In recent years, 888 Sport has become one of the go-to betting sites in Canada, and it's not difficult to see why! With its new customer offer, when you bet $10 using bet builder, you will receive $40 in free bets providing you place a qualifying bet with a minimum odds of 2/1. 888 Sport also has a range of other top-tier features, such as quality payment methods, customer support options, and generous new and existing customer promotions. In this review, we have covered everything you could possibly want to know, such as pros and cons, how to sign up, customer opinions, and information on site features.

888 Sport – Expert’s Review:

What we loved about this site most was the wide range of sports to bet on and the number of markets for each sport. The sports betting platform is user-friendly and offers good odds and great bonuses. The variety of sports to select from was staggering; we estimated around 28 markets that cover sports from all over the world; in essence, there should be something for every sports fan out there.

What we also loved about the site’s features was the live betting element; without a doubt, this has been a massive game changer since the arrival of live betting and streaming of sports; the entertainment value and the adrenalin that goes with live betting is nothing short of amazing.

What we felt as a team that could be improved and enhanced was its customer support element; though 888 Sport reached the general satisfactory measures with the majority of the industry, this site doesn’t have 24/7 customer support and only offer assistance during business hours. However, during the hours this support is available it is quick, efficient and helpful.

Pros and Cons:

Pros ✅: Fully licenced sports betting site.

Huge welcome bonus for new Canadian customers.

All top sports covered.

Well-designed site and betting app. Cons ❌: Lack of Live Chat Customer Support

How to Sign Up to 888 Sport:

Signing up for any brand takes less than ten minutes to set up. Listed below is a step-by-step guide to registering with 888 Sport:

Step 1: Click the offer link on this page; this will take you to the site's offer page where you can find the signup button in the top right corner.

Step 2; Fill in your personal details, including your first and last name, country of residence, email and date of birth.

Step 3: Create your login details by creating a unique username, password and personal security question.

Step 4: Enter your mailing address, phone number, currency of choice and occupation.

Step 5: Wait for verification.

Step 6: Once verified, log in and start depositing.

888 Sports Mobile App:

888 Sport boasted that its mobile betting app was the best in the business; according to a number of reviews, this claim isn’t too far off the mark. We personally found the app seamless and user-friendly; the layout and structure were so much more user-friendly. Players also found that all of their favourite sports were easily accessible, which included matches and markets.

Once more, bettors in Canada can download the app for free for both Android and iOS devices. It is equipped with a plethora of in-play and pre-match betting markets, with regular incentives and more up-to-date features; you can’t help and see how invaluable this tool is to have on your phone as a bettor.

Bonuses and Promos:

Like all online casinos, there are many bonuses and incentives to lure players to the casinos for the long haul. With 888 Sport, its welcome bonus is for new players; you pay a deposit of $10 on a qualifying bet at 2/1 or more and receive $40 in free bets.

In addition to the welcome bonus, there are many other bonuses and promotions to be had! With 888 Sport, you will have bonuses such as wagering bonuses, like; for example, you will receive $50 in free bets when you wager 500+ on MLB (Major League Baseball). Alternatively, you can opt for $5 free bets when you wager 50+ on MLB. If this doesn’t take your fancy, then click the offer link on this page, sign up, and check out all of the top-quality bonuses offered at 888 Sport.

Betting Options:

As we mentioned earlier in this article, there are many sports to choose from, and each sport has an entirely different market. It's common to find strong bets on other popular sports, like tennis, rugby and horse racing. Whether you want to bet before any game or cash out the live bet, these are available. With 888 Sport, the sportsbook is something to be admired, boasting numerous sports to bet on, with a bucket load of betting markets for each. On the 888 Sports home page, you will find all sports based on their popularity, consisting of ice hockey, basketball, American football, and baseball, to name a few. With 888, you get a plethora of betting options. Listed below, we have compiled a list for you to determine the different types of betting options and take your pick:

Single Bets

Parlays (Accumulator)

Same Game Parlays

Player Props

Bet Builder (To Craft Your Own Bets)

In Play Betting

888Sports Betting Markets:

As we discussed earlier, there are so many sports to choose from on this platform; for each sport, there are many markets to choose from. One football match can consist of up to 215 markets alone.

Ice Hockey:

It is no great surprise that Ice Hockey is at the top of the Canadian list for sports betting. It is considered the most popular sport in North America, and very recently, it is becoming the go-to sport for betting for many Canadians, bettors and punters.

Like with all sports to bet on, it would be recommended that you understand that sport inside out so you can get a handle on all the different rules and outcomes, so when it comes to betting, you may have a slight edge. We have compiled below all the different Ice Hockey bets you can place here:

Moneyline

Puckline

Totals

60-Minute Line

Parlay

Prop Bets

Basketball:

This is one of the most popular sports to bet on in Canada, a sport that offers plenty of sports betting markets which is why it is so popular among Canadian bettors.

The types of bets available in basketball for Canadian bettors are the money line bets, total points over or under. (The sportsbook sets the total number of points the teams will score). Points spread. (Also known as handicap betting). Quarter bets, prop bets, parlays and future bets are just a few for bettors to get to know.

Baseball:

Baseball is one of the favourite sports in Canada and the US. The aim is to accumulate more points than the opposing team as possible. Some games can last up to three hours, and even then, the game can still end up a draw.

Some of the different types of bets in Canadian baseball vary to some extent, depending on if your betting is live in the running; Monyline Betting, Runline Betting, Over/Under Betting and Prop Bets will determine the number of factors.

Soccer:

According to a reliable study, soccer exceeds hockey in attendance; the Canadian Soccer Association has about one million registered soccer players. The total number of hockey players equally exceeds 600 thousand players. Compared to the US, fans in Canada play soccer twice as often. In Canadian soccer, the women’s teams are the most successful.

Sports betting in Canada is becoming more widespread and very popular. Soccer and hockey offer some exciting betting options. Players can make the following types of bets:

Bet on the outcome.

Bet against the outcome.

Betting with a handicap.

Both teams score.

Tennis:

This game is dynamic and exciting and has become very popular over the years with Canadians. It is watched and bet on by many Canadians across the country which is why 888 Sport offers it.

Betting on Tennis in Canada is a great pass time for many Canadians. One of the most popular betting types in tennis is the money line bet, you simply just wager on a player who wins the match. Set betting is another popular bet with punters; simply nominate a player who will win the game by what score in sets.

Golf:

Golf is one of Canada’s popular sports; with its stunning scenery and skillful gameplay, it's no wonder why there are millions of players and spectators each year. The game of golf can be considered one of the most intricate and technical sports to master globally; however, Canadians can boast of some world-class players like Mike Weir, Brook Henderson and Corey Conners, who have represented their country on the world stage.

Golf betting in Canada on tournaments is prevalent, especially when you have wise bettors who understand the game. Single bets are the most popular selection, or live betting on individual holes is an excellent way to go.

UFC/MMA:

Mixed martial arts (MMA) has risen like a phoenix from the ashes in the last couple of decades; without a doubt, MMA is the most dynamic and exciting sport. MMA is a sport which comprises fighters of any martial discipline, like, boxing, karate, jiu-jitsu, wrestling and judo; which all compete under the umbrella that allows kicking, punching and grappling techniques on your feet and the ground. Fighters fight in an octagonal cage until the last man is standing. Players can make all of the usual bets available on other sports.

Other:

Amongst the most popular sports is political betting, mainly among European countries. Listed below are different sports available to bet on with 888 Sport.

Darts

Snooker

Politics

Yachting

Trotting

Standout Features of 888: What are the Public Saying?

In general, the reviews our team of experts have been reading from players and influential observers on casino reviews have been upbeat on their feedback.

Betting Market Variety:

What we love about 888 Sport is its fantastic range of sports; we also liked that specific political markets were open for betting, as well as the regular major sports which are a big hit with punters and bettors, especially ice hockey and football. We especially liked 888 Sport’s variety with many untraditional sports in its catalogue, like trotting, darts, yachting, and politics. New players to the brand can expect an array of exciting, dynamic sports to play when they play with 888 Sport.

User Experience:

When we reviewed this site, we were pleased to read and hear how much effort and time the operators put into its graphics and interface of the site. 888 Sport prides itself on top-notch technology and is ahead of the game regarding innovation and creativity. As mentioned above, its customer priorities shine through on a site full of user-friendly and helpful features. The site is also great and easy to use and understand; tabs are available, for example, a “live now” tab and a curated “for you” tab, which evolves as you use the platform.

Mobile Compatibility:

These days mobile apps are the way ahead in the betting industry and, of course, convenience and easy accessibility. From previous comments from players, 888 Sport is very simple to use. We also want you to be aware that the brand has developed an excellent 888 Sports app which is available for Android and iOS devices. The 888 Sports app is a very pleasing experience, unlike the desktop! You can easily navigate the different betting markets, head to the cashier, make payments with one of the numerous payment methods, go through FAQs, etc.

VIP Program:

As we discussed earlier in this article, there are many bonuses and promotions to be had on a large scale. With 888Sport, there is unfortunately no VIP program however, users can enjoy a range of sports promos. At the time of writing this, there are two MLB (Major League Baseball) bonuses. On top of this users can claim a daily soccer free bet and participate in a MLS season offer. There are various other sports promotions but on top of these users can also find horse betting, casino and poker offers.

Bonuses and Promotions:

When looking for a reputable online casino, there are many features customers should be looking out for, including the bonuses and promotions section. Many online casinos and sportsbooks give great, worthwhile incentives for players. With 888Sport, there are plenty of amazing deals and offers for punters to get stuck in and enrich their bankroll; as we discussed earlier, we highlighted a number of tempting offers to be had.

Other offers in hand include free bet offers; bet a minimum of $25 on odds at 2.50 or better on soccer, and you will earn yourself a $5 free bet providing the selection wins. Other offers include an MLS season offer, a 5.00+ winner offer, a women's world cup promotion and an MLB season bonus.

Deposit and Withdrawl Options:

There are many other e-wallets and cards that you can use to fund your sports bets. We have listed some payment methods that deposit and receive withdrawals here: Visa Credit Cards, Local Debit Cards, iDebit, Postepay, wire transfers, Visa Debit Cards, and ApplePay. When we tried some of these banking methods, we were discouraged to find out that payout times can sometimes take longer than expected. In some cases, the range of waiting times for payouts lasted from 2 to 8 working days. However, generally, these are relatively quick and easy to use.

Customer Support:

When seeking a reputable online casino, one of the main features to look out for is its customer support section. This is an essential feature for several reasons; mainly, that players feel secure knowing that someone is available to help, this would undoubtedly act as a safety buffer and a huge peace of mind. The customer support section at 888 Sport is one of the best we’ve seen.

In general, 888 Sport has yet to have any major complaints or concerns when it comes to customer service and support. Presently with 888 Sport, communication is available via Email; support@888sport.com, phone and Twitter: @888sport

Bonus Features:

888 Sport is, without doubt, an awe-inspiring site; what impressed us most was the trustworthiness and fair play, a plethora of sports to bet on and not too-shabby promotions to claim from. Reliable banking options also give this site a significant pat on the back; we would feel very comfortable placing our money on this platform. These are also aspects that existing players made in their reviews.

Payment Methods:

Our team of experts, when reviewing this site, found the payment methods to be great. Although there is no PayPal, there are many other sound e-wallets. The site could improve on various currencies; the main currencies are the pound, dollars and euros. This is a small list of currencies compared to other significant sites. Depositing money was super efficient and easy on 888 Sport.

However, you must be aware that some of the e-wallets excepted deposits but cannot withdraw; at this point, always remember to read all terms and conditions associated with certain sections of the site. Usually, the withdrawal process would take 2 -7 days; however, we found this process can sometimes take a little longer.

Is 888 Sport Legit?

888 Sport is a global online casino; Is it legit? 888 Sport is part of a long-established 888 group and is so easy to trust when seeking a reputable online platform; established in 2008 and licenced in two major jurisdictions, Gibraltar and the UK Gambling Commission, which according to the highest authorities, are two of the most trusted gambling authorities in the world.

The software on this site is excellent, providing channels easily and fluently. The technology is as top quality as you can get, offering a fantastic interface and amazing graphics for all elements of betting. In general, 888 Sport does pull out all the stops to give players the most adrenaline-filled experience possible.

Our team of experts have spent time reviewing some other fantastic sportsbook sites in Canada in recent weeks. If you want to find out more about Sports Interaction, check out our dedicated Sports Interaction Canada review.

Things to Consider Before Signing Up

Like all things new and novelty based, it is always essential to continuously research and do your homework before committing yourself to any online casino! Age restrictions are necessary to note if you want to gamble. In Canada, age restrictions differ from 18 years or 19 years, depending on what part of the country you reside in. Some countries are restricted from using 888 Sport online casinos, and it's important to note that you read the terms and conditions to determine if this affects you.

With 888 Sport, there is no VIP loyalty scheme; however, players can claim and enjoy several great promotions and bonuses; all promotions come with terms and conditions that players should look out for. Other features to look out for are wagering requirements, which will come attached to bonus winnings, as well as minimum deposits and maximum winnings.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is 888 Sport Legit?

As we discussed above, 888 Sport is the real deal, as it is licenced by two prominent and influential jurisdictions, which are the UKGC and the Government of Gibraltar.

How long do 888 Sports take to Payout?

The payout speeds will depend on your chosen banking method; payouts can take two to seven working days to get you money. Please note that these times can be affected by processing times.

Does 888Sport Cash Out?

When users wager with real money at 888 Sport, they can cash out any winnings. This can be done with a number of payment methods.

Who Owns 888 Sports?

888 Sport is an online casino company established in 2008, with its main headquarters in Gibraltar. Owned by 888 Holdings PLC.

Can I Bet at 888Sport using CAD?

Users of 888 Sport can use Canadian Dollars as a currency for both deposits and withdrawals if they wish.

888 Sport- Final Verdict:

What we loved about 888 Sport was its enormous sports selection and all the different markets that go with these sports; the great thing about these sports was the minor sports got a place in its catalogue, like politics, darts, trotting and yachting, to name but a few.

We believe that having a stable and reliable online sportsbook is part of everyday wagering and having a fantastic experience while it’s happening. The vibrant orange scheme is what separates this site from the rest, and we also found that the site was professionally structured, designed, and so very straightforward to navigate. We also were impressed to find that 888 Sport is part of the International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA).