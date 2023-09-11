Bitcoin casinos have taken Canada by storm as the online casino world continues to evolve. We are seeing more and more online casinos now accepting Bitcoin as a payment method, especially in Canada, where all the best in the business now accept it.

In this article, expect to find some top Bitcoin casinos, according to our experts, and what makes these the best. How to make deposits and withdrawals with these, what the advantages and limitations are, how to sign-up, payment methods, and the Battle of the Bitcoin casinos as we pitch these sites up against each other.

Best Bitcoin Casinos

Dolly Casino

Expert Ranking: 4.9/5

Topping our list of the best Bitcoin casinos is Dolly Casino, this site features one of the best gaming atmospheres and offers some great promotions across its site for new and existing users. With many more stand-out features, players will not be disappointed. They also will not be disappointed by the range of payment methods offered at the online casino. Accepting various cryptocurrencies, users can expect Dolly Casino to allow deposits and withdrawals using Bitcoin. Sign-up for this casino and claim up to $1,500 in 3 bonuses as part of its generous welcome package.

Pros✅:

High-quality website

Great offers and promotions

Accepts Bitcoin and more cryptocurrencies

Positive playing experience

Excellent game library

Cons❌:

Payment method restrictions in specific locations

TonyBet Casino

Expert Ranking: 4.8/5

Fronted by Tony G, one of the world’s top poker players, TonyBet Casino has an immense line-up of games for players to choose from. With all its games from some of the highest-rated software providers in the business, players can expect to find top quality everywhere they look at this Bitcoin Casino. Accepting the recognized cryptocurrency and others, the trusted online casino also offers a great welcome for new sign-ups. Follow the link to the site to sign-up and to be offered 100% up to C$1000 PLUS 120 free spins.

Pros✅:

Available on desktop and mobile devices

Accepts Bitcoin and more cryptocurrencies

High-quality gaming experience

Exciting bonus offers

Cons❌:

Country restrictions depending where you reside.

BCGame

Expert Ranking: 4.8/5

A popular Bitcoin casino in Canada is BCGame. Recognized for its innovative features, stellar game integration range, and promos and tournaments, BCGame received a rating of 4.8/5 from our team of experts, who were impressed with what was waiting for them as they dived deep into everything the casino offers. As well as its stand-out features, this is one of Canada’s best Bitcoin casinos, exclusively handling cryptocurrency for players who prefer dealing in digital currency. New customers who sign-up for the exciting platform can claim a fantastic welcome offer of up to CA$27,000.

Pros✅:

Accepts a range of cryptocurrency

Generous welcome bonus

Top promos and offers

Variety of integrated games

Cons❌:

Certain country restrictions

Powerplay Casino

Expert Ranking: 4.7/5

Priding itself on accepting Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as these payment methods rise in popularity, Powerplay Casino is the place to go. With an impressive selection of casino games accepting Bitcoin deposits, players new or familiar with casinos with Bitcoin will be impressed with all of its features and excited to get started. The welcome bonus on offer is even more exciting, where new users who sign up and make a deposit can receive up to a $700 deposit bonus.

Pros✅:

User-friendly website

Great variety of slot games

Bitcoin deposit and withdrawals

VIP Program

Cons❌:

High wagering requirements

iWild Casino

Expert Ranking: 4.7/5

One of the new kids on the block, iWild, has attracted significant interest from Bitcoin casino enthusiasts in Canada. Featuring over 6,000 titles for players to enjoy, our experts were impressed with the time they spent getting stuck into this top site. In particular, the site's striking design and playful concept stood out to our experts, making the site present on our list of best Bitcoin casinos. Accepting a great variety of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, sign-up and make your first deposit. You can then take advantage of a great welcome bonus pack from the site of 260% up to C$5300 + 270 FS on four deposits.

Pros✅:

Great bonuses

Variety of games

User-friendly website

Accepts various cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin

Cons❌:

Limited option of crypto deposits

Jokersino Casino

Expert Ranking: 4.7/5

Finally, we have one of the newest online casinos in town. Jokersino is home to thousands of popular game titles. Making a promising impression right from the start, players can expect to find some great features when they visit the site, from funky website features to its range of promotions. In particular, the site offers a great welcome promo for customers wanting to play Bitcoin casino games, sign-up and be offered the site's stunning welcome package of C$2500 only 5x wagering.

Our team of experts have recently put together a full and comprehensive review of the Jokersino Casino brand, so if you're interested in finding out more about the brand and what our experts thought of it, check out the Jokersino Casino review here.

Pros✅:

Funky website

Variety of games

VIP program

Low wager welcome promo

Cons❌:

Limited range of offers and promotions

What Makes the Best Bitcoin Casinos?

Several attributes are considered when deciding which makes the list of best Bitcoin casinos. We will go into more detail below about what is looked for and what each casino is judged against to support our expert's top picks. Keep reading to discover more about this criteria.

Accepting Bitcoin

Firstly, and most importantly, does the online casino accept cryptocurrency? It can not be on the list or considered the best Bitcoin casino if it does not accept this as a payment method. Some may accept more forms than others or different types, but all sites in this article accept Bitcoin cash on their platforms. Some of these sites even offer addition crypto payment methods such as Litecoin and Ethereum.

Game Collection

To be with the best in this category, a good range of casino games should be available for players, including exclusive games to the site that are specific for anyone who wants to play Bitcoin casino games. Another essential feature is to have the classics and have them mastered. Provide the best gameplay of slots, roulette, and blackjack, with extra space for the themed games and niche offerings, all from the top gaming software providers, and this will make it onto the list of the best.

Range of Bonuses

It is essential for an online casino, in general, to have a strong line-up of promotions and bonuses running for customers. For a Bitcoin casino, this is an area more than covered. They are becoming increasingly popular, and one of the many reasons as to why this type of online casino site is being preferred by players across Canada. Not only this, but the promos run by Bitcoin casinos are generally much more lucrative and beneficial when cryptocurrency is involved.

User Interface and Functionality

A solid range of content and promotions is the first step to a successful and top online casino accepting cryptocurrency. Another important feature is that it looks good and is user-friendly. Players will likely spend more time at a site that looks and feels good. Ensuring that the site is easy to use and navigate while also providing a smooth and seamless user interface will boost the site's appearance in the best casinos with Bitcoin lists. When tested by our experts all of the sites on our list were simple to use, quick and flawless.

Payment Methods

Bitcoin casinos should also accept other forms of cryptocurrency other than just Bitcoin. As well as some of the more conventional payment methods too, for those who do not wish to use Bitcoin and other forms of cryptocurrency. The best Bitcoin casinos also offer pre-paid cards, e-wallets, debit cards, wire transfers and pay-by-phone methods, some examples of popular methods users should find are; PayPal, Paysafecard, Skrill, Visa, Mastercard and Neteller. Other cryptocurrencies these sites may offer include Litecoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin.

Safety and Security

Just like any other online casino, it is essential that players can know and trust a site is safe and secure for its users when making transactions and entering personal information. Despite being Bitcoin largely unregulated, these best Bitcoin casino sites are licenced by relevant gambling authorities and should still have appropriate security measures to keep customers and their data secure. This way, players can take advantage of all of a site's features worry-free.

VIP Program

Similarly to bonuses, these exciting and upcoming types of online casinos usually have much more attractive and lucrative VIP programs than regular online casinos. So it is a very important feature to ensure it is present prior to including a Bitcoin casino in the list of top places to play. All of the sites present on our expert list of top Bitcoin casinos will feature the best VIP programs around so players can be fully informed of all of the benefits prior to signing up.

How to Deposit Using Bitcoin

Making a deposit at a Bitcoin casino is a really quick and easy process to get you started. Our experts have put together a step-by-step guide on how to do this below, too, for your convenience:

First, head to your chosen online Bitcoin casino website and sign-in or create an account. Navigate to the cashier section of the page. Select Bitcoin as the preferred payment method. Enter the desired deposit amount. You will then be provided with a QR code to scan – this must be scanned for the deposit to be carried out.. Within a few minutes, the deposited amount should show up in your account. Enjoy!

How to Withdraw Using Bitcoin

You have had your fun playing at one of our recommended best Bitcoin casinos, and now you want to withdraw your winnings, but how? Keep reading, and let us guide you through this simple process below:

Once logged into your account, head to the cashier section. Pick the payout option and select Bitcoin as the payout method. Enter the desired amount you wish to withdraw, paying attention to any potential limits. Provide your Bitcoin wallet address to which the funds should be transferred to.

Advantages of Using Bitcoin Casinos

So why should players turn to Bitcoin casinos as opposed to traditional casinos? Keep reading to see the advantages of playing at these exciting Bitcoin casinos and why they are becoming so popular.

Financial Anonymity

One of the advantages of using these online casino sites is that some of the best Bitcoin casinos offer complete financial privacy for its users. How? The use of cryptocurrency is completely anonymous, and it is no different at online casinos. Financial anonymity keeps any activities and transactions hidden from banks, credit rating agencies and other parties with access to your financial accounts.

Low Deposit and Withdrawals Fees

Before playing at a traditional casino, it is almost impossible not to check any fees surrounding deposits and withdrawals made using a credit card. These fees can be enough to put players off and go on the hunt for another online casino platform. These are often charged as a way for the online casino to make a profit. Introducing Bitcoin casinos, where transfer fees are significantly less than its more traditional counterparts. This feature makes these casinos stand out from the rest and is a massive advantage to them.

Convenient and Accessible

Another advantage of Bitcoin casinos is that you can use these anywhere and even expect the same offerings and benefits. One main benefit is that they are convenient, portable, and accessible on the go. Players can hop back on straight where they left off and continue online gaming, whether at home or away. On top of this, because Bitcoin is so easy to use it is accessible to both new and experienced Bitcoin users.

Better Bonuses

Another benefit of these cryptocurrency-accepting online casinos is the better bonuses that can be offered. Due to these platforms having avoided some of the costs of operating traditional casinos, the brands can use this money saved to add to and offer larger and more frequent bonuses to its customers. Ultimately, being one of the key features to draw players in, this significantly contributes to the increase in customers turning to Bitcoin casinos.

Provably Fair Games

To maintain the strong reputations of these Bitcoin casinos, all of the games featured on these sites are provably fair. What is this exactly, and why is it used? Provably fair is an algorithm used to ensure the outcomes of each game are fair and that the casino can not manipulate these in any way. These games are typically found at online casinos that accept cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. This is used as online casino games are controlled by a server and not a real person. This makes it easy for the casino to manipulate the outcome of a game leading to unfair gaming. Provably fair games were introduced to prevent any of this manipulation so customers can play with confidence that there are no rigged results.

Fast Withdrawals

Withdrawing winnings from Bitcoin Casinos is generally faster than traditional casinos due to the online nature of these. Some brands advertise that withdrawals can be completed in under 10 minutes. As with all casinos, it is important to check the withdrawal terms and conditions before requesting the action to familiarize players with the withdrawal process.

Limitations of Using Bitcoin Casinos

While players can feel assured that there are more advantages to using Bitcoin casinos vs traditional casinos, there will be some limitations, as with everything. Read on to find out more about these.

Unregulated

One potential limitation of Bitcoin casinos is that the cryptocurrency casino market is largely unregulated. This means that the standards for KYC checks are not as strict as the more traditional casino counterparts. An unlicensed Bitcoin casino does not report to any third party or government. Before playing with a Bitcoin casino, potential users should check its reputation before depositing any funds until they know they can trust the platform.

Cryptocurrency is Volatile

Another potential drawback is that Bitcoin and its competitive counterparts are extremely volatile. The value of cryptocurrency can see some huge increases but also some huge decreases in value at any one time. Our expert's advice is if you wish to proceed at a casino, play with an amount that you are comfortable with seeing increase and decrease in terms of value.

No Refunds or Chargebacks

Due to the nature of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, it is a fiat payment method. As mentioned above, these platforms do not have to report or answer to any third parties, meaning that chargebacks are unnecessary and will not be provided. This does mean that if you feel that the brand has scammed you, you are unable to request a refund from Bitcoin casinos. This is something to make of and be very wary of when playing at any of the Bitcoin casinos we have included in this article.

Country Restrictions

Before deciding and committing yourself to getting started at a Bitcoin casino, it is vitally important that you check beforehand that the country that you are located in does not restrict this form of gaming. These restictions can be due to gambling laws in that country and Bitcoin is often not permitted as they are not regulated. Luckily for Canadian players Bitcoin deposits and withdrawals are allowed in Canada, however if you visit another country in which the gambling laws are different it is highly likely that you will not be able to use Bitcoin.

How to Sign Up to a Bitcoin Casino

Signing up for a Bitcoin Casino is simple. It is exactly the same as a traditional online casino apart from one thing. Your account is funded with Bitcoin. Follow this step-by-guide put together by our experts to get yourself up and running.

Head to your chosen Bitcoin casino website and sign-up for a new user account. Fill out your personal information. Wait to receive a validation link by email or text and verify your account. Deposit into your account using Bitcoin. Take advantage of the welcome bonus. Have fun!

Bitcoin Pros and Cons

Pros✅:

Financial privacy and anonymity

Fantastic promotions and bonuses

No transaction fees

Fast payouts

Cons❌:

No refund or chargebacks

Country Restrictions

Battle of the Bitcoin Casinos: Comparison of Top 5 Bitcoin Casinos

1.Dolly Casino

Sitting pretty at the top of our expert's list of best Bitcoin casinos is Dolly Casino. The black, gold and glamorous website is well-equipped for all players, whether new or experienced with playing online with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

2.TonyBet Casino

Next on the list was the online casino fronted by the one and only Tony G. With its fantastic range of games with some of the best in-play experiences, players will not be disappointed after signing up for this online casino.

3.BCGame

One of the best Bitcoin casino sites in Canada, this site prides itself on innovative and exclusive handling of cryptocurrency. For players who prefer dealing in digital currency, this is the dedicated place to go and is backed by our experts.

4.Powerplay Casino

Always keeping up with the latest news and trends, Powerplay Casino offers an impressive library of games to keep players entertained. This online casino is attracting players of all abilities. Want to try out this casino with Bitcoin?

5.iWild Casino

Finally, attracting significant interest from Bitcoin casino enthusiasts, iWild casino and its 6,000+ titles for players to enjoy is another exciting place to play. Our experts were impressed with the site's useability and modern style.

Alternative Payment Methods

There is a variety of different payment methods available for Canadian casino players. While we have focused on the use of Bitcoin throughout this article, we have also dived into what other methods can be utilized at online casinos across the country below. There is a method for everyone, from e-wallets to standard debit/credit cards. Players can find pages on the following;

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is there a legit crypto casino?

All of the Bitcoin Casinos included in this article are legit crypto casinos, this is due to licensing, encryption data and multiple othet factors.

What is the biggest crypto casino?

Currently, one of the biggest crypto casino’s is Dolly Casino, so why not click the Dolly Casino link in this review and sign up today?

What is the most reputable crypto casino?

One of the most reputable crypto casinos in Canada is Dolly Casino, it has built its reputation over the years and is definitely recommended by our experts.

Are Bitcoin casinos safe?

Yes, all Bitcoin casinos featured in this article are safe to play at, due to licensing and data encryption.

Can I win real money playing at Bitcoin Casinos?

Yes, you can win real money playing at these casinos, these winnings can then be withdrawn using Bitcoin.

Are Bitcoin casinos better than traditional casinos?

Both Bitcoin and traditional casinos offer different experiences. Bitcoin casinos, however, are online and accessible from anywhere and on the go.

Summary

Overall, the Bitcoin casino market is booming across Canada as it sees more and more online platforms begin to offer a range of different cryptocurrencies. Whether you are familiar with dealing in this form of digital currency at an online casino or are new to this whole world, we know that this guide can provide everything you need to know.