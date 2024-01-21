25 Iconic TV Catchphrases We All Know and Love

Love 'em or hate 'em, catchphrases are a classic TV show element. They sometimes seem like a cheesy or lazy way to get a reaction out of the audience, but they rarely fail. Catchphrases can capture the spirit of a character or indicate the beginning or end of an adventure. Whether you find them annoying or not, you'll probably recognize some of the most iconic and popular catchphrases of all time.

1. “No soup for you!”

While this sitcom catchphrase only appeared a handful of times in Seinfeld, it's one of the best ever seen on television. When the characters enter the coveted soup spot, you can feel the tension in the air and wait eagerly for the mustachioed chef to scream it at an undeserving patron.

2. “Danger, Will Robinson!”

Even people who have never seen Lost in Space are familiar with this robotic phrase. Believe it or not, the robot in the show only delivers this memorable line once, but it still became a catchphrase associated with the show that people often reference.

3. “Yada, yada, yada.”

Another beloved catchphrase from Seinfeld is this ambiguous phrase, which characters use in several ways. Rather than finish a story, they trail off with “Yada, yada, yada” or they use it to refer to something saucy, like adult intimacy. It's the focus of one episode, but people fell in love with its hilarity.

4. “Did I do that?”

It may be super irritating, but no one can't deny that this is one of the most well-known catchphrases ever. Steve Urkel said this line on Family Matters practically every episode, so many find it annoying after a while. However, it's become synonymous with Jaleel White's intrusive and clumsy character.

5. “D'oh!”



Amazingly, this one-syllable nonsense word is one of the best catchphrases on TV. Homer Simpson has been saying “D'oh!” for decades now, whether he messed something up or was caught off guard. It might not be the most eloquent phrase, but we all know it.

6. “We were on a break!”

“We were on a break!” is something that Ross Geller says frequently on Friends and is a hotly contested topic both within the show and the fandom. Ross utters the phrase in whispered comments, yelled statements, and spicy fights. He only gets more emphatic about it as the show goes on.

7. “How you doin'?”

This catchphrase is likely the most well-known and well-liked one from Friends. Joey Tribbiani says this phrase to women he's hitting on, and the simple question carries a lot of undertones when you're familiar with the show. His predictability makes the innocuous phrase hilarious and naughty.

8. “If it weren't for you meddling kids!”

The full catchphrase is, “And I would have gotten away with it too, if it weren't for you meddling kids!” The villain spits some variation of this phrase at the Mystery Inc. crew in every iteration of Scooby-Doo there ever was. It's a cheeky and familiar phrase that ties every episode in a fun little bow.

9. “What's up, doc?”

Bugs Bunny's catchphrase is well-known and always accompanied by the cavalier bunny chomping on a crunchy carrot. This iconic phrase has been around since the 1940s, so it might be one of the oldest ones on this list. It even became the title of a 1972 movie.

10. “Oh, my God! They killed Kenny!”

One of the most entertaining recurring jokes in South Park is how Kenny, one of the main kids in the friend group, dies in every single episode. He miraculously comes back to life each time, appearing in the next episode like nothing happened. But the other characters' shock makes it even funnier, as no one seems to realize Kenny dies regularly.

11. “Cut it out.”

This catchphrase is one of the more subtle ones. Joey Gladstone often says this in Full House and gets a laugh. The simple phrase went along with some hand movements that conveyed the same meaning, making it a silly and irreverent catchphrase.

12. “Yabba dabba doo!”

Fred Flinstone says this nonsensical but cheerful exclamation in almost every episode of The Flinstones. The catchphrase has become an integral part of the show, and even folks who have never seen an episode likely know where “Yabba dabba doo!” comes from and its generally positive meaning.

13. “Treat yo self!”

In Parks and Recreation, Donna and Tom are all about lavish living. While they never hesitate to spend money on themselves, they have one day a year where they go all out: Treat Yo Self Day. Throughout these episodes, they say, “Treat yo self!” whenever they buy something new and spoil themselves.

14. “Whatchu talkin' 'bout, Willis?”

“Whatchu talkin' 'bout, Willis?” is another catchphrase that almost everyone knows, even if you've never seen or heard of the show it's from. Arnold Jackson was the little kid on Diff'rent Strokes who delivered this precocious and bold line often, making all of us cackle.

15. “That's what she said.”

While the origins of this phrase are unknown, most associate the racy punchline with Michael Scott from The Office. The phrase, said in response to an innocent comment, makes the original statement seem inappropriate and insulting. It's meant to be woefully immature but still funny.

16. “Live long and prosper.”

This catchphrase has become a kind blessing within the Star Trek fandom, as people say it as a well-wishing statement. The phrase has practically ancient origins but is known as an important part of the Star Trek canon. If someone says it to you, the proper response is “Peace and long life.”

17. “You got it, dude.”

Most people love “You got it, dude.” However, some find the phrase irritating and forced. The little Olsen twins said this often when they played Michelle Tanner on Full House. It usually came with an enthusiastic thumbs-up and a playful smile.

18. “Bazinga!”

“Bazinga!” is another divisive phrase people adore or loathe. Sheldon Cooper, the unsociable genius from The Big Bang Theory, says “Bazinga!” whenever he rubs something in someone's face, such as a wrong answer or a mean joke. It's definitely an odd thing for a grown man to say regularly.

19. “Challenge accepted.”​​

“Challenge accepted”​​ is one of the handful of catchphrases from How I Met Your Mother. Barney Stinson says this bold phrase to indicate he plans to do something outrageous, even though no one challenged him to do anything. Runner up for best HIMYM catchphrase is “Legen — wait for it — dary!”

20. “This is Doctor Frasier Crane. I'm listening.”

While this catchphrase is usually delivered earnestly on Frasier's radio show, sometimes it's used as an ironic joke. Dr. Crane says this line every time he takes a listener's call on his show, so it has a genuine and kind meaning but is humorous when used in different contexts.

21. “Troy and Abed in the morning!”

Troy and Abed are two of the main characters in Community, and while the show has a few lovable catchphrases, this one is the best. These wacky best friends host a fake talk show they don't even record or show anyone. They start and end each kitschy segment with “Troy and Abed in the morning!”

22. “Clear eyes, full hearts, can't lose.”

Most catchphrases are goofy or sassy, but this one is more inspiring and heartfelt. Coach Eric Taylor delivers this uplifting statement when his team needs a little hope and courage on Friday Night Lights. It's been adopted by many others, both jokingly and seriously.

23. “Book 'em, Danno.”

“Book 'em, Danno” is a classic line from Hawaii Five-O, both the original series and the reboot. The catchphrase has a pleasant finality, as it means the suspect has been caught and is on their way to jail, where justice will be served. It typically means that the episode's conflict is resolved.

24. “Lucy, you got some ‘splainin to do!”

Since I Love Lucy is a 1950s sitcom, this is one of the older catchphrases. Whenever Lucy did something crazy and chaotic, her husband Ricky would say, “Lucy, you got some ‘splainin to do!” Viewers adored this catchphrase, and it's well-known, but it has some misogynistic undertones nowadays.

25. “Hi-De-Ho, neighbor!”

This sing-songy catchphrase is from the sitcom Home Improvement. The main character has a neighbor named Mr. Wilson who says, “Hi-De-Ho, neighbor!” every time they approach the fence for a reflective chat. It's an adorable and endearing phrase uttered by a man whose face we never even see!