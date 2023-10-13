50 Iconic Songs Fans Voted as Musical Masterpieces

Music has the power to transport listeners to another realm. The best songs are the ones that forever stay with us forever.

What songs would you declare to be a musical masterpiece? A recent online discussion felt up to the task and listed these 50 as their favorites.

50 – Bittersweet Symphony by The Verve

Released in 1997.

49 – Schism by Tool

Released in 2001.

48 – I Feel Love by Donna Summer

Released in 1977.

47 – Purple Rain by Prince

Released in 1984.

46 – All Along The Watchtower by Jimi Hendrix

Released in 1967.

45 – In the Air Tonight by Phil Collins

Released in 1981.

44 – Ave Maria by Franz Schubert

Composed in 1825.

43 – Killing in the Name by Rage Against the Machine

Released in 1992.

42 – Hurt by Johnny Cash

Released in 2002.

41 – Master of Puppets by Metallica

Released in 1986.

40 – Let It Be by The Beatles

Released in 1970.

39 – Killing Me Softly by Roberta Flack

Released in 1973.

38 – Time of the Season by The Zombies

Released in 1968.

37 – Into the Mystic by Van Morrison

Released in 1970.

36 – Life on Mars by David Bowie

Released in 1973.

35 – The Weight by The Band ft. Staples Singers

Released in 1968.

34 – Somewhere Over the Rainbow by Israel Kamakawiwoʻole

Released in 1990.

33 – Feel Good Inc by Gorillaz

Released in 2005.

32 – Stairway To Heaven by Led Zeppelin

Released in 1971.

31 – Echoes by Pink Floyd

Released in 1971.

30 – Tiny Dancer by Elton John

Released in 1972.

29 – Zombie by The Cranberries

Released in 1994.

28 -Georgia On My Mind by Ray Charles

Released in 1960.

27 – Enjoy the Silence by Depeche Mode

Released in 1990.

26 – Killer Queen by Queen

Released in 1974.

25 – Mr. Blue Sky by Electric Light Orchestra

Released in 1977.

24 – Everlong by Foo Fighters

Released in 1997.

23 – Wicked Game by Chris Isaak

Released in 1989.

22 – Shine On You Crazy Diamond by Pink Floyd

Released in 1975.

21 – Welcome To The Black Parade by My Chemical Romance

Released in 2006.

20 – Time by Pink Floyd

Released in 1973.

19 – Comfortably Numb by Pink Floyd

Released in 1980.

18 – Orion by Metallica

Released in 1986.

17 – Hallelujah by Leonard Cohen

Released in 1984.

16 – I Heard It Through The Grapevine by Marvin Gaye

Released in 1967.

15 – Gimme Shelter by The Rolling Stones

Released in 1969.

14 – Funeral For a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding by Elton John

Released in 1973.

13 – Kashmir by Led Zeppelin

Released in 1975.

12 – Starman by David Bowie

Released in 1972.

11 – Exit Music (For a Film) by Radiohead

Released in 1997.

10 – Superstition by Stevie Wonder

Released in 1972.

9 – Moonlight Sonata by Beethoven

Composed in 1801.

8 – Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen

Released in 1975.

7 – Swan Lake by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

Composed 1875-1876.

6 – The Chain by Fleetwood Mac

Released in 1977.

5 – Sound of Silence by Simon and Garfunkel

Released in 1966.

4 – Golden Slumbers by The Beatles

Released in 1969.

3 – 1812 Overture by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

Composed in 1880.

2 – Wish You Were Here by Pink Floyd

Released in 1975.

1 – Clair de Lune by Claude Debussy

Composed in 1905.

Source: Reddit.