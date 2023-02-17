iGaming Powerhouse Stake.com is Going All In for the Crypto Recovery

After a tough year, things are looking up for cryptocurrency. The market capitalization of the entire sector sits at around $1 trillion as of February – and many are hoping the recovery endures. The iGaming casino Stake.com is doing its part to promote crypto’s return to a bull market.

Stake offers a unique online gambling experience. Established in 2017, the site caters exclusively to cryptocurrency players and offers live casino games, slots and a sportsbook. It maintains a Curacao eGaming License, which means players all over the world can take part.

At the end of last year, Stake.com co-founder Ed Craven tweeted some eye-opening stats surrounding the online casino’s influence over the crypto market. During the first half of December, Stake was responsible for 5.9% of all Bitcoin, 12.3% of all Dogecoin and 15.1% of all Litecoin transactions. These statistics are hard proof that the popular online gaming site is bolstering the crypto recovery.

Stake Casino dodges an issue many iGaming platforms face. Specifically, working with payment providers that restrict payments and/or cash-outs of winnings. By allowing players to deposit and withdraw cryptocurrency into their account, Stake provides a fast, secure and convenient way to enjoy their games. When players are ready to cash out, they can withdraw their balances in equivalent cryptocurrency and deposit them into their crypto wallet.

Online gaming analysts Casino.Guide took a closer look at Stake to give players a better understanding of their operation. Their seasoned professionals analyze all the aspects that make for a good iGaming experience and compile detailed and objective reviews so players can quickly see what highlights and pitfalls to expect.

Their Stake Casino Review by Vienne Garcia goes on a deep dive into the crypto gaming platform and gives insight into the website’s functionality, provides player reviews and highlights Stake’s reputation as a major casino streamer. Vienne has over 10 years of experience in the online casino industry. She’s worked in the customer service and backend environments of virtual casinos and crafts reviews to educate players so they can make informed decisions when looking for iGaming platforms.

Stake.com is a prime example of how online casinos can work to hold up the often vulnerable nature of cryptocurrency. For those ready to bet with their crypto coins, playing at Stake’s virtual tables helps support a strong recovery after the 2022 crash.