The 67 Most Inspirational Tiger Woods Quotes of All Time

Tiger Woods is undoubtedly one of the best golfers of all time. Known as the greatest role model in the game, Tiger Woods is singlehandedly responsible for bringing tons of new players to the sport.

Like any other prominent figure in professional fields, Tiger Woods has his fair share of inspirational quotes. The most famous Tiger Woods quotes help motivate you regardless of whether you're a golfer or not.

Between his funny remarks, moments of golfing wisdom, and comments regarding leading a good life, you're sure to find a Tiger Woods quote that you'll love.

Funny Tiger Woods Quotes

Though Tiger Woods is known for his stoic behavior on the golf course and uncanny ability to clutch up and win tournaments, he's also had his fair share of funny moments. Indeed, golf can get slow at times and it's important to keep the atmosphere light from time to time. Here are some of Tiger Woods' funniest quotes.

“Hockey is a sport for white men. Basketball is a sport for black men. Golf is a sport for white men dressed like black pimps.”

“As a kid, when I was growing up, as any kid, you think you know everything, and I was no different to that.”

“I'm addicted. I'm addicted to golf.”

“I did envisage being this successful as a player, but not all the hysteria around it off the golf course.”

“I didn’t hit one ball like that on the range.” – Tiger Woods talking to Steve Williams on the first hole of the final round at the 2004 PGA Championship.

“I don't know if I even have an aura, man. I just try to win.”

“Never beat yourself up, because there are plenty of people that will do it for you.”

“You ever go up to the tee and say, ‘Don’t hit it left, don’t hit it right’? That’s your conscious mind. My body knows how to play golf. I’ve trained it to do that. It’s just a matter of keeping my conscious mind out of it.”

“My dad used to say, ‘Just because you dress up in a coat and tie, it doesn’t influence your intelligence.’”

“Sensationalism sells—don’t let the facts get in the way of a good story.”

“I miss hanging out with my friends, getting in a little trouble. I have to be so guarded now.”

“I do not look back at what might have been. If I did that, playing golf would drive me crazy.”

“I chase a little white ball around and work on my farmer tan, that’s about it. I think that I’ve been lucky enough to represent some great companies, and I think maybe that’s what it is.”

Motivational Tiger Woods Quotes

As one of the highest-paid and most well-known athletes of all time, Tiger Woods has accomplished more in his life than most people probably ever will. One of the main reasons he was able to achieve so much is due to his intense motivation. Here are some Tiger Woods quotes to help fuel light that same motivational fire in you.

“Other golfers may outplay me from time to time, but they’ll never outwork me.”

“I will be a better golfer, I will be a better person, I will be a better father, I will be a better husband, I will be a better friend. That's the beauty of tomorrow.”

“No matter how good you get you can always become better, and that's the exciting part.”

“The joy I get from winning a major championship doesn’t even compare to the feeling I get when a kid writes a letter saying: ‘Thank you so much. You have changed my life.’”

“You’ve got to stay patient, stay in the moment, and keep grinding. You never know what can happen.”

“The greatest thing about tomorrow is I will be better than I am today.”

“My main focus is on my game.”

“If money titles meant anything, I’d play more tournaments. The only thing that means a lot to me is winning. If I have more wins than anybody else and win more majors than anybody else in the same year, then it’s been a good year.”

“I’m going to try to keep getting better.”

“Winning takes care of everything.”

“I have a big picture outlook. I am willing to fall, and I understand it’s ok to fall. But I am going to get back up. I may take a step back, but in the end, I am going to take a giant leap forward.”

“I believe in myself. There’s nothing wrong with believing in myself.”

“People don’t understand that when I grew up, I was never the most talented. I was never the biggest. I was never the fastest. I certainly was never the strongest. The only thing I had was my work ethic, and that’s been what has gotten me this far.”

“Talent is something you are born with, and a skill is something you develop.”

“My dad told me this, ‘You get out of it what you put into it. If you put in effort and log your time, you’ll get the results.'”

“I don’t want to become as good as I once was. I want to become better.”

“There’s always stuff to work on. You’re never there.”

Tiger Woods Quotes on Life

Outside of golf, Tiger Woods practices Buddhism, is a father to two, and a friend to many. Here are some of his best quotes regarding how to lead a good life.

“In therapy I have learned the importance of keeping spiritual life and professional life balanced. I need to regain my balance.”

“If you are given a chance to be a role model, I think you should always take it because you can influence a person’s life in a positive light, and that’s what I want to do. That’s what it’s all about.”

“Money and fame made me believe I was entitled. I was wrong and foolish.”

“As a child, the family that I had and the love I had from my two parents allowed me to go ahead and be more aggressive, to search and to take risks knowing that, if I failed, I could always come home to a family of love and support.”

“If you’re lucky to have three close people in your life, you’re blessed.”

“I don’t believe that human beings can achieve ultimate enlightenment, because humans have flaws.”

“I’m trying as hard as I can, and sometimes, things don’t go your way, and that’s the way things go.”

“Personal sins should not require press releases and problems within a family shouldn’t have to mean public confessions.”

“We all make decisions. But in the end, our decisions make us.”

“You have to look at the past in order to learn from it and move on. I’ve done a lot of reflecting over the past year. And certainly, I’ve turned the corner and am looking more toward the future in a lot of ways.”

“In order to help people, you have to first learn how to help yourself.”

“I think life is all about having a balance, and trying to find equilibrium and not getting things one way or the other.”

“I wake up every day and I can’t wait to go to work, and that’s a gift. Not too many people have the opportunity to feel that way.”

“Well, you know, a lot of people look at the negative things—the things that they did wrong and which I did. But I like to stress on the things I did right, because there are certain things that I like to look at from a positive standpoint that are just positive reinforcement.”

“You’re going to make mistakes. The key is to learn from them as fast as possible and make changes as soon as you can. That’s not always easy to do because ego and pride get in the way, but you have to put all that aside and look at the big picture.”

“The virtue of privacy is one that must be protected in matters that are intimate and within one’s own family.”

“My goal is to remain healthy my entire career, and a healthy diet seems like a good start.”

“One of the things that my parents have taught me is never listen to other people’s expectations. You should live your own life and live up to your own expectations, and those are the only things I really care about.”

Tiger Woods Quotes About Golf

At the end of the day, Tiger Woods is a golfer. No post on Tiger Woods quotes would be complete without a section devoted to golf. Here are some of Tiger Woods' famous quotes regarding golf.

“You hit a bad shot, you have to get over it right there and then so you can get focused on the next one”

“Don't force your kids into sports. I never was. To this day, my dad has never asked me to go play golf. I ask him. It's the child's desire to play that matters, not the parent's desire to have the child play. Fun. Keep it fun.”

“Golf is a great way for someone to learn discipline, responsibility, and sportsmanship. ”

“Sad to say I’m missing the Masters. Thanks to the fans for so many kind wishes.”

“It was a mixed bag pretty much all week. A lot of really, really good stuff out there, some mediocre and some bad.”

“I think that in itself, if you’re a true golfer, you’ll see specific things you need to work on. Much cheaper than private lessons.”

“I'm not as far along as Jack Nicklaus was at this age, but I'm trying.”

“As a kid, I might have been a psycho, I guess, but I used to throw golf balls in the trees and try to somehow make par from them. I thought that was fun.”

“You’ve got to figure out what works best for you. That’s the hard part. I know I can’t play as stoic as Hogan, and I can’t talk as much as Trevino. You have to be your own person.”

“I’m trying as hard as I possibly can each and every day to get my life better, and better, and stronger. And if I win championships along the way, so be it.”

“I think the golf swing is all about rotation, all about trying to keep the club on plane.”

“It provides a different type of element and mental strain athletes love. That’s what makes the game of golf so special.”

“If you have wind, it becomes more difficult than you think.”

“I don’t think you’re ever there. You never arrive, but if you do, you might as well quit because you’re already there—can’t get any better. And as players, if you ever have that moment, you should never have that moment. You’re always trying to get better.”

“A golfer should never make a mental mistake because the ball is just sitting there waiting for you to hit it.”

“Golf is fluid. It’s always changing. It’s always evolving. First of all, you never master it.”

“Golf has made me and shaped me into the person I am here today.”

“I’ve been in some seriously bad places playing golf and it’s just part of the game. You’re going to hit bad shots, you’re going to be in bad spots, and each course, when you learn it, you learn where not to go.”

“I treat golf as a sport. I let other people treat it like a hobby.”

The Best Tiger Woods Quotes of All Time

Tiger Woods is largely regarded as one of the greatest athletes of all time. Indeed, with 15 major championship titles and 81 career PGA Tour wins, Tiger Woods will almost certainly go down in history as one of the best golfers of all time.

Despite his immense success, he always remembered to find time to drop pieces of wisdom here and there throughout his career.

