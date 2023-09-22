In this article, readers can find all the information they need about the best sweepstakes casino sites. Starting with a list of the sites our team of experts deemed the best social casinos. Following this, readers can find details on what sweepstake casinos are, how to use them, benefits, legality, the top slot games, pros and cons, details on mobile applications, and a helpful FAQ section. Once you have read this article, why not give a free sweepstakes casino a try and pick one of the sites on our list?









18+ Please Gamble Responsibly. T&Cs Apply

List of the Top Sweepstakes Casinos in the US

Chumba Casino

Expert Rating: 4.9/5

Our team of experts investigated Chumba Casino and found several reasons why this online social casino is so well-liked in the US. The large selection of games—including slot, bingo, jackpot, Slingo, and table games—from renowned gaming software developers was the first thing our team noticed. Big Bucks Bandits, The Last Empress, Kraken's Bounty, Stampede Fury, and Wild Krakatoa are just a few well-known games that users can find. The abundance of payment options, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Bank Transfer, Skrill, and Rapid Transfer, to mention a few, was another noteworthy aspect that our team noticed.

Pros:

Mobile compatible.

24/7 customer support.

Variety of games.

Easy to use site.

Cons:

Limited promotions.

No live chat or mobile number.

WOW Vegas Casino

Expert Rating: 4.8/5

Our team of experts researched and discovered several outstanding features that explained why Wow Vegas Casino is so well-liked. The vast gaming library, which includes more than 400 casino-style games, was the first thing our experts noted. Big Bass Splash, Book Of Helios, and Wilds Of Fortune are a few of the well-known game titles that can be found. The speedy processing times of all the available payment method options at Wow Vegas Casino are another outstanding quality. They also provide reasonably fast withdrawal times and are simple to use. You can use Apple Pay, Visa, Mastercard, Trustly, and other payment options.

Pros:

Games are added every week.

6 great payment options.

Many free-play games are offered.

Over four hundred games.

Cons:

Fewer promos and bonuses than other sites.

One contact option is available.

Luckyland Casino

Expert Rating: 4.6/5

Many casino gamblers in the United States prefer LuckLand Slots, and our team of experts found plenty of reasons why throughout their investigation. The site's fun and user-friendly interface immediately stood out to our team; not only does it have an intriguing and original site design, but it is also simple to use, and visitors can even discover a how-to-play tutorial as soon as they land on the page. Additionally, LuckyLand Slots may be played on iOS or Android-powered desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile phones, among other devices.

Pros:

Great welcome offer.

Extensive FAQ section.

Many promos are available.

Various payment methods are offered.

Cons:

Few table games are available.

For a more in-depth and honest review of Luckyland Casino and all they have to offer, you can find out more here.

Global Poker

Expert Rating: 4.8/5

Many online gamblers regard Global Poker as one of the top poker sites in the United States, and our team of experts agrees. The vast game library with the best games and any kind of poker variation a player could want, including Omaha, High Low variations, Texas Holdem, and Sit'N'Gos, was the first aspect our team noticed. Slot machines and other table games like roulette and blackjack are among the alternate casino games available. Another noteworthy aspect of Global Poker is the variety of open poker tournaments; these tournaments can be for many different poker variations and can be played against US-based Global Poker players.

Pros:

Over 250K players.

Many tournaments are available.

Easy signup process.

Rewards every week.

Cons:

Only one contact option.

Fliff

Expert Rating: 4.7/5

Our experts praised the Fliff app. The app, which can be downloaded from the Apple Game Store and the Google Play Store, is among the best social casino apps we've ever used. Prizes, real money betting options, social casino betting options, leaderboards, a loyalty program, and various sports betting markets are just a few of the features available on this app. On top of the mobile app, Fliff offers players a range of promotions and bonuses, including a generous welcome offer.

Pros:

Great app.

Frequent tournaments.

Top loyalty program.

Range of games and betting options.

Cons:

Lacking FAQ section.

What are Sweepstake Casinos?

A sweepstake casino is an online betting platform that works like a sweepstake competition; instead of requiring users to deposit and gamble real money, they earn or purchase coins, which they can then use to play games on the platform. Since there is no requirement for real money wagers, these websites are accessible throughout the US and are not regarded as gambling. The fact that bettors may experience the thrill of online gambling without having to incur any risks is a significant factor in why US gamers prefer sweepstake casinos. Like those at traditional casinos, the games at sweepstake casinos are of the highest caliber and are enjoyable. The top sweepstake casinos can be found in the list above.

Gold Coins & Sweep Coins – What's the Difference?

There are two types of coins bettors can use when playing at a USA sweepstakes casino; although these can vary in name, typically, these are Gold and Sweep Coins; we will explain what they are and how to earn/claim them here.

Starting with Gold Coins. These are also referred to as free coins and allow users to play the games at a social casino completely free. It is important to note that players cannot redeem prizes or win any real money using these coins. Gold coins can be claimed in several ways: sign-up offers, social media promos, mail requests, free coin packages, and VIP rewards.

The second type is Sweep Coins. These coins allow players to play games for redeemable prizes, including real cash. These can be claimed for free in the same ways Gold Coins can: social media, welcome offers, mail requests, and VIP rewards, but on top of this, they can also be purchased in your chosen social casino site coin store. Sweep Coins are offered as part of coin packages, and players can select how much they want to spend.

Sweepstake Casinos Benefits

Available to players ages 18+

Although in most states, the legal gambling age is 21 and over, this does not apply to social or sweepstake casinos; this is because this type of casino is not legally considered a form of gambling. Social casinos are not considered gambling thanks to their sweepstake competition like nature, which means bettors play with virtual coins rather than real money. This fact brings the minimum age down to 18+.

Bonuses and Promos

Another benefit to playing at a sweepstakes casino online is that these sites offer a range of bonuses and promotions. Although these promos differ from those found at regular casinos, they are still beneficial and generous. Some bonuses players may find include free coins, leaderboard competitions, and VIP rewards. Players can find no deposit sweepstakes casino offers at some of these sites.

Awesome Games

A vast range of casino sweepstakes games are offered on these sites for players to choose from. These games can be played as free play games or to win real money; whichever you choose will depend on the coins you use. Users can enjoy slot machines, table games, and live dealer games from top gaming software providers with unique and exciting themes and features.

Available in almost every state

As we mentioned previously, social and sweepstake casinos are not considered forms of online gambling; due to this exception in the law, these sites are available in almost every state across the country. It does not matter if your state has yet to legalize gambling; these sites can still be enjoyed. However, it is essential to note there are three state restrictions at the moment: Washington, Nevada, and Idaho.

Are Sweepstake and Social Casinos Legal in the US?

Due to the nature of sweepstakes / social casinos, they are fully legal in the vast majority of States across the US, with only three exceptions. Bettors can play at a sweepstakes casino USA because these casinos are not technically considered forms of gambling due to their sweepstakes competition-like nature. This means that instead of betting directly with real money, users play with various coins, which can be purchased or earned. Social casinos have two types of virtual currencies, one of which is just used for gameplay; no rewards can be earned/won.

States that do not accept Sweepstake Casinos

These are the three exceptions to the legality of social / sweepstakes casinos in the US.

Idaho

Washington

Nevada

Similar to Sweepstakes Casinos, we have lots of information about Social Casinos to help guide you through the different sites these can be played on.

Best Sweepstake Slot Games

Egyptian Dreams

This 5-reel Egyptian-themed slot game was created by Habanero Games, which has become widely popular at social and regular online casinos. In this game, players can explore an ancient civilization by spinning the reels and unlocking features such as wild, scatter, and free spins boosters. There are 25 pay lines in this game, and the aim is to match two or more symbols across any pay line; matching five will reward players with big prizes.

Top Prize: 7,500,000,000 Coins

Min/Max Bet: 50 Coins / 1,000,000 Coins

Volatility: High

Big Bass Bonanza

Big Bass Bonanza is a fishing-themed slot game developed by the well-known software provider Pragmatic Play, which has become widely popular across a range of online social casinos and regular online casinos worldwide. In this five-by-three video slot, players can enjoy two great features: the free spins feature, triggered by matching 3-5 scatter symbols, and the multiplier feature, activated by four wins being matched; each time this happens, the multiplier will increase.

10 pay lines

RTP: 96.71%

Two unique features

Gonzo’s Quest

Gonzo’s Quest is a unique video slot with a detailed storyline that bettors follow while playing the game. Users travel to the Peruvian ruins to follow the story of famous conquistador Gonzalo Pizzaro; before starting the game, players can watch a short movie-like intro to the story. Some features offered are the avalanche multipliers, which increase each time players trigger them. The second feature is the free fall; if a bet line contains three free fall symbols, ten free falls will activate; this feature triggers 3x, 6x, 9x, or 15x multipliers.

Top-notch features

Created by NetEnt

20 pay lines

Why Play at Sweepstake Casinos

There are many reasons why playing at an online sweepstakes rather than a standard online casino is better. For starters, players do not have to risk any of their real money to play; they can simply take advantage of the free coins and play the games for fun. Betting real money is also an option. Secondly, if players are later planning on betting for real money, they can practice and test out different games before they do so; this means they will better understand how to play and can even choose a preferred game. Lastly, you can team up with your friends at a Sweepstake casino and play together.

Sweepstake Casino Pros / Cons

Pro: Players do not need to risk any money.

Pro: Bettors can practice and understand the games before betting with real money.

Pro: You can play with friends and team up for fun.

Con: There are fewer games than you would find at a real money casino.

Con: Winning actual money takes longer.

Real Money Casino Pros / Cons

Pro: There are many real money casinos to choose from.

Pro: Players can directly bet their own money.

Pro: Larger game selection available.

Con: You risk real money.

Con: Easy to get carried away and exceed your budget.

If you would like to learn more about sweepstakes casinos from our experts, you can checkout our guide by following this link.

Mobile Sweepstake Casino Apps

All social / sweepstake casinos on our list can be downloaded in the respective app stores for iOS, Google, and Android devices or accessed on mobile web browsers. The great thing about offering mobile app versions of a site is that players can enjoy their favorite games wherever and whenever they wish. On top of making the site more accessible and more convenient, offering a mobile app means customers can save their information. These best sweepstakes casino apps offer the same great games, promotions, payment methods, and customer support options offered at the desktop site.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Are sweepstake casinos safe?

Yes, the fact a sweepstakes casino does not require players to bet any real money makes them safer to use than regular casinos. On top of this, all of the social casinos on our list have received licensing, which ensures they are safe, secure, and fair.

How do I obtain sweep coins?

At a sweepstakes coin casino, sweep coins can be earned and purchased. Each site will offer a coin store where players can buy coin packages, and each site provides opportunities for players to earn coins through bonuses and promos.

What games can I play at sweepstake casinos?

A range of sweepstakes casino games is available at the sites on our list, and at most social casinos, this includes poker, table, and slot games.

What payment methods are available at sweepstakes and social casinos?

The payment methods offered at social casinos will vary from site to site, but typically, players can find the following:

Skrill

Visa

Mastercard

Amex

Apple Pay

Visa

What sweepstake casinos are like Chumba?

Chumba Casino is a great social casino, so it is not surprising that players want more sweepstake casinos like Chumba. WOW Vegas, LuckyLand, Global Poker, and Fliff Casino are great alternatives.

This post originally appeared on Wealth of Geeks.