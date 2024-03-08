Iconic Hollywood Costumes up for Auction

Owning a piece of movie history is often a goal for serious movie buffs and art collectors alike. A special piece from your favorite actor or actress is just the icing on the cake, and for some recently lucky buyers, costumes from some iconic roles went up for auction. Essentially, you can bid to purchase some of these costumes from your favorite stars in their iconic roles. What more could you ask for?

Colin Firth – Pride and Prejudice (1995)

As a love interest to Elizabeth Bennett in Jane Austen's ageless Pride and Prejudice, published in 1813, Mr. Darcy was a symbol of the reserved romantic hero. Portrayed by Colin Firth in the 1995 adaptation of the classic novel, Mr. Darcy entered the modern age in a dapper style. In one scene, Mr. Darcy takes a short swim before seeing Elizabeth, making him soaking wet in a white linen shirt. That shirt went up for auction when Kerry Taylor Auctions put it on the market. A hot ticket item, it fetched a hefty $25,000.

Drew Barrymore – Ever After: A Cinderella Story (1998)

Starring in big-name projects since she was a small child, Drew Barrymore has a serious filmography to work with. From thrillers like Firestarter to romantic dramas like Ever After: A Cinderella Story, Barrymore has costumes that could fetch thousands at auction. One of her dresses from Ever After: A Cinderella Story went to auction and garnered a nice $20,000. Sold at the same auction as Firth's Mr. Darcy shirt: the proceeds will go to the Bright Foundation's arts education charity.

Meryl Streep – The French Lieutenant's Woman (1981)

Written by John Fowles, The French Lieutenant's Woman got its first film adaptation in 1981 and starred Meryl Streep and Jeremy Irons. Based on the 1969 book by John Fowles, the story centers on a woman and two tumultuous relationships that tear her apart. One outfit that got a lot of attention was the heather-green hooded cloak and matching dress that Streep wore in much of the film. It collected nearly $9000 for arts education when put up for sale.

Johnny Depp – Sleepy Hollow (1999)

Johnny Depp has given one of the best portrayals of Ichabod Crane ever to hit the big screen. His version of the ‘Headless Horseman' in 1999's Sleepy Hollow is one of Depp's most memorable performances. He achieved a nice financial haul for the Bright Foundation's charity when his costume from the film sold for $30,000.

Madonna – Evita 1996

While Madonna will always be known for her contribution to music throughout her career, in 1996, she starred in Evita. Based on the life of Eva “Evita” Duarte de Perón, the wife of President Juan Perón, Madonna added this role to her impressive acting career. She was a B-list Argentinian actress who became Argentina's most beloved and hated woman. Outfitted by Christian Dior, a red taffeta ball gown that Madonna wore in the film sold for more than $50,000, making it one of the highest-grossing auction items for the Bright Foundation.

Robert Downey Jr. – Sherlock Holmes 2009

Robert Downey Jr. needs no introduction, with an acting career spanning over five decades. In 2009, he starred alongside Jude Law as the eponymous main character in the infamous Sherlock Holmes. His costume brought another $7,000 to arts education after Downey Jr. brought his classic, confident, silly self to the big screen for the film.

Jude Law- Sherlock Holmes 2009

Jude Law has played a myriad of characters in his acting career. In 2009, he portrayed Sherlock Holmes's serious sidekick, Dr. Watson in the film of the same name. As such, his costume from the film earned him another $2,400.

An A-List Night

Hollywood actor costumes and props from notable movies often hit the auction floor to raise money for charity, and the Bright Foundation made a mint by selling main character outfits from some of Hollywood's most famous movie actors. Kiera Knightley, Cate Blanchett, and Gwenyth Paltrow also had costumes that went up for auction, making arts education a healthy sum of money on a star-studded night.