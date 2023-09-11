Are you looking for the best Interac Casino? You have come to the right place! This article covers all the information you need to know about the Canadian financial service company and gives you some of the best online casino sites that accept Interac. Keep reading to find out more!

Best Interac Casinos Canada









List of the Best Interac Casinos Canada

Casino Sites that Accept Interac

Jackpot City

Expert Rating: 4.9/5

Jackpot City is a fantastic online casino site that was established in 1998. With licencing and regulations from the Malta Gaming Authority, it assures customers of a secure and fair gaming experience. Jackpot City offers a vast library of casino games, such as slots, roulette, blackjack, video poker, bingo, jackpot and live casino games, all from some of the best online casino software providers. The site also has an amazing variety of fast and secure payment methods, such as; Interac and e-wallets, along with credit and debit cards. This site is currently promoting a fantastic welcome offer to all new customers who sign up and create an account. Head over to Jackpot City and check out all of these fab features!

Pros✅: Cons❌: Wide range of casino games

Accepts Interac

Good licencing

Mobile compatibility

Top software providers No sports betting

No free play before registration

Dolly Casino

Expert Rating: 4.8/5

This relatively new online casino site is licenced and regulated by Curacao; it has been around since 2021. Offering all bettors a seamless and secure gaming experience. Filled with; over 4000 casino games, bonuses, promotions, an array of payment methods including Interac, and so much more! Dolly Casino has so much to offer all customers, whether they are experienced or non-experienced players. Take advantage of this; open an account with Dolly Casino to participate in all of the fantastic offers!

Pros✅: Cons❌: Brilliant bonuses

24/7 customer support

Cryptocurrencies accepted

Trusted licencing

An amazing array of casino games Restricted countries

Payment options may be restricted in different countries

TonyBet Casino

Expert Rating: 4.8/5

In 2013, this fantastic online Interac casino was established, offering bettors an array of casino games from top software providers as well as a wide variety of casino payment methods. TonyBet provides a safe and fair gambling experience for all customers promoting some brilliant bonuses and promotions for both new and existing customers! To make it even better, all of these features are also available via the Tony Bet mobile app, which is accessible on both IOS and Android. There's no better way to gamble; check out Tony Bet through the link above.

Pros✅: Cons❌: Wide range of casino games

VIP and loyalty programs

Fast and secure payment methods

Accepts Interac

Fab bonuses and promotions Customer support could be better

Restricted countries

Casino Tropez

Expert Rating: 4.7/5

Established in 2001 was this fantastic online casino, Casino Tropez. The site is well-known by many players in Canada as well as around the globe. With licencing and regulation from the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA), Casino Tropez ensures customers have a safe and fair gaming experience. The site is full of some of the best online casino games, bonuses, promotions, payment methods, providers, loyalty programs, and so much more! What are you waiting for? Open an account with Casino Tropez today!

Pros✅: Cons❌: Welcome bonus

Wide variety of online casino games

Many payment options are available

Good customer support

Good licencing and regulation Slow withdrawals

Wagering requirements

Powerplay Casino

Expert Rating: 4.7/5

Powerplay Casino is another great site that we couldn’t miss off our list. The site is full of many casino games such as; Slots, Roulette, Bingo, Blackjack, Video Poker, Live Casino, and so much more! 2018 was the year Powerplay was established; the site has been licenced by well-known commissioners, for example, Curacao. This shows customers that it is a trusted site that has had years of experience in the gambling world. Powerplay also has a fantastic range of casino bonuses and promotions you should be sure to check out!

Pros✅: Cons❌: Wide range of casino bonuses

Good licencing

Some of the best casino games

Good software providers

Easy-to-use site Wagering requirements

Restricted countries

Bet365 Casino

Expert Rating: 4.7/5

Bet365 is a very popular online casino site that is well-known not only in Canada but also worldwide. The site was established in 2001 and has good licencing making it a trusted site. Bet365 is full of a fantastic array of online casino games, all from the best software providers such as; Microgaming, Netent, PlayN’ Go, Playtech, Red Tiger and more. Head over to Bet365 and see if it is the right Interac casino site for you via the link on this page.

Pros✅: Cons❌: Great customer service

Wide range of deposit and withdrawal methods

Low wagering requirements

Wide range of casino games

Mobile compatible Lack of mobile promotions

The site can be hard to navigate for new users

Spin Casino

Expert Rating: 4.7/5

2022 was the year this new Interac casino was established and although this site has been around only a short time it still pulls through with good licencing and regulation from the Ontario Gaming Commission, an array of online casino games, software providers, payment methods, bonuses and promotions. Spin Casino has everything a gambler could ask for all on an easy-to-use and navigate site. If you want to check it out, use the link on this page, this will take you directly to the site.

Pros✅: Cons❌: Wide range of casino games

Good licencing and regulation

Live casino available

Good customer support

Generous bonuses and promotions Lack of mobile compatibility

Restricted countries

iWild Casino

Expert Rating: 4.7/5

iWild is a fantastic online casino site that accepts Interac, cryptocurrencies and many other payment methods, such as; debit cards, credit cards and e-wallets. The site has a wide range of over 6000 online casino games for both new and experienced players to enjoy! Along with some brilliant bonuses and promotions just like the current welcome offer that is up for grabs for all new customers who sign up and open an account with iWild casino. Don't miss out! Go check it out and start taking advantage of your very own bonus today!

Pros✅: Cons❌: Wide range of online casino games

Good licencing

Interac is available

Amazing bonuses and promotions

Easy-to-use site Withdrawals could be quicker

Customer support could be better

Sports Interaction

Expert Rating: 4.7/5

This Interac casino site was established in 2004 and has received licencing and regulation from the Ontario Gaming Commission. Sports Interaction is mainly known for its wide range of sports betting; however, the site has a fantastic range of the best online casino games from some well-known software providers, along with some fantastic bonuses and promotions such as the amazing welcome offer being promoted to users who sign up and create an account. The site also has a mobile app so that players can enjoy all of their favourite games on the go!

Pros✅: Cons❌: An array of online casino games

Accepts Interac

Good customer support

Amazing bonuses and promotions

Easy-to-use site Restricted customers

Limited payment methods

LeoVegas Casino

LeoVegas is an amazing online casino site that is loved by many players around the globe. The site was founded in 2011 and has been offering some of the best online casino games since. For example; slots, table games, live casino games, video poker, jackpot games, scratch cards and more as well as a wide variety of sports betting all from fantastic software providers. With licencing and regulations from the UK Gambling Commission, LeoVegas allows players to rest assured that the site is safe and secure.

Pros✅: Cons❌: Excellent range of online casino games

Easy-to-use site

Wide range of payment methods

Mobile compatible

No withdrawal limits Withdrawals can be slow

Simple site

Royal Panda Casino

In 2013 Royal Panda Casino was established. The site offers Canadian residents a wide range of casino games, software providers, payment methods, customer support, bonuses and promotion along with mobile compatibility. All of which are provided by top software on a user friendly site that is easy to navigate around creating the best posible user experience for players. Dont miss out, see what bonuses and promotion you can claim at Royal Panda Casino today via the link above.

Pros✅: Cons❌: Mobile compatible

Top software providers

Amazing bonuses and promotions

Fast payment methods

Diverse range of casino games Restricted customers

No 24/7 customer support

Ruby Fortune Casino

Established in 2003 was a reputable online casino site known as Ruby Fortune Casino. The site is licesnced and regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority ensuring players they are playing at a trusted site that follows strict regulations. The site has an expansive library of games from some of the best online casino software providers such as; Netent, Microgaming, Red Tiger, Evolution Gaming, Pragmatic Play and many more. Ruby Fortune also has some amazing bonuses and promotions up for grabs, be sure to check it out.

For more information about Ruby Fortune casino, check out our full and comprehensive review here.

Pros✅: Cons❌: Easy to use site

Mobile compatible

Diverse rang of online casino games

Good range of software providers

Ongoing bonuses and promotions Restricted customers

Limited payment methods

What is Interac?

Interac is a Canadian financial service company that allows people to transfer money without having to enter any of their personal banking details. Interac goes through many security protocols providing a safe and secure payment method for bettors who want to prevent fraud and keep their personal details safe. The company was founded in 1984 by a few financial institutions, such as; RBC, CIBC, Scotiabank, and TD, along with Desjardins. However, when 2010 came around, Interac had gained over 80 member organizations and is now one of the most used payment methods in Canada. Interac offers many payment services, the most popular one being Interac e-transfer. This stands for electronic fund transfer, which allows people to send and receive money directly from their bank accounts.

How to Deposit Using Interac

Depositing at online casino sites has become stress-free and straightforward via Interac. Simply follow the steps below, and you will be betting in a matter of minutes.

If you haven’t already, create an Interac account. Sign up to one of the Interac Casinos on our list using the provided links; once your account is verified, log in and go to the cashier page. Select Interac as your preferred method. Enter the amount you wish to deposit. Verify your deposit and wait. Your funds should be available instantly.

How to Withdraw Using Interac

Withdrawing with Interac at an online casino site is a quick, easy process. Follow the steps below if you are unsure.

Open your preferred Interac casino and log in. Go to the cashier page, click on withdrawals and select Interac. Choose how much you wish to withdraw. Verify your transaction and wait. Your funds should be withdrawn in 1-3 business days.

It’s really as easy as that! Always check out the terms and conditions page of the casino site before committing to any deposits or withdrawals to ensure you have read and understood all of the rules, regulations and wagering requirements.

Interac vs Interac E-Transfer

Interac is a fantastic payment method that is loved by many casino bettors. However, many people don't realize that there is more than one type, Interac and Interac E-Transfer, although from the same company, these methods are not the same. The main difference between the two is the functionality. Below we have gone into more depth about the two and what the key differences are, so keep reading to find out more!

Interac

Interac allows for direct transactions from your bank account to the online casino site, much like a debit card, in the fact it deducts funds directly from your bank account. This is a fast and secure payment method. All you have to do is log in, choose how much you want to deposit and from what account and then you are ready to play at the casino site. How easy is that?

Interac E-Transfer

Interac e-transfer allows you to send money electronically. It operates via your online banking, much like a text or an email. This payment method tends to be the most popular payment method between the two as there is more flexibility. Interac and Interac e-transfer are fast and secure payment methods that you should check out!

Interac Pros and Cons

Pros✅: Cons❌: Fast and easy transactions.

One of the most used and trusted payments in Canada.

Personal details are protected due to the extra layers of security.

Accepted by many casinos in Canada.

Trusted financial company. Not all casinos accept Interac as a form of online payment.

Interac is only available in Canada.

Is Interac Safe and Secure?

Interac is a well-known and trusted payment service in Canada. The company undergoes many security measures and fraud monitoring, ensuring customers that the site is safe and secure. However, it is still important for customers to keep all personal and financial information, such as; passwords, usernames and any other form of login information, confidential.

Mobile Casinos With Interac

Many online casino sites now have the fantastic feature of mobile compatibility that is available with both IOS and Android. This allows bettors to play all of their favourite online casino games on the go or, even better, from the comfort of their own homes! All while having seamless and secure payment transactions via Interac.

Alternative Payment Methods

Although Interac is a widely used payment method at online casino sites within Canada, there are also many other online payment methods that are accepted, for example, Credit Cards, Debit Cards, Visa, Mastercard and Maestro, along with E-Wallets like; PayPal, Neteller and Skrill. There really is something for everyone! Be sure to check out some Interac Casinos today.

Whilst Interac is the most popular payment method in Canada right now, it is closely followed by Mastercard. Therefore, our experts have taken the opportunity to review the payment method and the casinos that accept this payment method. If you're interested, check out the article here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is an Interac Casino?

An Interac casino essentially means that the online casino site accepts Interac as a method of payment for both deposits and withdrawals.

How does the Interac system work?

All you have to do is enter your Interac card details and pin. Then you will be able to make seamless and secure transactions.

Is Interac only for Canada?

Yes, Interac is primarily available in Canada; however, some of Interac's financial institutions have established partnerships with international payment networks, but this is rare.

What are the best Interac Casinos in Canada?

When it comes to finding the best Interac Casinos, it all comes down to personal preference in features the site has, such as good licencing, a wide range of casino games, good customer support, bonuses, promotions and mobile compatibility.

Are Interac online transactions secure?

Interac follows a wide range of security measures to ensure that everything is safe and secure and that all of their personal information is protected.

Can I use Interac Casinos with CAD?

Interac is mainly focused on Canada, so yes, Canadian Dollars are accepted at Interac casinos.

Summary

Interac casino sites provide seamless payment methods making bettors’ casino experience more enjoyable and stress-free. Having payment methods like Interac also allows players to enjoy all of the other amazing features that an online casino site has to offer. Don’t miss out! Be sure to check out some of the best Interac casino sites we have found for you above.