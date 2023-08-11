The Most Iconic Films From The Golden Age Of Hollywood

Are you looking for some classic movies to watch during your downtime? Perhaps you're in the mood to revisit some of the greatest films of all time, from the Golden Age of Hollywood? Look no further! In this article, we've put together a list of timeless Hollywood blockbusters that are worth watching again.

These iconic films are true gems that have stood the test of time and continue to captivate audiences even today. So, grab some popcorn, sit back, and enjoy these must-see movies from the past. Iconic Films from the Golden Age of Hollywood.

1 – Casablanca (1942)

During World War II, a cynical American expatriate encounters a former lover, with unforeseen complications.

2 – Gone with the Wind (1939)

A manipulative woman and a roguish man conduct a turbulent romance during the American Civil War and Reconstruction periods.

3 – The Wizard of Oz (1939)

Dorothy Gale is swept away from a farm in Kansas to the magical land of Oz in a tornado and embarks on a quest with her new friends to see the Wizard who can help her return home.

4 – Citizen Kane (1941)

Following the death of a publishing tycoon, news reporters scramble to discover the meaning of his final utterance.

5 – Singin' in the Rain (1952)

A silent film production company and cast make a difficult transition to sound.'A silent film production company and cast make a difficult transition to sound.

6 – The Maltese Falcon (1941)

A private detective takes on a case that involves him with three eccentric criminals, a gorgeous liar, and their quest for a priceless statuette.

7 – All About Eve (1950)

An ingenue insinuates herself into the company of an established but aging stage actress and her circle of theater friends.

8 – The Philadelphia Story (1940)

When a rich woman's ex-husband and a tabloid-type reporter turn up just before her planned remarriage, she begins to learn the truth about herself.

9 – Rebecca (1940)

A self-conscious bride is tormented by the memory of her husband's dead first wife.

10 – Sunset Boulevard (1950)

A hack screenwriter writes a screenplay for a former silent film star who has faded into Hollywood obscurity.

11 – It's a Wonderful Life (1946)

An angel is sent from Heaven to help a desperately frustrated businessman by showing him what life would have been like if he had never existed.

12 – Double Indemnity (1944)

An insurance representative lets himself be talked by a seductive housewife into a murder/insurance fraud scheme that arouses an insurance investigator's suspicions.

13 – The African Queen (1951)

In Africa during World War I, a gin-swilling riverboat captain is persuaded by a strait-laced missionary to use his boat to attack an enemy warship.

14 – The Grapes of Wrath (1940)

A poor Midwest family is forced off their land during the Great Depression and set out for California, seeking a better life.

15 – High Noon (1952)

A marshal, personally compelled to face a returning deadly enemy, finds that his town refuses to help him.

16 – On the Waterfront (1954)

An ex-prizefighter turned longshoreman struggles to stand up to his corrupt union bosses.

17 – Some Like It Hot (1959)

When two musicians witness a mob hit, they flee the state in an all-female band disguised as women, but further complications set in.

18 – A Streetcar Named Desire (1951)

Disturbed Blanche DuBois moves in with her sister in New Orleans and is tormented by her brutish brother-in-law while her reality crumbles around her.

19 – Roman Holiday (1953)

A bored and sheltered princess escapes her guardians and falls in love with an American newsman in Rome.

20 – Notorious (1946)

A woman is asked to spy on a group of Nazi friends in South America during World War II.

21 – The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948)

Two Americans searching for work in Mexico convince an old prospector to help them mine for gold in the Sierra Madre Mountains.

22 – Ben-Hur (1959)

After a Jewish prince is betrayed and sent into slavery by a Roman friend, he regains his freedom and comes back for revenge.

23 – West Side Story (1961)

Two youngsters from rival New York City gangs fall in love, but tensions between their respective friends build toward tragedy.

24 – Giant (1956)

Sprawling epic covers the life of a Texas cattle rancher and his family over decades.

25 – An American in Paris (1951)

Three friends struggle to find work in Paris. Things become more complicated when two of them fall in love with the same woman.

26 – Lawrence of Arabia (1962)

The story of T.E. Lawrence, a British officer who successfully united and led Arab tribes during World War I to fight the Turks.

27 – From Here to Eternity (1953)

In Hawaii in 1941, a private is cruelly punished for not boxing on his unit's team, while his captain's wife and second-in-command are falling in love.

28 – North by Northwest (1959)

A New York City advertising executive is mistaken for a government agent by a group of foreign spies and is pursued across the country while he looks for a way to survive.

29 – The Searchers (1956)

An ex-Confederate soldier embarks on a quest to rescue his niece from the Comanches, who have kidnapped her and murdered her family.

30 – To Kill a Mockingbird (1962)

Atticus Finch, a lawyer in the Depression-era South, defends a black man against an undeserved rape charge and his children against prejudice.

31 – Shane (1953)

A weary gunfighter attempts to settle down with a homestead family but finds trouble and follows him faster than he can outrun it.

32 – The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957)

British POWs are forced to build a railway bridge across the river Kwai for their Japanese captors, unaware of an Allied mission to blow it up.

33 – My Fair Lady (1964)

A snobbish phonetics professor agrees to take a lowly flower girl and make her presentable in high society.

34 – The Wild Bunch (1969)

Aging outlaws plan one last grand heist before retirement, as the traditional American West is disappearing around them.

35 – Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

A bored small-town girl and a small-time bank robber become notorious partners in crime.

36 – Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

Two Western bank/train robbers flee to Bolivia when the law gets too close.

37 – Cool Hand Luke (1967)

A laid-back Southern man is sentenced to two years in a rural prison but refuses to conform, leading to conflicts with the prison authorities.

38 – Midnight Cowboy (1969)

A naive male prostitute and his sickly friend struggle to survive on the streets of New York City.

39 – Easy Rider (1969)

Two bikers travel from Los Angeles to New Orleans in search of freedom and encounter various individuals and cultures along the way.

40 – The Godfather (1972)

The aging patriarch of an organized crime dynasty transfers control of his clandestine empire to his reluctant son.

41 – The Godfather: Part II (1974)

The early life and career of Vito Corleone in 1920s New York City are portrayed while his son, Michael, expands and tightens his grip on the family crime syndicate.

42 – One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975)

A criminal pleads insanity and is admitted to a mental institution, where he rebels against the oppressive nurse and rallies the patients to challenge authority.

43 – Jaws (1975)

A giant man-eating great white shark terrorizes a small resort town, prompting the local police chief, a marine biologist, and a professional shark hunter to hunt it down.

44 – Taxi Driver (1976)

A mentally unstable Vietnam War veteran works as a nighttime taxi driver in New York City, where the perceived decadence and sleaze fuel his urge for violent action.

45 – Rocky (1976)

Rocky Balboa, a small-time boxer, gets a supremely rare chance to fight heavy-weight champion Apollo Creed in a bout in which he strives to go the distance for his self-respect.

46 – Star Wars (1977)

Luke Skywalker joins forces with a Jedi Knight, a cocky pilot, a Wookiee, and two droids to save the galaxy from the Empire's world-destroying Death Star while also attempting to rescue Princess Leia from the mysterious Darth Vader.

47 – Apocalypse Now (1979)

During the Vietnam War, Captain Willard is sent on a dangerous mission into Cambodia to assassinate a renegade colonel who has set himself up as a god among a local tribe.

48 – Raging Bull (1980)

The life of boxer Jake LaMotta, as the violence and temper that leads him to the top in the ring, destroy his life outside of it.

49 – E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

A troubled child befriends a gentle alien stranded on Earth and helps him find a way to return home while evading government agents.

50 – The Shining (1980)

A family heads to an isolated hotel for the winter where an evil and supernatural presence influences the father into violence, while his psychic son sees horrific forebodings from both past and future.