42 – One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975)

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975)
Image Credit: United Artists.

A criminal pleads insanity and is admitted to a mental institution, where he rebels against the oppressive nurse and rallies the patients to challenge authority.

43 – Jaws (1975)

Jaws (1975)
Image Credit: Universal Pictures.

A giant man-eating great white shark terrorizes a small resort town, prompting the local police chief, a marine biologist, and a professional shark hunter to hunt it down.

44 – Taxi Driver (1976)

Taxi Driver (1976)
Image Credit: Columbia Pictures.

A mentally unstable Vietnam War veteran works as a nighttime taxi driver in New York City, where the perceived decadence and sleaze fuel his urge for violent action.

45 – Rocky (1976)

Rocky (1976)
Image Credit: United Artists.

Rocky Balboa, a small-time boxer, gets a supremely rare chance to fight heavy-weight champion Apollo Creed in a bout in which he strives to go the distance for his self-respect.

46 – Star Wars (1977)

Star Wars (1977)
Image Credit: Lucasfilms.

Luke Skywalker joins forces with a Jedi Knight, a cocky pilot, a Wookiee, and two droids to save the galaxy from the Empire's world-destroying Death Star while also attempting to rescue Princess Leia from the mysterious Darth Vader.

47 – Apocalypse Now (1979)

Apocalypse Now (1979)
Image Credit: United Artists.

During the Vietnam War, Captain Willard is sent on a dangerous mission into Cambodia to assassinate a renegade colonel who has set himself up as a god among a local tribe.

48 – Raging Bull (1980)

Raging Bull (1980)
Image Credit: United Artists.

The life of boxer Jake LaMotta, as the violence and temper that leads him to the top in the ring, destroy his life outside of it.

49 – E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)
Image Credit: Universal Pictures.

A troubled child befriends a gentle alien stranded on Earth and helps him find a way to return home while evading government agents.

50 – The Shining (1980)

The Shining (1980)
Image Credit: Warner Bros.

A family heads to an isolated hotel for the winter where an evil and supernatural presence influences the father into violence, while his psychic son sees horrific forebodings from both past and future.

