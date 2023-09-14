In the short decade they’ve been active, ELK Studios has been bringing us fantastic game after fantastic game. Never willing to stay complacent and bringing new innovations to the table every month, ELK has several awards to prove its dedication and commitment to quality over quantity.

We want to take a closer look at ELK Studios, its best games and the best places to play them. Keep reading to find out more about this exceptional brand and more information on the best ELK Studios casinos!

Best ELK Studios Casinos in Canada

Best ELK Studios Casinos Reviewed

Our experts have looked through all of the top ELK Studios casinos in the Canadian gambling market to inform our valued readers which are the best. Read below to find out more.

Dolly Casino

We love seeing new online casinos enter the market, especially when they’re as classy as Dolly Casino. Founded just a few years ago in 2021, Dolly Casino has worked hard to carve out a place for itself within the industry, with a polished interface that works seamlessly on mobile and an excellent range of games, including software from ELK Studios. We’re happy to tell you that Dolly is one of the top ELK Studios casinos.

BC Game

BC Game stands out as a casino that’s engrossed in cryptocurrency. You can only make payments in crypto at BC Game, and it sets itself apart from similar businesses with the dozens of currency types it accepts. This includes Ethereum, Dogecoin and Ripple. To round it out, they have a minimalistic and functional interface and a giant game library, including ELK Studios games.

LeoVegas

LeoVegas is a casino built first and foremost as an app, making it the best team-up for a studio like ELK. Both companies have a mobile-first approach to their content, so you can be confident that LeoVegas is one of the best ELK Studios casinos. They have a simple and attractive interface and more than 1500+ titles in their library, guaranteeing the most active gamers will always have their slots to hand.

Vegas Mobile Casino

As you can guess from its name, Vegas Mobile Casino focuses on mobile gaming, just like ELK Studios. Vegas Mobile has been operating since 2014, fully licensed and equipped with a library full of mobile-optimized games, including ELK Studios content. Are you looking for ELK Studios casinos that let you play their content the way they were intended? Vegas Mobile is what you’re after.

We have recently put together a full review of Vegas Mobile Casino for Canada, so if you want to know more about this awesome casino site powered by ELK Studios, then head over to the article.

Introduction to ELK Studios

ELK Studios is a casino game developer based out of Stockholm, Sweden. Since its founding in 2013, ELK has continued building itself into a reputable mobile-first slots developer. They claim on their front page to place quality before quantity, and their small team certainly delivers on that promise. Slots take up the entirety of the ELK Studios game library. Through this specialization, they’ve chosen to become the true masters of this craft, and it’s paid off. In the decade since they opened for business, they’ve won multiple awards, including 2017 Game of the Year for their title Wild Toro, which managed to introduce betting strategies into slots.

Looking at their best games, you can see that ELK Studios makes many series with recurring characters, returning to existing ideas and reinventing them into something familiar but fresh. And yes, that also means that ELK slot games have extensive plots you can follow through multiple instalments, which is impressive in and of itself. Their slots are also big on technology, with some games racking up pay lines in the hundreds of thousands. All this fosters loyalty in players and keeps them turning to ELK Studios casinos repeatedly.

What are the Best ELK Studios Slots?

So, where should you start with ELK Studios’ top-of-the-range slots? Here are our experts’ favourite games from their library.

Nitropolis 4

The latest release in ELK’s Nitropolis series, this fourth instalment continues to carry the torch into greatness. This high-octane dystopian adventure features a 6-reel slot with over 4,000 pay lines and a 94% RTP.

Avalon Gold

Another series instalment, Avalon Gold, follows ELK’s intrepid explorer Kane as he travels to the times of King Arthur to search for his fortune. With 6 reels and more than 250k pay lines, this slot will keep you on your toes and coming back for more.

Kaiju

Kaiju is a 5×3 slot that takes us to a futuristic setting inspired by Japanese giant monster flicks. Following an exciting plot about a female cyborg stepping up to battle the titular Kaiju, this action-packed adventure takes slot gaming to a place you would never have imagined.

Taco Brothers

This slot is more lighthearted than the other games we’ve looked at, seeing the titular brothers go up against the villainous Captain Diaz after he outlaws eating Tacos in their small village of Santa Maria. This quirky and charming game has 243 pay lines and a max win of 1500x.

Wild Toro

Wild Toro is a bullfighting-themed slot with 5 reels and 178 paylines. It was one of ELK Studios’ early heavy hitters and continues to draw in players and keep loyal fans. This game won ELK their 2017 Game of the Year award for good reason.

Features of ELK Studios Casinos

While looking through all of the ELK Studios casinos, our experts noticed these recurring traits from casinos hosting ELK slots.

Selection of Games

ELK Studios has a pretty small portfolio of games, but you always know it will be high quality when you click on one. Most ELK Studios casinos have a large selection of high-quality games for players to browse through. If you see a casino hosting ELK slots, you can be assured that you’ll find an excellent selection of games to enjoy.

Casino Bonuses

Our experts were excited to see that ELK Studios games had some great bonuses attached to them. With free spins up for grabs and great demos available, players can look at the games without depositing cash beforehand. We always love to see studios prepared to put their money where their mouths are, confident that their games are good enough to keep players returning to put down real bets.

Compatible with Mobile Devices

As a mobile-first developer, you know that all ELK Studios casinos have a great range of mobile-compatible games. ELK Studios slots are all optimized for mobile devices and work even better when paired with those elusive, good casino apps like LeoVegas. You can take your games anywhere with ELK Studios casinos without disrupting play.

What Other Software Providers are Available?

ELK Studios is at the top of the pack regarding quality slots. However, plenty of other online casino software developers are out there to look through.

Playtech — One of the leading casino game developers on the market, Playtech has been around for decades, producing top-quality slots, table games and even live casino games. Some of their popular titles include Gladiator: Road to Rome and the Age of the Gods series. If you want to know more about the best Playtech casinos in Canada, check out our experts' latest article.

Hacksaw Gaming — Another newer developer to the scene, Hacksaw holds the same mobile-first quality over quantity standards as ELK. Some of their most popular titles include Itero and Toshi Video Club.

Evolution Gaming — If you're looking for live casino games, Evolution has the market cornered. However, they’ve also branched out into slot production after recent acquisitions. They now sit up with the big boys as a force to reckon with.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is ELK Studios Legit?

Yes. ELK Studios is a highly regarded slot game developer run out of Stockholm. It works under several licenses and has won numerous awards. So you know they’re as legit as they come.

What Games does ELK Studios Make?

ELK Studios makes mobile-first online casino slot games. Their popular titles include Kaiju, Wild Toro and Nitropolis.

What Makes a Good ELK Studios Casino?

Good ELK Studios casinos will present ELK’s content in the best way possible. This means excellent mobile compatibility and an easy-to-use interface. It should also be a fully licensed and legit business with positive reviews. Check out our list for the top picks.