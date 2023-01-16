Does Size Matter? What’s The Ideal Size Home for a Family of 5?

Twitter has once again posed the existential question of size, but this time as it pertains to family buildings.

It is common knowledge that family homes are essential foundations in the upbringing of every human, and may have lasting influences on the psychological and mental state.

Recently, real estate expert @realEstateTrent posted a question on Twitter:

“Money aside, what’s the ideal size home for a family of 5?”

Guy I know built a beautiful 12,000 square foot house for his family of five.



He often didn’t know where anyone was, and the house would feel empty whenever I visited.



Got me thinking:



Money aside, what’s the ideal size home for a family of 5? — StripMallGuy (@realEstateTrent) January 15, 2023

While they may be many pros of living in a big house, imagine rarely knowing where anyone is – it's the primary setting for a Stephen King horror novel. And according to the comment section on this tweet, not everyone approves of it.

“Obviously smaller is enough,” says @ConeAldo. This user advocates for 5,500 sq. ft., the sweet spot in the middle, so while everyone has their personal space, no one is “too distant.”

5500. Obviously smaller is more than enough. But feel like we have everything we need to entertain friends and family. No one is too distant no one can’t find a quiet spot for homework. — AldoCCone (@ConeAldo) January 15, 2023

A couple users voted for 4,000 sq. ft., which the real estate geek approved of, asking others their opinion on that size.

“Can you go 4K?” he asks, when @buttcut76 says, “We have 6 in 5k. Can't really imagine much larger being useful.”

We just built a 4,400 SQ ft for a family of 6 (4 kids 10years and younger) on 4 acres. Any bigger and I'm certain there would be a lot of unused space. — why are we here (@whatsthemean) January 15, 2023

User @WillPage_00 expresses strong opinion on size: “I don’t think a home needs to exceed more than 3-4K even if it has 5 bedrooms. Everything above 5 is just capitalism playing tricks on someone.”

I don’t think a home needs to exceed more than 3-4K even if it has 5 bedrooms. Everything above 5 is just capitalism playing tricks on someone. Destroying the feel of a home for the sake of “investment” or some ego trip. Open floor plans, human focused layout is so important. — Will Page (@WillPage_00) January 15, 2023

@KathrynPNW thinks size is only relative to the activities that go on in the house.

Take into consideration how the space needs to be used. A smaller house would suffice for a family that works and does school outside the home, as well as extracurricular activities. A much larger space would be needed for the same number if they work, school, and play at home. — Kathryn🦀🌲🌧🌊☕️🥃🏈 (@KathrynPNW) January 15, 2023

Meanwhile, real estate developer and construction expert @RojasTrg shared exquisite photos of some of the 12,000 sq. ft. houses he had worked on recently that “didn’t feel too lonely!”

One of the 12k sf houses we’ve built recently, didn’t feel too lonely! pic.twitter.com/9wXuSSEJOk — William Rojas (@RojasTrg) January 15, 2023

One user “blew everyone's minds” with her home building measurements, relatively small, especially considering the number of inhabitants.

She alleges she has a family of 8 in a 2,000 sq. ft. home, and it “still feels big,” proposing the notion that concepts like loneliness and emptiness have little to do with the size of the building.

I’m going to blow your mind



We are a Family of 8 (6 kids 10-4)



We are in 2000 sf (4/2)



Had plans for a 1600 sf addition. Scratched it.



Down to 800 Sf addition. Still feels big. — jessica Mauser (@Jessica925cre) January 15, 2023

“You are a superwoman,” @realEstateTrent replies.

@DavetheShoeMan shares how much he hated living in a 12,000 sq. ft. home, and how he had to text his kids to come down for dinner to save himself a trip around the house.

I don't know you, but I have lived this exactly. Bought a 12k sq ft home in Parker, CO. Hated it. Had to text my kids to come to dinner because didn't want to walk all the way to their rooms to tell them.. sucked! In 3,100 now and very happy! — BIgDave (@DavetheShoeMan) January 15, 2023

@ericbahn chooses to raise his family in a small house and has a theory that the increased interaction “will make us (his family) closer,” he adds, “I think it has too.”

I grew up in a large house (tho not as big as this), and also felt similar sentiment as a child. It became a contributing reason why I wanted to raise my fam now in a relatively small house. My theory is that the increased interaction will make us closer. I think it has too. — Eric Bahn 💛 (@ericbahn) January 15, 2023

@realEstateTrent comments: “Can’t imagine how many many more family interactions there are in 2,000 vs 10,000.”

Finally: “A wise man once told me ~ ‘Small homes make for close Families!’,” @gmovestr says.

