$1M Crypto Drop: Celebrate BetFury’s 4th Anniversary

BetFury celebrates its 4th Anniversary and drops $1,000,000! Each user can share the main prize along with other profitable rewards. You still have time to join the greatest crypto party!

Hurry Up to Share $1,000,000:

https://betfury.io/big-birthday-party

Hangout for $1M Drop

Join the celebration and be active to win part of the great prize. Use the following Promo code to instantly jump into the world of profitable entertainment and start earning from Rank 1.

Promo code: BIRTHDAY

The first 500 people to register on BetFury and enter the promo code BIRTHDAY by November 9th will receive 1,000 BFGs on their bonus balance. Make an X40 wager playing on BetFury to claim your registration bonus.

The higher your activity – the greater the chances of winning a huge reward. The Drop will take place on October 31st. The accrual of bonuses begins from the day users log into the platform.

The 4-Year Journey

BetFury has united more than 2.2 million crypto enthusiasts and casino fans from around the globe. Over four years, the platform paid over $6.4 billion in bets and about $33.3 million in bonuses. These numbers demonstrate an elevated level of user trust and the high-quality work of the BetFury team. After the end of Mining, BFG, the native BetFury token, became a limited and valuable resource. Nowadays, it’s owned by over 300,000 investors. Based on this, BetFury has chosen the right vector of development, and further steps will be even more ambitious.

Birthday Surprises

The main gift for all users will be the $1,000,000 Birthday Drop. However, the celebration will also be marked by the release of exclusive novelties. BetFury developers, like true chefs, added three delicious layers of cool features to the birthday cake.

New Bonus System: The platform introduces one of the most generous offers in the industry. The main idea is to combine various profitable bonuses and a convenient Bonus Calendar with daily goodies in one Bonus Cabinet.

NFT Lootboxes: Obtaining rare NFTs is quite difficult and expensive. The new feature will allow you to win Cyber Punk for pennies! Thus, you should concentrate a fortune to become a happy owner of unique NFTs.

New BetFury Staking (Up to 50% APR): BFG has one of the most profitable crypto-earning tools. Anyway, the platform decided to make it even better. What will come of this, everyone will know very soon.

About BetFury

BetFury is an ecosystem of crypto products for entertainment and additional income. The platform has a native BFG token with many utilities. BFG is listed on many crypto exchanges: PancakeSwap, Biswap, etc. The token has over 55,000 holders, and more than 3 billion BFG are in circulation. The most profitable utility for using tokens is BetFury Staking, with the ability to daily withdraw Staking payouts.

BetFury offers over 8,000 Slots and Original games with one of the highest RTP in the industry (up to 99.02% RTP). BetFury also has 80+ kinds of Sports with odds better than the market average. Along with huge events, the platform provides profitable bonuses: Rakeback, Cashback up to 25%, and others.