15 Films That Feature Complete Idiot Ensembles for Your Entertainment

There are many types of films out there for your viewing pleasure. There are action movies, drama, romance, horror, comedy, and more. We looked at a popular online movie forum to see what they thought about films featuring a cast of characters that simply aren't very smart. We picked 15 of the movies they discussed and listed them for you in no particular order.

1. Burn After Reading (2008)

An opinion of this movie is that everyone is “selfishly stupid.” The film as a whole is entertaining; however, there isn't any point to the events that take place.

2. Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)

This film is filled with slapstick comedy with characters that aren't the brightest in the world. One famous example is during a training meeting when one of the characters is supposed to dodge a wrench thrown at them.

3. There's Something About Mary (1998)

The cast of characters in this movie are basically good people but toe the line to the degree where they could quickly become awful. They aren't the smartest people and can give off the vibe of being creepy weirdos at times, but they aren't terrible.

4. Mystery Men (1999)

In this one, the fate of a city is going to be determined by some superhero wannabes that are losers. To try and make more money, the city's resident superhero arranges for the release of the city's supervillain, only to be captured by him.

5. Rat Race (2001)

In a movie where a wealthy individual creates a game to entertain his high rollers in Las Vegas, this cast of characters has a few screws loose. Whether it is someone trying to leave their family behind, not knowing how long the race is, or something else, this race turns into a comedy of errors.

6. A Fish Called Wanda (1988)

The cast in this film can't seem to get out of their own way, always trying to double (or triple) cross each other. These characters cause themselves a great amount of trouble by not trusting each other. They are a great example of the saying that there is no honor among thieves.

7. Raising Arizona (1987)

The main characters here are an ex-convict and a policewoman wanting a son. That isn't possible, so they kidnap a kid from a furniture tycoon. This lapse in judgment showcases that this couple aren't brilliant, as they attract the attention of a bounty hunter while doing what they can to keep their crime a secret.

8. The Hot Rock (1972)

When it rains it pours, and that is certainly the case here. A group of criminals is hired to steal a jewel. They are initially successful but keep losing it as they try to get it to the man who hired them. They always miss crucial details in their plans, and nothing seems to work out.

9. Bottle Rocket (1996)

A hare-brained scheme was created for a crime spree that involves someone from their past. One of the interesting messages in the movie revolves around peer pressure as you see the bad brother talking the good brother into doing the wrong thing.

10. Airheads (1994)

Three individuals trying to make it big as musicians decide to take matters into their own hands when they are met with rejection. They decide to try and take over a local radio station using squirt guns as revenge for the station not wanting to play their demo.

11. Duck Soup (1933)

This goofy tale includes someone appointed to be the president of Freedonia, resulting in a number of comedic gags and some political satire. This new president falls for the woman who is the main donor for the country. A leader from another country also wants her affection, so war is declared between the two.

12. Idiocracy (2006)

This story is about an army experiment gone wrong after a scandal, and the president denies the project ever existed. The test subject for the experiment goes to sleep and doesn't wake up for 500 years. At this point, he finds himself to be the smartest guy alive as human evolution took a nosedive during his slumber.

13. Dinner for Schmucks (2010)

There is a monthly event where the executive at a company that brings the biggest idiot to a dinner will get an advantage. Barry is selected as that “idiot” and is someone that is ignorant of the world around him. Hijinks ensue on the way to the party, with Barry having no idea that his behavior might be odd.

14. Monty Python and The Holy Grail (1975)

A comedic spin on some history, Knights at Camelot are getting ready to leave a party until God intervenes and sends them to find the Holy Grail. After some mishaps, you encounter such things as killer rabbits and holy hand grenades. You even have the police get involved in this wacky comedy.

15. Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (2001)

After receiving a restraining order so they can no longer sell drugs in front of a convenience store, Jay and Bob set out on the road for adventure. They discover a new purpose when they find out a movie is being developed utilizing their likeness. Their trip across the country is filled with misadventures, including hitchhiking with jewel thieves and releasing an orangutan.

There are a lot of movies out there where the characters might not be the smartest, but that can lead to some hilarious moments, sometimes for the wrong reasons. Some might be completely innocent and not realize what is happening around them. In contrast, others will constantly have their ideas go up in smoke due to poor planning. Which one is your favorite, and which movie would you put on this list?

