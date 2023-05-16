12 Icons That Are the Celebrities To Other Famous People

There are celebrities, and there are the celebrities — the ones that other celebrities gush about, perhaps, even more excitedly than their fanbase.

Once, while Adele was receiving a Grammy award, she gave a tear-inducing salute to Beyoncé, crediting her for inspiring her work. Other times, she's loudly professed her love for Queen Bey, like other artists who lost their cool just at the mention of her name. Talk about power. They don't call her Queen for nothing!

Other actors like Cate Blanchett and Michelle Pfeiffer have had other celebrities going wild. Being a celebrity is cool, but being a celebrity to stars is god-level. Here are some celebrities that have reached that status — aside from Beyoncé.

1. Eminem

The man, the myth, the legend. Eminem is the rap god, so it is no surprise other celebrities look to him as one. The rap mogul, famous for the Grammy incident where he was absent from receiving his award because he was home watching TV with his daughter, rarely shows up to events. But when he does, he steals the show and leaves everyone star-struck.

Why are they so obsessed with him? It must be something to do with his ageless face, cute brunette buzz cut, or beard, which is definitely not weird — never mind MGK.

2. Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep is one highly revered actress and for good reasons. She is regarded as the best actress of her generation, with many awards to support that. Her dedication and passion for her craft are among the many things fans and celebrities love about her. For me, it's her famous, beautiful smile!

Asides from her talent, there is an undeniable strong aura about her that boasts of her elegance and confidence, inspiring other women to feel the same way.

3. Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey has inspired so many people that folks see her as a symbol of success and resilience. She is one celebrity who proves anything is possible through hard work, dedication, and faith.

The self-made queen inspires everyone, even celebrities, who are inspired by her success to shoot for the stars and never give up on their dreams.

4. Michelle Pfeiffer

The beauty queen brought some of the best moments to the big screen, but it is only one of the many reasons she makes every celebrity stutter.

After a long successful run in the 80s and 90s, she took a break to focus on her family. Still, she remains one of our favorite stars, gaining honorable mentions in many hip-hop songs.

5. Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton needs no introduction or explanation of why she is one of our most loved celebrities. Celebrities who have met her have reported that she is even more of a sweetheart than folks say she is. Her goddaughter, Miley Cyrus, is among those that are forever star-struck by her angelic persona.

6. Christopher Nolan

The movie industry has Christopher Nolan on a pedestal, and he isn't stepping down soon. His brilliance, creativity, and diligence place him in the top league of Hollywood directors.

Nolan's curiosity and in-depth knowledge of various subjects, which permeates his work, is why other celebrities look to him with awe, dreaming of one day working with the genius mastermind.

7. Tom Hanks

It's hard to imagine anyone not liking Tom Hanks? Who hurt you? Here's an interesting fact: Beyoncé may be the celebrity of celebrities, but there's one actor she's loved above all ever since she was young. You guessed it; Tom Hanks.

You have to admit, Hanks does phenomenally in his roles; it takes a certain level of brilliance and talent to make stupid look as easy as he does!

8. Madonna

The Queen Mother revolutionized pop culture, leaving an indelible mark on it. Known as the Queen of Pop, her versatility and authenticity makes her an idol to others.

When she announced her tour, The Celebration Tour, which would celebrate 40 years in the music industry and reflect on her discography, celebrities expressed their excitement all over social media.

9. Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama is the first African-American First Lady of the United States, which says a lot already. She is a role model for women, families, and young girls hoping to make their mark in a world constantly pitting against women. She also has a great sense of humor and shines through her authenticity.

10. Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson has been through so much, her mental health taking the brunt of it all. Despite everything, she emerged stronger and is now a beacon to women, inspiring them to be proud of themselves, even when they feel inadequate.

Of course, her inventive and provocative style plays a part in why all the celebrities go wild over her.

11. Angelina Jolie

According to a fan, “Angelina Jolie was in a league of her own.” Jolie is one of those celebrities who's always in the spotlights and the tabloids yet keeps parts of her life private. Again, mystery wins the day.

No one can place their finger on it, but there's something magical about her aura that hypnotizes anyone in contact with her.

12. Tom Cruise

Reports say Tom Cruise is the only actor who plays all his roles without the help of a stunt double — which is highly impressive, considering his kind of roles.

Despite the rumors about his persona, his dedication to his craft and raw talent are the top reasons many other famous people consider him the greatest of all time in the action genre.

