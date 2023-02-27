iGaming Powerhouse stake.com Is Going All in for The Crypto Recovery

Cryptocurrency has been through a rollercoaster ride over the past year, with many investors wondering if they should stick with it or abandon it altogether. However, things are looking up for crypto as the market capitalization of the entire sector sits at around $1 trillion as of February. This resurgence has given hope to many crypto enthusiasts, including Stake.com, an online gaming platform that exclusively caters to cryptocurrency players.

Established in 2017, Stake offers a unique online gambling experience exclusively for cryptocurrency players, with live casino games, slots, and a sportsbook available for players from all over the world thanks to its Curaçao eGaming License.

One of the major reasons behind Stake's success is its ability to work around the issue that many iGaming platforms face: payment providers that restrict payments and/or cash-outs of winnings. By allowing players to deposit and withdraw cryptocurrency into their accounts, Stake provides a fast, secure, and convenient way to enjoy their games. Moreover, when players are ready to cash out, they can withdraw their balances in equivalent cryptocurrency and deposit them into their crypto wallet.

Redeeming Cryptocurrency

At the end of last year, Stake.com‘s co-founder Ed Craven tweeted some eye-opening stats surrounding the online casino's influence over the crypto market. During the first half of December, Stake was responsible for 5.9% of all Bitcoin, 12.3% of all Dogecoin, and 15.1% of all Litecoin transactions, which clearly demonstrates the popular online gaming site's ability to bolster the crypto recovery.

To further understand how Stake operates, online gaming analysts at Casino. Guide conducted a comprehensive review of the platform, offering players a better understanding of Stake's operation, including its functionality, player reviews, and reputation as a major casino streamer. With over a decade of experience in the online casino industry, reviewer Vienne Garcia analyzed all the aspects that make for a good iGaming experience and compiled a detailed and objective review that educates players so they can make informed decisions when looking for iGaming platforms.

Crypto Casino

Stake.com‘s success story as a prime example of how online casinos can hold up the often-vulnerable nature of cryptocurrency is due to its ability to offer an online gaming experience that provides a level of convenience, security, and freedom that traditional online casinos do not offer. For those ready to bet with their crypto coins, playing at Stake's virtual tables not only offers a unique gaming experience but also helps support a strong recovery after the 2022 crypto market crash.

The platform, which boasts over 500 thousand registered users worldwide, has established high-profile sponsorship agreements in sports such as UFC and football, among others. Their latest partnership is with Everton Football Club. The multi-year deal will see the Stake.com logo prominently displayed on the club's men's and women's shirts, marking an important moment in both organizations' histories.

With a global reach, the brand is excited to bring its unique online gambling experience to the UK, joining other countries such as Canada, Brazil, and Japan. The brand has also been recognized for its contributions to the cryptocurrency industry, recently winning the “Best Cryptocurrency Casino” award at the AskGamblers Awards 2022.

Betting on Cryptocurrency

The online gambling industry is constantly evolving, and cryptocurrency is no exception. With its unique benefits, including fast and secure transactions, decentralized nature, and increased privacy, it's no wonder that more and more online casinos are embracing the world of crypto. In fact, some online casinos now operate exclusively with cryptocurrency, making it a preferred option for both players and operators.

Stake.com‘s expansion into the UK market is a testament to the brand's commitment to growth and innovation. With a global reach and a growing user base, the platform is poised to become a major player in the online gaming industry.

For more information about Stake.com and its expansion to the UK market, visit Stake.uk.com.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.