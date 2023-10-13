50 Iconic Songs Fans Voted as Musical Masterpieces

Music has the power to transport listeners to another realm. The best songs are the ones that forever stay with us forever.
What songs would you declare to be a musical masterpiece? A recent online discussion felt up to the task and listed these 50 as their favorites.
50 – Bittersweet Symphony by The Verve
Released in 1997.
49 – Schism by Tool
Released in 2001.
48 – I Feel Love by Donna Summer
Released in 1977.
47 – Purple Rain by Prince
Released in 1984.
46 – All Along The Watchtower by Jimi Hendrix
Released in 1967.
45 – In the Air Tonight by Phil Collins
Released in 1981.
44 – Ave Maria by Franz Schubert
Composed in 1825.
43 – Killing in the Name by Rage Against the Machine
Released in 1992.
42 – Hurt by Johnny Cash
Released in 2002.
41 – Master of Puppets by Metallica
Released in 1986.
40 – Let It Be by The Beatles
Released in 1970.
39 – Killing Me Softly by Roberta Flack
Released in 1973.
38 – Time of the Season by The Zombies
Released in 1968.
37 – Into the Mystic by Van Morrison
Released in 1970.
36 – Life on Mars by David Bowie
Released in 1973.
35 – The Weight by The Band ft. Staples Singers
Released in 1968.
34 – Somewhere Over the Rainbow by Israel Kamakawiwoʻole
Released in 1990.
33 – Feel Good Inc by Gorillaz
Released in 2005.
32 – Stairway To Heaven by Led Zeppelin
Released in 1971.
31 – Echoes by Pink Floyd
Released in 1971.
30 – Tiny Dancer by Elton John
Released in 1972.
29 – Zombie by The Cranberries
Released in 1994.
28 -Georgia On My Mind by Ray Charles
Released in 1960.
27 – Enjoy the Silence by Depeche Mode
Released in 1990.
26 – Killer Queen by Queen
Released in 1974.
25 – Mr. Blue Sky by Electric Light Orchestra
Released in 1977.
24 – Everlong by Foo Fighters
Released in 1997.
23 – Wicked Game by Chris Isaak
Released in 1989.
22 – Shine On You Crazy Diamond by Pink Floyd
Released in 1975.
21 – Welcome To The Black Parade by My Chemical Romance
Released in 2006.
20 – Time by Pink Floyd
Released in 1973.
19 – Comfortably Numb by Pink Floyd
Released in 1980.
18 – Orion by Metallica
Released in 1986.
17 – Hallelujah by Leonard Cohen
Released in 1984.
16 – I Heard It Through The Grapevine by Marvin Gaye
Released in 1967.
15 – Gimme Shelter by The Rolling Stones
Released in 1969.
14 – Funeral For a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding by Elton John
Released in 1973.
13 – Kashmir by Led Zeppelin
Released in 1975.
12 – Starman by David Bowie
Released in 1972.
11 – Exit Music (For a Film) by Radiohead
Released in 1997.
10 – Superstition by Stevie Wonder
Released in 1972.
9 – Moonlight Sonata by Beethoven
Composed in 1801.
8 – Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen
Released in 1975.
7 – Swan Lake by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Composed 1875-1876.
6 – The Chain by Fleetwood Mac
Released in 1977.
5 – Sound of Silence by Simon and Garfunkel
Released in 1966.
4 – Golden Slumbers by The Beatles
Released in 1969.
3 – 1812 Overture by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Composed in 1880.
2 – Wish You Were Here by Pink Floyd
Released in 1975.
1 – Clair de Lune by Claude Debussy
Composed in 1905.
Source: Reddit.