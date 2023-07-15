26 TV Commercials From Back in The Day People Still Quote Today

It sometimes feels weird to get emotional, nostalgic, or happy remembering advertising for products. Commercials, slogans, jingles— they've found a way to create moments of unexpected joy and connection because fresh goes better. They evoke nostalgia, stir memories, and ignite conversations that transcend generations.

Here's 15, waiting to say hello again. It's okay to smile. It's just your entire life you're looking back on.

1. Nike: “Just Do It” (1988)

In 1988, Nike unleashed a powerful mantra that echoed through the hearts of athletes and dreamers worldwide. “Just Do It” became more than a slogan; it became a call to action, an anthem of determination. Or…defiance. This iconic phrase has ignited fires of motivation, pushing individuals to conquer their doubts, shatter their limits, and embark on a journey of greatness – or in its first utterance, a death row command.

2. McDonald's: “I'm Lovin' It” (2003)

Imagine stepping into a bustling McDonald's, greeted by the mouthwatering aroma of sizzling burgers and the contagious energy of joy only to hear a song sweeter than a six million degree apple pie. “I'm Lovin' It” became an infectious earworm, a chorus of happiness that celebrated moments of indulgence, comfort, and shared experiences. Talk about value menu, this little diddy is actually Justin Timberlake's most heard performance world wide.

3. Apple: “Think Different” (1997)

Steve Jobs, Alan Kay, or Carrot Top once said ” A computer is like a bicycle for the mind.” It's a captivating analogy that captures the essence of the computer's transformative power. In a world driven by ideas, the mind becomes limitless, propelled forward by the ever-evolving technology that enhances our capabilities.

Apple's iconic slogan, “Think Different,” sparked a revolution of innovative thinking. Crafted by the brilliant minds at TBWA\Chiat\Day, it inspired rebels, dreamers, and visionaries to challenge the status quo and shape the future.

4. Mastercard: “There Are Some Things Money Can't Buy. For Everything Else, There's Mastercard.” (1997)

In 1997, Mastercard tapped into our laughs, tears, and hopes in a prequel to the kind of debt we'd all be in a scant… oh my god that's a long time. “There are some things money can't buy. For everything else, there's Mastercard” spoke directly to the human desire for unforgettable moments, positioning Mastercard as the key to unlocking extraordinary experiences.

5. Budweiser: “Wassup?” (1999)

Cast your mind back to the late '90s when a simple greeting took the world by storm. Budweiser's “Wassup?” campaign seized upon the universality of this exclamation and transformed it into a cultural phenomenon. It transcended its advertising origins, becoming a symbol of friendship, camaraderie, and shared laughter that echoed through living rooms and street corners alike.

6. Geico: “15 Minutes Could Save You 15% Or More on Car Insurance” (2005)

If someone hasn't made a joke to you involving this catch phrase, consider yourself among the few, the proud, the friendless.

“15 Minutes Could Save You 15% or More on Car Insurance,” isn't so much about the deal being offered but about the wacky situations those in the ads get themselves into.

7. Maybelline: “Maybe She's Born With It. Maybe It's Maybelline.” (1991)

Ladies, picture this: you're getting ready for a night out, putting on your favorite Maybelline products, and feeling like a million bucks. That's when it hits you—maybe there's something magical about Maybelline.

With their iconic slogan, “Maybe She's Born With It. Maybe It's Maybelline,” the brand ignites the mystery of natural beauty versus the transformative power of their cosmetics, leaving you to wonder what enchantment lies within each product.

8. L'oréal: “Because You're Worth It” (1973)

In 1973, L'Oréal revolutionized the beauty industry with a slogan that became a celebration of self-worth. “Because You're Worth It” instilled a sense of confidence and chicness, reminding individuals that indulging in beauty products was an expression of their unique value. L'Oréal tapped into the desire for luxury, self-care, and the affirmation that everyone deserves to feel like they're worth it.

9. Kellogg's Frosted Flakes: “They're Great!” (1952)

Imagine starting your day with a bowl of Kellogg's Frosted Flakes and feeling an instant burst of energy. Tony the Tiger bursts onto the scene, exclaiming those two unforgettable words: “They're Great!” Kellogg's iconic slogan encapsulates the enthusiasm and satisfaction that comes with indulging in those sugar-coated flakes, inspiring generations to greet the day with a mighty “Great!”

10. Campbell's Soup: “Mmm Mmm Good” (1935)

In the mid-1930s, Campbell's Soup tapped into our cravings for comfort and nourishment with their unforgettable slogan, “Mmm Mmm Good.” With just three simple sounds, they evoked feelings of warmth, coziness, and satisfaction. Every spoonful of their soup became a moment of culinary bliss, reminding us that a simple can of soup can bring delight to our taste buds.

11. Gatorade: “Is It in You?” (1991)

“Is it in you?” is a bold inquiry and creepy special effect, daring athletes to unleash their full potential by seemingly replacing their sweat with radioactive glistening liquid.

In reality it positioned Gatorade as the essential fuel for champions, emphasizing the importance of hydration and electrolyte replenishment, bringing a whole bunch of hydration science into the mainstream with it.

12. Snickers: “You're Not You When You're Hungry” (2010)

Hangry? Watch out! You become a diva, a drama queen, or even a grumpy bear- or at least, something far off from your true personality.

“You're Not You When You're Hungry” merges humor and relatability, reminding us that a satisfying Snickers can restore us to our usual, pleasant selves, or to our deity of choice if we have a peanut allergy.

13. Volkswagen: “Think Small” (1959)

“Think Small.” This slogan, crafted by the iconic advertising agency Doyle Dane Bernbach, celebrated minimalism, authenticity, and intelligent design. It turned the compact Volkswagen Beetle into a symbol of individuality.

14. Miller High Life: “The Champagne of Beers” (1903)

It's only the the champagne of beers if it's made in Champaign, Illinois. Otherwise it's just sparkling bread.

This audacious slogan is unique in that no one is quite sure if they're being serious as unless you're literally the most interesting man in the world, someone inclined to drinking Miller High Life is likely not the biggest fan of the finest beverage white grapes and sanctimony can offer.

It became ingrained in American beer culture, associating Miller High Life with refined taste, quality, and a touch of sparkling indulgence.

15. Jell-O: “There's Always Room for Jell-O” (1904)

“There's Always Room for Jell-o” became a household phrase, reminding us that no matter how full our tum tums may be, there's a special place reserved for this delightful gelatin dessert and room in our brains for this catchy little phrase or it's hooked on phonics “J-E-L-L-O” counterpart.

16. Folgers: “The Best Part of Waking up Is Folgers in Your Cup” (1984)

Picture the start of a brand new day. As the sun peeks over the horizon, you take that first sip of coffee, and suddenly the world becomes a brighter place. This moment, immortalized in 1984, gave birth to their memorable slogan: “The Best Part of Waking Up is Folgers in Your Cup.”

With every sip, Folgers invites you to savor the rich aroma, the comforting warmth, and the invigorating jolt that kick starts your day.

17. Old Spice: “The Man Your Man Could Smell Like” (2010)

Ladies, imagine a man who smells like adventure, confidence, and incongruity. No, not every lead character on FX dramas, but rather the promise Old Spice delivered in 2010 with their unforgettable campaign. “The Man Your Man Could Smell Like” introduced us to an enigmatic character, exuding charm and charisma, who showcased Old Spice as the ultimate choice for masculine fragrance and personal care.

It became a viral sensation, rejuvenating the brand with its playful and irreverent tone.

18. Bounty: “The Quicker Picker Upper” (1965)

Since 1965 “The Quicker Picker Upper,” has assured us that their paper towels are up to the task. But I'll be real. It's impossible to not hate anything to do with paper towels. When's the last time you needed a paper towel for something enjoyable?

Regardless, with some great demonstrative advertising and a catchy jingle, you'll forever associate that ache in your back from cleaning up after the dog for 7 years straight with the most noteworthy paper towel brand on the planet.

19. Pepsi: “The Choice of a New Generation” (1984)

Great Scott, Marty! How could we forget that Pepsi ‘New Generation' campaign of '84? It was like watching the flux capacitor generate the required gigawatts to reach 88 miles per hour in sugared drink form!

‘The Choice of a New Generation,' Pepsi harnessed the energy of innovation and captured the imagination of youth as their vocal and culture shifting demographic was emerging for the first time.

20. M&M's: “Melts in Your Mouth, Not in Your Hands” (1954)

Wanna know how I know we're actually going to be okay? M&Ms trolled cancel culture, it was fantastic, and no one said a flipping word.

It's clear M&M knows a thing or two about a thing or two, and their iconic slogan, “Melts in Your Mouth, Not in Your Hands,” has assured us that we can savor each piece without fear of messy mishaps. It's a delightful reminder that M&M's bring joy, flavor, and a little burst of happiness wherever they go.

21. Pringles: “Once You Pop, You Can't Stop” (1968)

Pringles' slogan “Once You Pop, You Can't Stop”, crafted in 1968, leverages humanity's devastating inclination toward self-destructive addiction into a cardboard tube of a slogan that's so tight you can barely fit your hand in there.

Also don't tell anyone but for the first 8 years of my life I thought my Dad was the Pringles guy.

22. Skittles: “Taste The Rainbow” (1994)

Sometimes an advertising campaign is so unhinged, weird, and over the top that even if your primary association with the product is the baby teeth they've ripped from your mouth, you gotta respect the game.

23. Subway: “Subway, Eat Fresh” (2000)

This could also be the five dollar footlong song. You know the one.

“Subway, Eat Fresh,” has become synonymous with the notion that Subway as a brand is committed to being a healthier fast food option. No not that kind of committed.

24. Energizer: “It Keeps Going and Going and Going…” (1989)

Like my ability to write 30 item lists about advertising slogans for your entertainment, Energizer stands out as the epitome of endurance and longevity and most importantly quality. Truly a fantastic product.

Since 1989, their slogan has showcased their products' incredible power literally. “It Keeps Going and Going and Going…” became a playful and memorable phrase that pulled double duty of being true.

25. Wendy's “Where's The Beef” (1984)

Leveraging the always hilariously untrue notion that women, and especially women over 55 have ‘urges' for comedic effect (see also, Sister Act, How Stella Got Her Groove Back, Kathy Najimy's OnlyFans, among others) this is an all-time classic that manages to be hilarious, memorable, quotable, and effective. Like Mz. Najimy, it's entirely possible it's the perfect combination – Wendy's burgers are great.

26. Google: “Parisian Love” (2010)

“Parisian Love” was so good it made Saints fans cry when it debuted during the big game. Unfolding through Google search queries and leaving out the super weird ones, we get an NSA-eye view of one person's love story in the 21st century.

Perhaps one of the first advertisements about a tech product to hit you in the feels, this one goes from hopeful, to relatable, and depending how life ended up for you…regretful.

Source: (Reddit)