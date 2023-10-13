50 Iconic Songs Fans Voted as Musical Masterpieces

by
Led Zeppelin
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedInShare on Flip it

Music has the power to transport listeners to another realm. The best songs are the ones that forever stay with us forever.

What songs would you declare to be a musical masterpiece? A recent online discussion felt up to the task and listed these 50 as their favorites.

50 – Bittersweet Symphony by The Verve

The Verve
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Released in 1997.

49 – Schism by Tool

Tool band
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Released in 2001.

48 – I Feel Love by Donna Summer

Donna Summer
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Released in 1977.

47 – Purple Rain by Prince

Prince
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Released in 1984.

46 – All Along The Watchtower by Jimi Hendrix

Jimi Hendrix
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Released in 1967.

45 – In the Air Tonight by Phil Collins

Phil Collins
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Released in 1981.

44 – Ave Maria by Franz Schubert

Franz Schubert
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Composed in 1825. 

43 – Killing in the Name by Rage Against the Machine

Rage Against the Machine
Image Credit: IMDB.

Released in 1992.

42 – Hurt by Johnny Cash

Johnny Cash
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Released in 2002.

41 – Master of Puppets by Metallica

Master of Puppets - Metallica
Image Credit: Elektra.

Released in 1986.

40 – Let It Be by The Beatles

The Beatles
Image Credit: Walt Disney Studios.

Released in 1970.

39 – Killing Me Softly by Roberta Flack

Roberta Flack
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Released in 1973.

38 – Time of the Season by The Zombies

The Zombies
Image Credit: Public Domain.

Released in 1968.

37 – Into the Mystic by Van Morrison

Van Morrison
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Released in 1970.

36 – Life on Mars by David Bowie

David Bowie
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Released in 1973.

35 – The Weight by The Band ft. Staples Singers 

The Band
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Released in 1968.

34 – Somewhere Over the Rainbow by Israel Kamakawiwoʻole

Israel Kamakawiwoʻole
Image Credit: Discos Tropical.

Released in 1990.

33 – Feel Good Inc by Gorillaz

Gorillaz
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Released in 2005.

32 – Stairway To Heaven by Led Zeppelin

Led Zeppelin
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Released in 1971.

31 – Echoes by Pink Floyd

Roger Waters of Pink Floyd for his 'Us + Them Tour' at Rogers Arena
Photo Credit: James Jeffrey Taylor/Shutterstock.

Released in 1971.

30 – Tiny Dancer by Elton John

Elton John
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Released in 1972.

29 – Zombie by The Cranberries

The Cranberries
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Released in 1994.

28  -Georgia On My Mind by Ray Charles

Ray Charles
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Released in 1960.

27 – Enjoy the Silence by Depeche Mode

Depeche Mode
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Released in 1990.

26 – Killer Queen by Queen

Queen
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Released in 1974.

25 – Mr. Blue Sky by Electric Light Orchestra

Electric Light Orchestra Mr. Blue Sky
Image Credit: Jet Records.

Released in 1977.

24 – Everlong by Foo Fighters 

Foo Fighters
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Released in 1997.

23 – Wicked Game by Chris Isaak

Chris Isaak
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Released in 1989.

22 – Shine On You Crazy Diamond by Pink Floyd 

Pink Floyd: The Story of Wish You Were Here David Gilmour
Image Credit: Eagle Rock Entertainment.

Released in 1975.

21 – Welcome To The Black Parade by My Chemical Romance

Welcome to the Black Parade by My Chemical Romance
Image Credit: Reprise.

Released in 2006.

20 – Time by Pink Floyd

Pink Floyd
Image Credit: AXS TV.

Released in 1973.

19 – Comfortably Numb by Pink Floyd

Pink Floyd
Image Credit: AXS TV.

Released in 1980.

18 – Orion by Metallica

Metallica
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Released in 1986.

17 – Hallelujah by Leonard Cohen

Leonard Cohen
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Released in 1984.

16 – I Heard It Through The Grapevine by Marvin Gaye

Marvin Gaye
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Released in 1967.

15 – Gimme Shelter by The Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Released in 1969.

14 – Funeral For a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding by Elton John

Elton John
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Released in 1973.

13 – Kashmir by Led Zeppelin

Led Zeppelin
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Released in 1975.

12 – Starman by David Bowie

David Bowie
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Released in 1972.

11 – Exit Music (For a Film) by Radiohead

Radiohead
Image Credit: Northfoto / Shutterstock.

Released in 1997.

10 – Superstition by Stevie Wonder

Stevie Wonder
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Released in 1972.

9 – Moonlight Sonata by Beethoven

Beethoven Statue
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Composed in 1801.

8 – Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen

Queen
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Released in 1975.

7 – Swan Lake by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Composed 1875-1876.

6 – The Chain by Fleetwood Mac

 
Fleetwood Mac
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Released in 1977.

5 – Sound of Silence by Simon and Garfunkel 

Simon and Garfunkel
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Released in 1966.

4 – Golden Slumbers by The Beatles

 
MV5BZjFhOTMxOWQtM2NkMy00NWEyLTkzMmEtYjA0OGI0ZDQyN2UwXkEyXkFqcGdeQXVyODY2Njk4ODk@. V1 FMjpg UX1276
Image Credit: Disney+

Released in 1969.

3 – 1812 Overture by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Composed in 1880.

2 – Wish You Were Here by Pink Floyd

Pink Floyd
Image Credit: BBC.

Released in 1975.

1 – Clair de Lune by Claude Debussy

Claude Debussy
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Composed in 1905.

Source: Reddit

+ posts
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedInShare on Flip it

Previous

24 Best Fictional Character Names of All Time