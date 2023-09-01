Hollywood’s Finest Fashion: 25 Iconic Movie Outfits

Have you ever watched a movie and gasped at how cute or bold a character’s outfit was? I do it all the time, whether it’s an adorable everyday look or a breathtaking ball gown. Check out 25 of the most unforgettable and fabulous outfits from your favorite films, from cheerleading uniforms to ballerina tutus to silky dresses and more.

1. Cher Horowitz’s Yellow Plaid Suit

Alicia Silverstone’s plaid skirts and jackets in Clueless will always be iconic, but I want to give a shoutout to every other lady in this film. Every outfit in this film puts my high school wardrobe to shame and lives in my mind rent-free. From the little white Calvin Klein dress to the opening yellow plaid skirt suit, every look is adorable and fashionable.

2. Nina Sayers’s Final Tutu

Every ballerina look in Black Swan is whimsical and ethereal, contrasting the harsh reality, or lack thereof, in the movie. However, the final outfit, which is an all-black, bedazzled ballerina dress, is breathtaking. The beauty of the outfits in this film adds to the elevated aesthetic of the unsettling story.

3. Hermione’s Dusty Pink Gown

Hermione was always the smart girl who dressed plainly, whether it be her Hogwarts uniform or a plain pair of jeans with a pink hoodie. When she walked down the staircase in The Goblet of Fire wearing the silky dusty pink dress, it was a defining moment for the character. As always, Emma Watson was a vision, and this dress was an unexpected but stunning choice for the practical character.

4. Andy Sachs’s Chanel Boots

Anne Hathaway rocks endless stylish outfits in The Devil Wears Prada; the most iconic is likely the first time she revamps her appearance and wears the sultry new Chanel boots that make her coworkers envy her. The look screams high fashion and elegance, showing a pivotal change in character.

5. Miranda Priestley’s Off-The-Shoulder Gown

Again, Meryl Streep wears a plethora of bold and chic outfits in the movie, but the most awe-inspiring and captivating is the dramatic off-the-shoulder gown she wears to the benefit. It delivers a sense of sensuousness that we rarely see in Miranda, as she shows off some skin and looks simultaneously desirable and unattainable.

6. May Day’s Pinstripe Suit

This intense movie has several unforgettable outfits, many of which feature eye-catching leather or show off Grace Jones’s legs that go on for miles. However, the pinstriped suit paired with leather gloves is one of the most iconic looks, exuding power and instilling fear.

7. Sandy’s All-Black Outfit

Speaking of leather, Sandy’s outfit in the final scene of Grease will always be an iconic movie outfit. I think Sandy was adorable before her makeover, but the black leather fit is stunning. With a leather jacket, shiny pants, and an off-the-shoulder top, she looks seductive and dangerous.

8. Gracie’s Purple Makeover Dress

In Miss Congeniality, Sandra Bullock’s character goes through an intense makeover, with eyebrow plucking, teeth-whitening, and more. When it’s over, she struts out in a tight purple mini-dress that makes her look unbelievably gorgeous. It’s one of those dresses that everyone immediately wants when watching the movie.

9. Marie Antoinette’s Pastel Green Gown

Every dress Kirsten Dunst wears in Marie Antoinette is extravagant and enticing, but the green pastel one is particularly frilly and beautiful. This entire movie is a work of art, from the stunning set to the fancy hair and makeup. The fashion choices are no exception and, in many ways, the best part of the film.

10. Cecilia Tallis’s Green Dress

It’s hard to appreciate the fashion in Atonement when you’re sobbing so much, but it’s also impossible not to admire the simple beauty of her slinky green dress. Keira Knightley is ravishing, as always, but this green dress takes it to another level, making her look like a goddess.

11. The Bride’s Yellow Jumpsuit

How could this list not include the yellow jumpsuit from Kill Bill? Uma Thurman’s character has been wronged and is out for revenge, and to complete her violent mission, she dons a yellow, fitted jumpsuit with black accents that is simply fierce. The outfit is colorful yet intimidating, standing out against the many, many all-black fighting outfits.

12. Lorelei Lee’s Pink Gown

Marilyn Monroe in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes wears an array of gorgeous outfits, but the fitted hot pink gown with matching gloves takes the cake. It highlights her figure beautifully and works well with the hefty diamond jewelry she wears during the performance. The fabulous and avant-garde bow on the back makes it an unforgettable look.

13. Andie Anderson’s Yellow Dress

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is a cute rom-com, but far from one of my favorites. However, Kate Hudson in the slinky, silky yellow gown toward the end of the movie is iconic. The dress, similar to the green one in Atonement*, is simple but stunning. The yellow dress only gets better when paired with the fat yellow diamond necklace she is given.

14. Elle Woods’ Courtroom Pink Dress

Every single outfit Reese Witherspoon rocks in Legally Blonde is iconic. I doubt you could show me one I wouldn’t immediately recognize. But the bright pink dress, featuring a collar and belt, she wears in the final courtroom scene is legendary and symbolizes Elle’s ability to express her femininity and still be a brilliant lawyer.

15. Eliza Doolitte's White Lace Hat

Audrey Hepburn is a fashion icon, and one of her most dazzling and boisterous looks is in My Fair Lady when she wears a dramatic white lace down with black bows and accents. It’s paired with an over-the-top hat that looks like it weighs more than her. The outfit is memorable and highly significant in the movie.

16. The Beetlejuice Suit

Of course, Michael Keaton’s black and white striped suit in Beetlejuice is a one-of-a-kind look that people will forever associate with the character. The suit looks playful and almost clown-like but takes on this spooky and creepy vibe when worn by the infamous demon who toys with people.

17. Tina Carlyle’s Beetlejuice Dress

In The Mask, Cameron Diaz wears a black and white striped, tight dress that is reminiscent of the Beetlejuice suit. However, it’s a million times more sultry and seductive. Her character has a few slinky, stunning outfits in this film, but this striped dress is iconic and makes her look unbelievably mysterious and alluring.

18. Jenna Rink’s Party Outfit

In 13 Going on 30, Jenna Rink is a 13-year-old girl in her 30-year-old body, so her outfit choices are a little unusual. When attending a high-fashion work party, she decides to wear a colorful and funky striped mini dress paired with a butterfly necklace, capturing her playful personality.

19. Vivian Ward’s Skimpy Dress

I adore all of Vivian’s outfits in Pretty Woman, but nothing is as iconic as her first look in the movie, the white and blue risque dress paired with thigh-high boots. Honorable mention for the ravishing red gown she wears later, but everyone recognizes this skimpy first dress forever attached to her character.

20. Juliet’s Angel Wings

In Romeo + Juliet, Claire Danes wears a simple white dress with adorable little angel wings for a party she attends. Something about this simple outfit is so alluring and adorable. I think many girls watch this movie and wish they had a heavenly pair of wings like that to wear out and about.

21. Dorothy’s Ruby Red Shoes

The checkered blue and white dress with the sparkly ruby heels will always be a distinct look from The Wizard of Oz. It’s easily one of the most recognizable Halloween costumes and created one of the most beloved characters ever. And don’t forget the cute pigtails she wears or the sweet little wicker basket where Toto belongs!

22. Neo’s Black Jacket and Sunglasses

There are many cool outfits in The Matrix, but the most iconic is probably Neo’s all-black look toward the movie’s end. It’s a long jacket buttoned up to his neck, combining a Japanese-style coat collar with the dramatic look of a duster jacket. The sleek look shows how his character is now in control and powerful.

23. Harley Quinn’s Outfit

I won’t say that Harley Quinn’s outfit in Birds of Prey is super stylish, but it’s definitely memorable and iconic. Her other outfits are easily recognizable, too: the year that Suicide Squad came out, everyone dressed in Harley’s funky outfit for Halloween. It’s a sassy T-shirt with barely-there shorts and a sporty jacket, completed by her dual-color pigtails.

24. The Girl’s White Dress

In The Seven Year Itch, Marilyn Monroe plays an irresistible model who becomes the obsession of a man in her building going through a midlife crisis of sorts. This is the movie where she wears the flowy white dress that drifts up when she walks over the utility hole and steam blows it.

25. The Clovers Uniform

The red and white cheerleading outfits in Bring It On are also iconic but not as cool as the Clovers’ green, orange, and yellow cheerleading outfits. The colors are slightly unusual as school colors, making them all the more memorable and impactful, showing how the Clovers and Toros differ.

