Watch and Be Wowed: 24 Iconic Movie Makeover Montages

Few things are as classic as Hollywood makeover montages when we get to watch a character transform before our eyes with clever shots cut together. I rounded up 24 of the most iconic movie makeover montages for your reading pleasure.

However, I want to add the disclaimer that many of these makeovers were not wonderful, as young girls and women were pressured to change what they look like as if their appearance was some moral failing. Telling women to dress according to the male gaze is not an awesome message, but these montages are still cheeky and fun to watch.

1- Miss Congeniality (2000)

Undeniably one of the best movie makeovers to ever happen, the makeover scene in Miss Congeniality is sensational. We get to see everything from the teeth whitening to the eyebrow plucking, and it all ends with Sandra Bullock strutting out in that to-die-for purple dress as “Mustang Sally” plays in the background.

2- The House Bunny (2008)

The House Bunny is such an underrated movie and deserves more love. The makeovers in this movie happen to not one, but half a dozen of the main characters, and they all come out feeling more confident. I love that, in the end, they all adjust their new looks to express themselves more, finding a balance between societal pressures and their true identity.

3- My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002)

The makeover in My Big Fat Greek Wedding is adorable because she’s not forced to change. Instead, she slowly works on her look, so she can feel more confident. The montage scene is subtle, but we get to watch her work on her hair and play with makeup until she feels more beautiful.

4- The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

The Devil Wears Prada makeover montage is one of the best of all time. While her hair becomes shinier and sleeker and her makeup improves, the true transformation is in her clothes, as she ditches the off-the-rack Gap skirts for some stunning Chanel pieces. I could watch this montage on a loop for hours and still be enamored.

5- Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

Another fabulous makeover we love to watch is in Crazy Rich Asians. Rachel is already a gorgeous woman, but her style isn’t exactly up to par with her boyfriend’s rich friends and family. Watching Awkwafina critique the different outfits and plaster her with fancy facial masks is wildly fun.

6- Last Holiday (2006)

It’s funny to me that they try and pretend Queen Latifah isn’t the most beautiful woman on the planet, even when she’s wearing a dowdy sweater. However, her transformation from frumpy lady to ravishing temptress always gives me a warm, fuzzy feeling because watching her step out in that red dress is simply magical.

7- Cinderella (1997)

Speaking of magic, Cinderella’s makeover, courtesy of her Fairy Godmother, will always be the OG makeover. There is no eyebrow-plucking or leg-shaving here. Instead, Whitney Houston waves her wand, and Brandy turns into a glittery princess right before our eyes. Yes, I chose the Brandy version because it’s undeniably the best.

8- The Princess Diaries (2001)

The Princess Diaries makeover montage is questionable, as Mia was adorable with curly hair and glasses. Nevertheless, Hollywood still hates glasses on girls. The montage scene itself is magnificent; from the soundtrack to the chair spinning to the cucumber slices, it’s captivating.

9- Pretty Woman (1990)

I love the makeover in Pretty Woman because it’s all about Vivian getting to spoil herself, which she’s never been able to do before. It’s also vindicating to watch after she’s treated so poorly by the snooty sales ladies in the first store she tries to visit.

10- She’s All That (1999)

Okay, here’s a makeover that’s not so great because it’s all about catering to the male gaze. However, putting that aside for now, it’s a fun makeover scene. Implying Rachel Leigh Cook is anything other than gorgeous is absurd. At least the girl who does the makeover isn’t evil, like in many other films.

11- Clueless (1995)

Another questionable makeover scene, Tai’s makeover montage, is fun to watch, and Brittany Murphy is adorable, as always, but the intentions are less than desirable. Tai just wants to be herself, but Cher wants to morph her into a stereotypical hottie for superficial reasons.

12- Jawbreaker (1999)

As one online fan said, “Nothing beat making over Fern Mayo.” Fern is a bit of a disaster at the beginning, and after her makeover, she’s a total bombshell. But if you’ve seen the movie, you know that that makeover only makes her a cold-hearted person, so while the montage is fun, the outcome is not.

13- The Hot Chick (2002)

One of the most offbeat but lovable movies, The Hot Chick, is about a man who switches bodies with a high schooler. When her friends find out she is in this man’s body, they try to help her revamp her look and feel beautiful again with a hilarious hair salon scene where they try out all the Backstreet Boys’ haircuts.

14- The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005)

The chest waxing scene in this movie lives rent-free in my head. Steve Carell is ridiculously funny in this scene, and his pain is palpable. While I think he could’ve got the girl without the makeover, his friend’s hearts were in the right place, and the comedy in this montage is top-notch.

15- Grease (1978)

I always thought Sandy looked better before her makeover, but it’s still an iconic moment when they reveal her. She goes from being cute and preppy to seductive and saucy with one outfit change and some more makeup. In my opinion, she was catering to the male gaze, but she still looked hot at the end!

16- Captain America (2011)

I bet you didn’t expect to see any Marvel men on this list! Captain America is transformed from a skinny, small dude into the ripped hunk we know him as today. Unlike most makeover montages on this list, this scene has no makeup or dresses. However, his makeover is easily one of the most drastic.

17- Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Another male makeover; we love to see it. In this adorable and quirky romance film, Ryan Gosling’s character helps Steve Carell’s character become a total stud. They go shopping for new clothes, and he helps Carell’s character refine his appearance so he can get the girl he’s after.

18- Hairspray (2007)

One online fan said it beautifully, “They made Tracy and Edna look beautiful without disparaging their weight. That is so revolutionary for [larger] girls and women. It was really cool to see them be called gorgeous as they are.” I couldn’t agree more. Plus, the musical number for the makeover montage is a delight.

19- White Chicks (2004)

This makeover montage is hilarious. Rather than revamping someone, this makeover turns the two black male FBI agents into spoiled white girls with a flirty sense of fashion. The montage includes prosthetics, lots of makeup, padding, and a whole lot more than what the other makeovers on this list call for.

20- The Breakfast Club (1985)

Again, I thought Allison looked better before her basic makeover, but this was the 80s. Claire, played by Molly Ringwald, gives Allison, played by Ally Sheedy, a head-to-toe makeover, making her substantially softer and more feminine. I think her original goth look was cool and mysterious.

21- Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

Not Another Teen Movie is a parody of some of your favorite teen movies, like The Breakfast Club and She’s All That. In this movie, they basically copy the She’s All That makeover scene, except Janey, the leading lady, falls through the floor during her big reveal moment.

22- St Trinian’s (2007)

In one of the more unusual makeover scenes on this list, the main character is aggressively pulled from her bed and then given an intense makeover. It’s a fabulously weird scene that perfectly fits the makeover montage trope, and the upbeat pop song makes it more fun.

23- Freaky Friday (2003)

The makeover montage in Freaky Friday is highly underrated. Anna is in her mom’s body and doesn’t want to feel frumpy and old, so she executes a hardcore and hot makeover, complete with new piercings, shorter hair, and gorgeous knee-high black boots.

24- Encino Man (1992)

This scene is another one that doesn’t feature any makeup or dresses. Instead, it’s all about hygiene, so it’s a hygiene makeover, if you will. Brendan Fraser’s character gets his teeth brushed, hair combed, body scrubbed, and more until he is a squeaky clean, modern human.

Source: (Reddit).