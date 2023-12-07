Icy Cold Movies to Get in a Winter Mood

The icy chill transcends mere setting, becoming an essential character in a story. Freezing weather and cold people lend an air of tension and mystery or magic and wonder. As frost settles and saturates the frames, these icy cold movies weave narratives of paranormal horrors, internal conflicts, and freezing fantasies. Reminding us to bundle up and catch drifts of metaphors for isolation, paranoia, and the resilience of the human spirit.

Some cozy movies, some dark ones, all of them chilly. Snow and cold stay relevant to the plots and characters. Delve into the cinematic deep where the biting cold isn’t merely atmospheric—it’s pivotal.

1. Snowpiercer

In a unique twist on the dystopia genre, nearly two decades following efforts to stop climate change, humanity brought on a new ice age. Pieces of society survive by living on a self-sustaining circumnavigational train called Snowpiercer. The passengers faced segregation, elite extravagant cars up front, while the impoverished crowd into squalid cars at the back.

Views of a train hurling itself across vast frozen wastelands evoke fears of isolation. Claustrophobia frames the screen, a cluttered space in the poor cars with too many bodies at once—the film’s narrative twists like a deadly roller coaster with a frightening conclusion–an iceberg among cold movies.

2. The Thing

Set in Antarctica’s icy isolation, The Thing delves into a crew’s paranoia, distrust, and survival against an otherworldly threat. The unforgiving cold embodies vulnerability, breeding claustrophobia and unease, becoming a character. Deep in this freeze, a bodily horror lurks and distorts the crew’s perceptions. Intense blizzards paired with an evolving enemy paralyze characters and audience alike.

3. The Snow Walker

The setting of The Snow Walker unfolds in an arctic tundra in the Northwest Territories, despite not featuring typical snowscapes. A Canadian bush pilot, Charlie Halliday, flies a routine job in the Queen Maud Gulf, where he encounters a band of Inuit who plead for help. They travel with a sick young woman named Kanaalaq, who begs Charlie to fly her to a hospital. During the flight, his aircraft suffers engine problems and crash lands.

Reluctant to help and overwhelmed with doom, Charlie learns to survive in the freezing wild with Kanaalaq. Regardless of the vast frozen emptiness, the two build a positive relationship and endure isolation together. This film vividly depicts how the weather disregards human survival.

4. The Revenant

Based on a novel of a similar name, based on a series of events in the life of American frontiersman Hugh Glass in 1823, The Revenant emphasizes fragility in frozen wilds. The fur trapper Glass suffers an attack by a creature resilient to the temperatures, a bear. Left for dead, Glass navigates the unforgiving terrain, battling paranoia and the harsh elements, confronting his mortality. This film captures the frigid intensity of survival amidst an American wilderness, employing visceral visuals and a gripping turn of events. It also bears mentioning that few icy-cold movies win as many Oscars as this one.

5. Fargo

The godfather of modern icy cold movies, treachery transpires in Fargo, North Dakota, with Jerry Lundegaard, a desperate-for-money manager of a car dealership, plots to have his wife, Jean, kidnapped. A couple of criminals agree to take on this strange job. Things escalate when the criminals get stopped by a trooper, killing the trooper and two passers-by. A horrendous mess of miscommunications, murder, and mystery manifests.

6. Wind River

In Wind River, the chilling landscapes of Wyoming’s Wind River Reservation illustrate the harsh realities its characters face. Lambert, a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Agent, discovers the frozen body of young adult Natalie Hanson. FBI Special Agent Banner investigates and finds the body abused before death. The relentless snow becomes a symbol of emotional numbness and buried pain, as medical examiners cannot classify the death as homicide due to actual death occurring by inhaling subzero air.

When the law fails to act for justice, Lambert and Banner act in its place, trailing cross-country to find Natalie’s killer. This film showcases the cold reality of missing persons. Every demographic group maintains statistics except Native American women, whose numbers remain unknown.

7. The Hateful Eight

Set in 1877 in a lodge during a blizzard, The Hateful Eight characterizes claustrophobia and how truths surface when a strange mix of people stand in one room. When snowstorms hide figures, this movie hides intentions. The bitter cold transforms into metaphors highlighting the underlying mistrust and betrayal amidst the snow-covered outside.

8. Runaway Train

In Runaway Train, two escaped convicts, Manny and Buck, find themselves on an out-of-control train hurtling through the Alaskan wilderness. The frozen wilderness worsens their conditions when the train accelerates uncontrollably. A dispatcher, Frank endeavors to halt the train, but the frigid air gives no solutions to the unpredictable chain of events that follow.

9. The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe

Four siblings, Peter, Susan, Edmund, and Lucy, find a wardrobe within the country home of Professor Kirke. Within the wardrobe sits Narnia, a magical winter world cursed by the White Witch. The perpetual winter symbolizes physical coldness and emotional freeze. Once ripe with warmth and kindness, the land now laden with snow depicts the Witch’s relentless grip on Narnia. Her coldness pierces the screen and into our rooms.

10. Antarctica

In 1958, an expedition team for the Japanese Antarctic Surveying Team rode on an icebreaker to take over from the previous expedition. The last expedition retreated by helicopter, stranding 15 huskies chained up for the newly arriving expedition. Antarctica follows the story of sled dogs who break loose from their chains and survive for eleven months in the Arctic freeze. This movie tugs the heartstrings and depicts a dog’s potential to endure the extreme.

11. Balto

Speaking of icy cold movies that tug at the heartstrings, his story follows a courageous dog named Balto in the frozen wilderness of Alaska. He embarks on a dangerous expedition to deliver medicine during a bacterial outbreak. The brave wolf-dog proves he is an adequate sled dog and no ordinary house pet. He navigates treacherous terrain and, while facing blizzards, faces untrustworthy foes. Despite sub-zero temperatures and attitudes, Balto embodies determination and camaraderie amidst the falling snow.

12. Ice Age

A team of unlikely companions—Sid the sloth, Manny the woolly mammoth, and Diego the saber-toothed tiger—embark on a daring adventure in a world entering the Ice Age. Their journey begins upon finding a lost human baby and their promise to reunite him with his family. Along the way, they navigate slippery landscapes and confront challenges that test their friendship and courage. Even in a frost-covered world, incredible cooperation helps defy the odds.

13. Frozen

In Frozen, sisters Anna and Elsa live in the Kingdom of Arendelle. Princess Elsa has magical powers she cannot control and accidentally covers the land in eternal winter. Feeling responsible and instilled with fear of being shamed, Elsa flees, and Anna runs after her. This film encapsulates how the fear of the unknown can lead to isolation. Elsa's icy landscapes and unpredictable powers portray her inner struggles with acceptance. Through courage and love, Elsa and Anna discover what it means to confront fears and find warmth from within. This film also features one of the great anthems of icy cold movies, “Let It Go.”

14. The Shining

The Shining takes place at the remote Overlook Hotel in the Colorado Rocky Mountains, which closes every winter season. Jack Torrance, a writer, accepts the job as a winter caretaker and brings his family along to live during the season. When the weather grows colder, so do the events within the hotel. Hauntings ensue, causing Jack to run mad as a murderer, forcing his wife and son to flee. Emotions surge and the snowdrift worsens, yet the most chilling event makes the snowstorm look tame.

15. A Simple Plan

Based on a novel of the same name, A Simple Plan takes place in snowy Minnesota. Three men discover a crashed plane in a forest riddled with snow. Inside, they find a bag filled with millions of dollars. The trio agrees to keep the money secret, but greed and mistrust soon break their pact. The simple plan of keeping the money secret becomes increasingly complicated, leading to ice-cold consequences.

16. The Day After Tomorrow

A climatologist, Jack Hall, races against time to warn authorities of catastrophic weather conditions caused by climate change. The abrupt climate changes plunge Earth into a new ice age, and people must navigate the extreme cold and horrifying conditions to find shelter amidst the chaos. When no one prepares for the cold, the cold prepares everyone for a fallout.